The occupied West Bank has witnessed numerous incursions and arrests in various areas. Today (Friday), Israeli forces arrested several Palestinians during a wide-ranging raid and search campaign that included different parts of the West Bank.



In Hebron Governorate, 3 citizens were arrested from the city of Hebron and the towns of Deir Samet and Samu after their homes were raided and searched.



Israeli forces also stormed the towns of Dura and Halhul and raided several homes without recording additional arrests, according to eyewitnesses.



The incursions extended to Tulkarem Governorate, where the forces entered the towns of Anabta and Kafr al-Labad, with the latter witnessing the detonation of an explosive device before the forces withdrew, coinciding with the ongoing demolition operations in Nur Shams camp.



Israeli forces detained an ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent while transporting a medical case near the Martyr Khalil Suleiman Government Hospital in Jenin.



Since October 2023, Israel has intensified its military operations in the occupied West Bank amid the outbreak of the war of killing and extermination in the Gaza Strip.



It has decided to establish hundreds of new settlements, as the Israeli Civil Administration approved the "E1" project last August to build new settlements covering an area of 12 square kilometers east of Jerusalem. Meanwhile, attacks by Israeli settlers have escalated since October 7, 2023.



It is worth noting that Israeli settlements are considered illegal under international law, whether those approved by the Israeli government or the random ones.



Approximately 370,000 Palestinians live in East Jerusalem, along with more than 230,000 Israeli settlers, according to official Israeli sources.