The sky in January 2026 will amaze you with a rare astronomical display that cannot be missed, as the first supermoon of the year, known as the "Wolf Moon," will appear accompanied by stunning meteor showers known as the "Quadrantids." However, the bright moonlight may hide most of the meteors from the naked eye.

The supermoon will reach its full phase on the night of January 3, appearing up to 14% larger and 30% brighter compared to regular moons, as it will be at its closest point to Earth, scientifically known as "perigee." According to astronomers, this will be the last supermoon visible until next November.

The best time to view the moon is right after sunset or just before sunrise, when it appears larger near the horizon in an optical illusion known as the "moon illusion," according to NASA.

As the moon reaches its fullness, the "Quadrantid" meteor showers will peak between Friday night and Saturday morning, but they will be limited, as the moonlight will cover most of the meteors, and observers may see no more than 10 meteors per hour compared to the usual 25 in dark skies.

Meteor showers occur when space rocks enter the Earth's atmosphere at high speeds, igniting and leaving behind fiery tails known as shooting stars. The supermoon can be seen from anywhere in the world if the sky is clear, while the "Quadrantid" showers are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere.

Experts advise those wishing to observe the meteors to head to areas far from city lights, especially during the early evening hours or at dawn, to enjoy a magical scene before the moon dominates the sky.

Specialists believe that the "Quadrantid" showers are associated with the debris of the asteroid 2003 EH1, named after an ancient constellation that is no longer recognized in modern astronomy.

So get ready for a dreamy night of the supermoon and fiery meteors, as the sky is set for an astronomical display that won't easily be repeated.