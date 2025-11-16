أكد وزير الخارجية المصري بدر عبدالعاطي، أن هناك اتفاقاً عربياً إسلامياً حول قوة الاستقرار الدولية في قطاع غزة، موضحاً في تصريحات لـ«العربية نت» وجود رغبات من دول عديدة بالمشاركة فيها.


وقال عبدالعاطي: تم الاتفاق مع الدول العربية والإسلامية على أن تكون مهمات قوة الاستقرار الدولية في غزة هي متابعة ومراقبة تنفيذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في القطاع، مبيناً أن بلاده حققت اختراقاً كبيراً بنجاحها في وقف «حرب الإبادة الجماعية في غزة».


واعتبر وزير الخارجية المصري ما حدث إنجازاً وانتصاراً تاريخياً، متعهداً بالاستمرار لاستكمال مراحل الاتفاق.


وأعلن عبدالعاطي رفض بلاده القاطع لأية محاولة لتقسيم القطاع، مؤكداً أن «غزة ستظل قطعة واحدة ولن نقبل بأي تقسيم».


ولفت إلى أن مصر تدعم خطة الرئيس دونالد ترمب بشكل كامل، وهي خطة نصت على بقاء غزة قطعة واحدة، مبيناً أن الهدف الرئيسي من الجهود المصرية والعربية والإسلامية هو الوصول إلى حل الدولتين.


وأشار إلى أن مصر حريصة على تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار، وبعد الانتهاء من تسليم الجثامين سيتم التحرك إلى المرحلة الثانية.


وحول تطورات الوضع في السودان، شدد الوزير المصري على أن وقف الحرب المدمرة في السودان يمثل أولوية قصوى لبلاده، مؤكداً أنه لا يوجد حل عسكري في السودان، وهناك تنسيق لمنع تدفق أية أسلحة من حدود الجوار إلى السودان بالتنسيق مع الآلية الرباعية.


وأضاف سيتم دعم الجوار الأفريقي، وتعزيز التنسيق بين هذه الدول والآلية الرباعية، إضافة إلى دعم دول الساحل الأفريقي وتشاد لمواجهة الإرهاب والفكر المتطرف.