أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية اليوم (الأحد) أن قوات إيرانية نفذت عملية إنزال مسلحة على ناقلة تجارية في المياه الدولية بمضيق هرمز، قبل الاستيلاء عليها واقتيادها إلى المياه الإقليمية الإيرانية.


وقالت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية إن قواتها تابعت حادثة استولت خلالها قوات تابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني على ناقلة تجارية ترفع علم جزر مارشال أثناء عبورها المياه الدولية في مضيق هرمز (الجمعة)، موضحة أن عناصر الحرس الثوري وصلوا إلى الناقلة «M/V Talara» عبر مروحية، ثم نفذوا عملية صعود مسلح قبل توجيه السفينة نحو المياه الإقليمية الإيرانية، ولا تزال محتجزة حتى الآن.


ووصفت الولايات المتحدة الخطوة الإيرانية بأنها انتهاك صارخ للقانون الدولي، مبينة أن استخدام القوة العسكرية للاستيلاء على سفينة تجارية في المياه الدولية يشكل تهديداً مباشراً لحرية الملاحة والتجارة العالمية.


ودعت واشنطن طهران إلى تقديم الأساس القانوني لما قامت به أمام المجتمع الدولي، مبينة أن قواتها ستواصل اليقظة، وستعمل مع الشركاء والحلفاء للحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة وضمان استمرار حرية الملاحة في الممرات الحيوية.


وكانت وسائل إعلام إيرانية قد قالت أمس إن طهران أكدت أن الحرس الثوري احتجز ناقلة تحمل شحنة مواد بتروكيماوية متجهة إلى سنغافورة في مياه الخليج، مشيرة إلى أن الناقلة ارتكبت انتهاكاً لنقلها شحنة غير مصرح بها.


وقالت إدارة العلاقات العامة في القوة البحریة التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني إن ناقلة النفط «Talara» تم توقیفها، زاعمة أن ذلك تم حفاظاً على مصالح وموارد الشعب الإیراني.