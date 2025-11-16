The U.S. Central Command announced today (Sunday) that Iranian forces carried out an armed boarding operation on a commercial tanker in international waters in the Strait of Hormuz, before seizing it and directing it to Iranian territorial waters.



The U.S. Central Command stated that its forces monitored an incident during which forces affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard seized a commercial tanker flying the Marshall Islands flag while it was transiting international waters in the Strait of Hormuz (on Friday), explaining that Revolutionary Guard personnel reached the tanker "M/V Talara" via helicopter, then executed an armed boarding operation before directing the vessel towards Iranian territorial waters, where it remains detained to this day.



The United States described the Iranian action as a blatant violation of international law, indicating that the use of military force to seize a commercial vessel in international waters poses a direct threat to freedom of navigation and global trade.



Washington called on Tehran to provide the legal basis for its actions before the international community, stating that its forces will remain vigilant and will work with partners and allies to maintain security and stability in the region and ensure the continued freedom of navigation in vital waterways.



Iranian media reported yesterday that Tehran confirmed the Revolutionary Guard had detained a tanker carrying a shipment of petrochemical materials heading to Singapore in Gulf waters, noting that the tanker had committed a violation by transporting an unauthorized shipment.



The public relations department of the naval force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated that the oil tanker "Talara" was detained, claiming that this was done to protect the interests and resources of the Iranian people.