سماء يناير 2026 ستبهرك بعرض فلكي نادر لا يمكن تفويته، حين يظهر أول قمر عملاق هذا العام، المعروف بـ«قمر الذئب»، مصحوبًا بزخات شهب مذهلة تُعرف باسم «الرباعيات». لكن ضوء القمر الساطع قد يخفي معظم الشهب عن العين المجردة.

سيكتمل القمر العملاق في ليلة 3 يناير، ليبدو أكبر بنسبة تصل إلى 14% وأكثر إشراقًا بنسبة 30% مقارنة بالأقمار العادية، وذلك لأنه سيكون في أقرب نقطة له من الأرض، المعروفة علميًا باسم «نقطة الحضيض». وبحسب خبراء الفلك، سيكون هذا آخر قمر عملاق يمكن رؤيته حتى نوفمبر القادم.

أفضل وقت لمشاهدة القمر هو بعد غروب الشمس مباشرة أو قبل شروقها، حين يبدو أكبر بالقرب من الأفق في خدعة بصرية تعرف باسم «وهم القمر»، وفقًا لوكالة ناسا.

ومع اكتمال القمر، ستبلغ زخات شهب «الرباعيات» ذروتها بين ليلة الجمعة وصباح السبت، لكنها ستكون محدودة، حيث سيغطي ضوء القمر معظم الشهب، وقد لا يرى المراقبون أكثر من 10 شهب في الساعة مقارنة بـ25 شهاباً عادة في السماء المظلمة.

وتحدث زخات الشهب عندما تدخل صخور فضائية الغلاف الجوي للأرض بسرعة عالية، فتشتعل وتترك خلفها ذيولًا نارية تُعرف بالنجوم المتساقطة. ويمكن رؤية القمر العملاق من أي مكان في العالم إذا كانت السماء صافية، بينما تزدهر مشاهدة زخات «الرباعيات» في نصف الكرة الشمالي.

وينصح الخبراء الراغبين برصد الشهب بالتوجه إلى مناطق بعيدة عن أضواء المدن، خصوصًا في ساعات المساء المبكرة أو عند الفجر، للتمتع بمشهد ساحر قبل أن يطغى القمر على السماء.

ويذهب المختصون إلى أن زخات «الرباعيات» مرتبطة بحطام الكويكب 2003 EH1، وسميت بهذا الاسم نسبةً لكوكبة قديمة لم تعد معترفًا بها في علم الفلك الحديث.

ويمكنكم أن تستعدوا لليلة حالمة من القمر العملاق والشهب النارية، فالسماء على موعد مع عرض فلكي لن يتكرر بسهولة.