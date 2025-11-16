The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdel Atti, confirmed that there is an Arab-Islamic agreement regarding the international stability force in the Gaza Strip, clarifying in statements to "Al Arabiya Net" the presence of desires from many countries to participate in it.



Abdel Atti said: An agreement has been reached with Arab and Islamic countries that the tasks of the international stability force in Gaza will be to monitor and oversee the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the sector, indicating that his country has made significant progress by successfully stopping the "genocidal war in Gaza."



The Egyptian Foreign Minister considered what happened to be an achievement and a historic victory, pledging to continue to complete the stages of the agreement.



Abdel Atti announced his country's firm rejection of any attempt to divide the sector, emphasizing that "Gaza will remain one piece, and we will not accept any division."



He pointed out that Egypt fully supports President Donald Trump's plan, which stipulates that Gaza remains one piece, indicating that the main goal of the Egyptian, Arab, and Islamic efforts is to reach a two-state solution.



He noted that Egypt is keen on solidifying the ceasefire, and after the completion of the delivery of the bodies, the move to the second phase will take place.



Regarding the developments in the situation in Sudan, the Egyptian minister stressed that stopping the devastating war in Sudan is a top priority for his country, confirming that there is no military solution in Sudan, and there is coordination to prevent the flow of any weapons from neighboring borders into Sudan in coordination with the Quadruple Mechanism.



He added that support will be provided to the African neighbors, enhancing coordination between these countries and the Quadruple Mechanism, in addition to supporting the Sahel countries and Chad to combat terrorism and extremist thought.