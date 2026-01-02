ألقى إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور فيصل بن جميل غزاوي اليوم، خطبة الجمعة من المسجد الحرام.

وقال فضيلته: إن من صفات الإنسان الضعف، وهو حالته، وعليه أساسه وجبلته، قال تعالى: (اللَّهُ الَّذِي خَلَقَكُمْ مِنْ ضَعْف)، وقال سبحانه: (وخُلِقَ الإنْسانُ ضَعِيفًا) أي عاجزًا عن مخالفة هواه غير قادر على مقابلة دواعيه وقواه؛ حتى إنه لا يصبر عن اتباع الشهوات، ولا يتمالك نفسه أمام المغريات إلا من عصمه الله، وإن العبد مهما بلغت قدراته وتعددت مواهبه ومهاراته، فلا ينبغي له أن يركن إلى نفسه، دون أن يستعين بربه؛ فإنه متى أعجب بنفسه وغفل عن ربه ذل وخذل وضل؛ إذ لا غنى له عن ربه طرفة عين، لا مرية في ذلك ولا مين، بل لا بد له من إظهار الضعف والفقر لربه والحاجة إليه والافتقار بين يديه؛ فمنه سبحانه يستمد العون والسداد وتستلهم الهداية والرشاد، كما في الحديث القدسي «يا عبادي، كلكم ضال إلا من هديته، فاستهدوني أهدكم»، وهذا هو شأنه عليه الصلاة والسلام في صلته بربه وإقباله عليه وإخباته إليه فمما كان يقول في دعائه: (أنا بِك وإليك)، أي: بك أعتمد وإليك التجئ، ومما أرشد إليه -صلى الله عليه وسلم- ابنته فاطمة أن قال لها «مَا يَمنعُك أَن تسمعي مَا أُوصيك بِه، أَن تَقُولِي إِذَا أَصْبَحْت وَأَمْسَيْت: يَا حَيّ يَا قَيُّومُ بِرَحْمتك أسْتَغِيث، أَصْلِح لِي شَأْنِي كُلَّهُ، وَلَا تَكِلْنِي إِلَى نَفْسِي طَرْفة عَيْنٍ».

وأشار الدكتور غزاوي إلى أن من حقق التوكل على الله لم يكله إلى سواه، وتولاه بنفسه كما تولى نبيه محمدًا مصطفاه، قال جل في علاه مذكرًا بمنته عليه وحفظه له ممن عاداه: (وَلَوْلَا أَن ثَبَّتْنَاكَ لَقَدْ كِدتَّ تَرْكَنُ إِلَيْهِمْ شَيْئًا قَلِيلًا)، وفي هذا دليل على شدة افتقارنا إلى تثبيت الله إيانا فينبغي ألا نزال متضرعين لربنا ومولانا أن يثبتنا على الإيمان، ساعين في كل سبب موصل إلى ذلك في كل حين وآن، وأن نلجأ إلى ربنا دائمًا فهو حسبنا وهو المستعان وعليه التكلان.

وأوضح فضيلته أن الإعجاب بالنفس وتعاظمها أشر أنواع الكبر وأخبته، ومن أشد ما يفتك بقلب العبد ويفسده، ومتى وكل العبد إلى نفسه غلبته وقهرته وأسرته وأهلكته وتخلت عنه عناية الرحمن وأحاط به الخذلان. فهذا إبليس اللعين أعجب بحاله واغتر بنفسه وأصله؛ إذ قَالَ: (أَنَا خَيْرٌ مِّنْهُ خَلَقْتَنِي مِن نَّارٍ وَخَلَقْتَهُ مِن طِينٍ) فطرده الله من رحمته وباء بسخطه ومقته، وذاك صاحب الجنتين الجاحد لفضل ربه، لما أُعجب بنفسه، فأصبح في حسرته وندامته، ولما أُعجب من أعجب في حنين بالكثرة، وقيل: «لن نغلب اليوم من قلة»، وكلوا إلى كثرتهم فخذلوا وانهزموا ثم تداركهم الله بنصره حتى ظفروا، مبينًا أن العجب بالنفس والاغترار بالذات من أعظم ما يعيقنا عن السير إلى ربنا ويصرفنا عن جادة قصدنا، وفي مقابل ذلك علينا أن نعلم أن من وثق برحمة ربه ولم يثق بغير رحمته، واعتقد أنه بالله لا بنفسه ولا بمعرفته وفكره وحوله وقوته؛ فقد حقق التوكل على ربه في توفيقه وتسديده وإصلاح شأنه، وهو جدير بأن يتكفل الله بحفظه وعصمته، ولا يكله إلى نفسه، وهذا من أعظم المنن ومن أجل النعم، فمما دعا يوسف عليه السلام ربه: (تَوَفَّنِي مُسْلِمًا وَأَلْحِقْنِي بالصَّالِحِينَ) وما كان قوله ذلك إلا هضمًا لنفسه، وإقرارًا بفاقته إلى فضل ربه.

وشرح فضيلته أن الإعجاب بالنفس من الخصال المهلكة كما جاء في الحديث: (فأما المهلكات: فشح مطاع، وهوى متبع، وإعجاب المرء بنفسه وعقوبة هذا الخلق السيئ عظيمة فقد قال عليه الصلاة والسلام: ( بَيْنَمَا رَجُلٌ يَتَبَخْتَرُ، يَمْشِي فِي بُرْدَيْهِ قَدْ أَعْجَبَتْهُ نَفْسُهُ، فَخَسَفَ اللهُ به الأَرْضَ، فَهو يَتَجَلْجَلُ فيها إلى يَوْمِ القيامة)، والخسف هو ذات العقوبة التي أخذ بها قارون الذي أبطرته النعمة فجحد منة ربه، وأخذته العزة بالإثم فأعجب بنفسه، وقال لقومه: إنَّما أُوتِيتُهُ عَلى علم عِنْدِي.

وأضاف إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام، أن للعجب بالنفس والاتكال عليها مظاهر كثيرة وصورًا متعددة، فقد يعجب المرء بقدرته ورباطة جأشه؛ فيقتحم أبواب الشرور والفتنة؛ مدعيًا عدم تأثره بشيء؛ لما يتوهمه في نفسه من حصانة وعصمة، وقد يعجب المرء بما وهبه الله من فهم وذكاء؛ فيظن أن عنده من الفطنة ما يعجز عنه النجباء، وقد يعجب المرء بسعة علمه، ويغتر بكثرة معرفته فيصده ذلك عن الاستزادة، وترك الاستفادة، ويباهي بعلمه ويفاخر، ويماري به ويكابر، وقد يعجب المرء بما أوتي من مال وفير، ويعتقد أنه بذاك جدير، فيبدده كفعل السفيه، ويمنع حق الله فيه، وقد يعجب المرء بجهده وما نال به مراده وبذل من أجله السبب، فيكبر في نفسه أنه بكدحه قد حقق الإنجاز وظفر بما طلب، وقد يثني على ذاته بما يورده الهلاك والعطب، فتجده يقول: بكدي بتعبي بسعيي بعرق جبيني وهكذا؛ فينسب الفضل لنفسه ويجحد منة ربه، وقد يعجب المرء بقدره ويعتد بذاته، فيجحد فضل الله وعطاءه ويرى أنّ ما ناله هو دون استحقاقه، بل يحسد صاحبه على النعمة ويتمنى وقوعه في النقمة ويقول: «لم لا أعطى مثل فلان؟ وهل فلان أفضل مني؟!»، وقد يعجب المرء بشرفه ويفاخر بنسبه وأصله، فيقعد عن اكتساب المعالي، ولا ينهض لطلب العوالي وينسى أن من بطأ به عمله لم يرفعه نسبه، وقد يعجب المرء بجمال منظره وهيئته ويغفل أن قيمة المرء تكمن في نقاء روحه وسمو خُلقه، وهكذا فمن ركن إلى نفسه وسكن إليها فأعجب بها واعتمد عليها، وغفل عن محاسبتها استبد برأيه وانفرد، وعن المشورة ابتعد، يستوحش ممن ينقده، ويأنف ممن يستدرك عليه ويرشده؛ فأظلم قلبه وعميت بصيرته، وأغلق دون الإصلاح كل باب، وأضحى في عتو وتيه بلا إياب.

وأفاد فضيلته أنه لدفع داء العجب والاغترار لا بد للعبد من أن يعلم أن النعمة التي بين يديه قد يسلبها مسديها المنعم المنان، وأن يشهد عظمة ربه ومنته وتوفيقه وإعانته وينظر عيوب نفسه وما هي عليه من العصيان، فمشاهدة المنة، توجب له المحبة والحمد والشكر لولي النعم والإحسان، ومطالعة عيب النفس والعمل توجب له الذل والانكسار والافتقار والتوبة في كل الأحيان، ومن عرف ربه حق المعرفة وأبصر حقيقة حاله ومآله، صغرت في عينه نفسه، ولم ير فيها إلا محض العجز والفاقة والنقصان.

وفي خطبة المسجد النبوي أوصى الدكتور صلاح بن محمد البدير، المسلمين بتقوى الله العليم بما في الضمائر من المقاصد والنيات قال تعالى «وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ الَّذِي إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ».

وبين أن من القواعد المقررة والأصول المحررة انفراد الله بعلم الغيب ولا يعلمه سواه وكذب من ادعاه لنفسه، قال جل من قائل «قُل لا يَعْلَمُ مَن فِي السَّمَاوَاتِ وَالْأَرْضِ الْغَيْبَ إِلَّا اللَّهُ وَمَا يَشْعُرُونَ أَيَّانَ يُبْعَثُونَ»، ووصف نفسه بعلمه الغيب إعلامًا لخلقه باختصاصه سبحانه بعلم الغيوب الخفية ونفى علمها عمن سواه، قال تعالى «وَعِندَهُ مَفَاتِحُ الْغَيْبِ لَا يَعْلَمُهَا إِلَّا هُوَ».

وتابع فضيلته أن الغيوب الخفية قسمان؛ الأول ما حجبه عن جميع خلقه ولم يكشفه لأحد من ملائكته أو من رسله كيوم القيامة فلا يعلم أحد جليّة أمرها ووقتها وقيامها إلا هو، قال الله تعالى «إِلَيْهِ يُرَدُّ عِلْمُ السَّاعَةِ»، والثاني ما كشفه الله لبعض ملائكته ورسله دون سائر خلقه لحكم جليلة فمن شاء الله إطلاعه أطلعه، ومن شاء حجبه عنه حجبه، ولا يفيض بذلك إلا على من شاء من رسله فلا يعلم ملكٌ مقرب ولا نبي مرسل شيئًا من الغيب إلا بتعليم من الله عز وجل، فيكشف ما شاء من الغيوب لمن شاء من أنبيائه بطريق الوحي ليكون معجزة تدل على نبوته وصدق رسالته قال تعالى «وَمَا كَانَ اللَّهُ لِيُطْلِعَكُمْ عَلَى الْغَيْبِ ولكن اللَّهَ يَجْتَبِي مِن رُّسُلِهِ مَن يَشَاءُ».

وتابع فضيلته أن علم الغيب الذي استأثر الله به لا يدعي العلم به إلا من كفر بالله لأنه منازع لله في ربوبيته ولا يصدقه إلا من كفر وكذب القرآن قال تعالى «أَمْ عِندَهُمُ الْغَيْبُ فَهُمْ يَكْتُبُونَ».

وأشار إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي إلى أن من زعم أن أحدًا من الأولياء أو الصالحين يعلم الغيب فهو مفترٍ كذاب، ففي الحديث عن عائشة رضي الله عنها قالت «مَن حَدَّثَكَ أنَّ مُحَمَّدًا صَلَّى اللهُ عليه وسلَّمَ رَأَى رَبَّهُ، فقَدْ كَذَبَ، وهو يقولُ: «لَا تُدْرِكُهُ الأبْصَارُ» ومَن حَدَّثَكَ أنَّه يَعْلَمُ الغَيْبَ، فقَدْ كَذَبَ، وهو يقولُ: لا يَعْلَمُ الغَيْبَ إلَّا اللَّه».

وحذر إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي من تصديق الكذبة والملبسين وتدليسهم الذين يستولون على أموال السذج والبسطاء الأغرار وتكثير الأتباع.

وتابع أن الأنبياء والرسل نفوا عن أنفسهم علم الغيب، قال تعالى «قُل لَّا أَقُولُ لَكُمْ عِندِي خَزَائِنُ اللَّهِ وَلَا أَعْلَمُ الْغَيْبَ وَلَا أَقُولُ لَكُمْ إِنِّي مَلَكٌ»، مشيرًا إلى أن الجن كانوا يدعون علم الغيب فعمى الله عنهم موته قال تعالى «فَلَمَّا قَضَيْنَا عَلَيْهِ الْمَوْتَ مَا دَلَّهُمْ على مَوْتِهِ إِلَّا دَابَّةُ الْأَرْضِ تَأْكُلُ مِنسَأَتَهُ فَلَمَّا خَرَّ تَبَيَّنَتِ الْجِنُّ أَن لَّوْ كَانُوا يَعْلَمُونَ الْغَيْبَ مَا لَبِثُوا فِي الْعَذَابِ الْمُهِينِ».

وحذر فضيلته من أصحاب النفوس الشريرة والعقول المنحرفة والقلوب الزائغة السحرة والكهنة والعرافين والمنجمين والمشعوذين والدجالين الذين يدعون علم الغيب، مبينًا أن العيافة والطيرة من أفعال الجاهلية، وقد ورث هذه الضلالات البعض من الناس في هذا الوقت ظنًا منهم أن في ذلك ما يمكنهم من التنبؤ بالمستقبل وما سيقع من أحداث، مؤكدًا أن هذه الأفعال مما يفسد الدين والعقيدة والعقل.

وبيّن إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي أن بعض العبارات التي تقال عند تيسر الأمر أو تعسره كحسن الطالع أو سوء الطالع إذا قيلت معتقدًا أن هذه المطالع فاعلة فهو شرك، ومن قالها معتقدًا أن الملك والتصرف والأمر كله بيد الله فقد أتى بلفظ محرم.

وختم فضيلته بوجوب ترك ذلك واجتنابه.