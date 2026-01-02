شهدت الضفة الغربية المحتلة العديد من الاقتحامات والاعتقالات في مناطق متفرقة. واعتقلت القوات الإسرائيلية، اليوم (الجمعة)، عدداً من الفلسطينيين خلال حملة دهم وتفتيش واسعة شملت مناطق متفرقة من الضفة.


وفي محافظة الخليل، اعتُقل 3 مواطنين من مدينة الخليل وبلدتي دير سامت والسموع بعد مداهمة منازلهم وتفتيشها.


واقتحمت القوات الإسرائيلية بلدتي دورا وحلحول وداهمت عدداً من المنازل دون تسجيل اعتقالات إضافية، وفق ما أفاد شهود عيان.


وطالت الاقتحامات محافظة طولكرم، ودخلت القوات بلدتي عنبتا وكفر اللبد، وشهدت الأخيرة تفجير عبوة ناسفة قبل انسحاب القوات بالتزامن مع استمرار عمليات هدم المنازل في مخيم نور شمس.


واحتجزت القوات الإسرائيلية سيارة إسعاف تابعة للهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني أثناء نقل حالة مرضية قرب مستشفى الشهيد خليل سليمان الحكومي في مدينة جنين.


وكانت إسرائيل كثفت منذ شهر أكتوبر 2023، مع تفجر حرب التقتيل والإبادة على قطاع غزة، عملياتها العسكرية في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.


وقررت إقامة مئات المستوطنات الجديدة، إذ أقرّت الإدارة المدنية الإسرائيلية في أغسطس الماضي مشروع «إي وان» لبناء مستوطنات جديدة تمتدّ على مساحة 12 كيلومتر مربع شرق القدس. فيما تصاعدت اعتداءات المستوطنين الإسرائيليين منذ السابع من أكتوبر 2023.


يذكر أن المستوطنات الإسرائيلية تعتبر غير قانونية بموجب القانون الدولي سواءً تلك التي أقرتها الحكومة الإسرائيلية أو العشوائية منها.


ويعيش في القدس الشرقية 370 ألف فلسطيني، وأكثر من 230 ألف مستوطن إسرائيلي، وفقاً للجهات الرسمية الإسرائيلية.