شهدت الضفة الغربية المحتلة العديد من الاقتحامات والاعتقالات في مناطق متفرقة. واعتقلت القوات الإسرائيلية، اليوم (الجمعة)، عدداً من الفلسطينيين خلال حملة دهم وتفتيش واسعة شملت مناطق متفرقة من الضفة.
وفي محافظة الخليل، اعتُقل 3 مواطنين من مدينة الخليل وبلدتي دير سامت والسموع بعد مداهمة منازلهم وتفتيشها.
واقتحمت القوات الإسرائيلية بلدتي دورا وحلحول وداهمت عدداً من المنازل دون تسجيل اعتقالات إضافية، وفق ما أفاد شهود عيان.
وطالت الاقتحامات محافظة طولكرم، ودخلت القوات بلدتي عنبتا وكفر اللبد، وشهدت الأخيرة تفجير عبوة ناسفة قبل انسحاب القوات بالتزامن مع استمرار عمليات هدم المنازل في مخيم نور شمس.
واحتجزت القوات الإسرائيلية سيارة إسعاف تابعة للهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني أثناء نقل حالة مرضية قرب مستشفى الشهيد خليل سليمان الحكومي في مدينة جنين.
وكانت إسرائيل كثفت منذ شهر أكتوبر 2023، مع تفجر حرب التقتيل والإبادة على قطاع غزة، عملياتها العسكرية في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
وقررت إقامة مئات المستوطنات الجديدة، إذ أقرّت الإدارة المدنية الإسرائيلية في أغسطس الماضي مشروع «إي وان» لبناء مستوطنات جديدة تمتدّ على مساحة 12 كيلومتر مربع شرق القدس. فيما تصاعدت اعتداءات المستوطنين الإسرائيليين منذ السابع من أكتوبر 2023.
يذكر أن المستوطنات الإسرائيلية تعتبر غير قانونية بموجب القانون الدولي سواءً تلك التي أقرتها الحكومة الإسرائيلية أو العشوائية منها.
ويعيش في القدس الشرقية 370 ألف فلسطيني، وأكثر من 230 ألف مستوطن إسرائيلي، وفقاً للجهات الرسمية الإسرائيلية.
The occupied West Bank has witnessed numerous incursions and arrests in various areas. Today (Friday), Israeli forces arrested several Palestinians during a wide-ranging raid and search campaign that included different parts of the West Bank.
In Hebron Governorate, 3 citizens were arrested from the city of Hebron and the towns of Deir Samet and Samu after their homes were raided and searched.
Israeli forces also stormed the towns of Dura and Halhul and raided several homes without recording additional arrests, according to eyewitnesses.
The incursions extended to Tulkarem Governorate, where the forces entered the towns of Anabta and Kafr al-Labad, with the latter witnessing the detonation of an explosive device before the forces withdrew, coinciding with the ongoing demolition operations in Nur Shams camp.
Israeli forces detained an ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent while transporting a medical case near the Martyr Khalil Suleiman Government Hospital in Jenin.
Since October 2023, Israel has intensified its military operations in the occupied West Bank amid the outbreak of the war of killing and extermination in the Gaza Strip.
It has decided to establish hundreds of new settlements, as the Israeli Civil Administration approved the "E1" project last August to build new settlements covering an area of 12 square kilometers east of Jerusalem. Meanwhile, attacks by Israeli settlers have escalated since October 7, 2023.
It is worth noting that Israeli settlements are considered illegal under international law, whether those approved by the Israeli government or the random ones.
Approximately 370,000 Palestinians live in East Jerusalem, along with more than 230,000 Israeli settlers, according to official Israeli sources.