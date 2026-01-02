Syria 2025 has turned into a historic year that brought about changes comparable only to a few limited years that match its transformative power, the first of which was Syria's independence from France in 1946, and the unity with Egypt in 1958.

These two events defined the trajectories of subsequent Syrian history, including the coup led by Hafez al-Assad in 1970, which was an extension of the repercussions of the failed unity between Egypt and Syria.



The Paths of the Coming Years



2025 is a pivotal year for the future of Syria, and the paths of the coming years are determined by what Syria is going through these days. The Ba'ath regime, which Syrians had almost considered eternal due to its brutality and tyranny, has ended, but its collapse was its final outcome.



Syria is entering an unprecedented political phase after decades, with an improvement in the state's position at the external level, while internal complexities continue. After long years of war, isolation, and sanctions, the new Syrian government has become capable of opening regional and international diplomatic windows and regaining a significant amount of political recognition, benefiting from shifts in the priorities of international powers and widespread fatigue from the ongoing conflict.



The external openness that has been achieved cannot be separated from a broader international and regional context, which now prefers managing crises rather than keeping them open. The countries concerned with the Syrian file, led by Saudi Arabia, no longer see the continuation of chaos as an acceptable option, whether due to its cost on the Syrian people or due to the expansion of cross-border threats, primarily from extremist groups. There is also an increasing awareness that gradually reintegrating Syria into its environment may be less costly than leaving it an open arena for conflicts. However, this shift in external perception, important as it is, remains conditional on the ability of the Syrian interior to produce a viable political path.



Funding and Attracting Investments



The Syrian authority emerging from the post-collapse phase has realized that restoring the state cannot rely on the same tools that governed the time of conflict; it needs elements of strength of a different nature, foremost among them funding, attracting investments, restarting infrastructure, and reconnecting the economy with regional and international markets.



In this context, the Gulf Arab region has emerged as a fundamental pillar for the recovery path. This transformation has led to a gradual disengagement from the patterns of dependency that were entrenched during the years of war and opened the door for formulating a more balanced foreign policy, especially in dealing with non-Arab powers. This path would not have gained momentum without Syria's return to the Arab fold, which granted it a wider margin for maneuvering and established a new balance in its regional relations.



The security dilemma emerges as one of the most dangerous manifestations of the internal challenge. The return of extremist groups' activity, albeit intermittently and non-centrally, indicates that the security environment remains vulnerable to penetration. These groups do not need extensive geographical control to be effective; it suffices for them to find gaps in coordination or contradictions in the priorities of the controlling powers to reproduce themselves as a permanent threat. Thus, Syria's joining the international coalition against terrorism crowned the comprehensive security approach of the Syrian state and represented a notable political and security shift in relations with the United States, marking a clear departure from the phase of indirect and limited engagement.



Defining the Relationship Between the Citizen and the State



In practical terms, this membership means introducing Syria, for the first time in decades, into a multilateral intelligence and military coordination system that allows for information exchange, unifying targeting priorities, and linking local efforts with the coalition's international capabilities. It also carried a dual political message: internally, that the new Syrian government has become part of the equation of regional and international security; and externally, that Washington sees supporting this path as a less costly and more sustainable option than managing the threat through arrangements that bypass the Syrian state, so the solution was for the Syrian state to be a partner in the war on terrorism.



Alongside the security dimension, the social and political dimension remains more sensitive. The Syrian society, emerging from a long and costly war, suffers from deep divisions and a widespread loss of trust between the state and various social segments. Addressing this gap requires a political path that ensures representation and redefines the relationship between the citizen and the state.



Ultimately, the external thaw that has been achieved represents a rare opportunity to rebuild the state on more balanced and inclusive foundations, but at the same time, it is not a guarantee in itself. If this openness does not translate into unified internal stability, executable political agreements, and a unified security structure, the gap between the external and internal may widen, and the openness itself could become an additional pressure factor.