طوت سورية 2025 كعام تاريخي حمل تغييراً لا يعادله سوى سنوات محدودة توازيها في قوة التغيير، أولاها استقلال سورية عن فرنسا عام 1946 ، والوحدة مع مصر عام 1958 .

هذالحدثان حددا مسارات التاريخ السوري اللاحق، بما في ذلك انقلاب حافظ الأسد عام 1970 وهو امتداد لتداعيات فشل الوحدة بين مصر وسورية.


مسارات الأعوام القادمة


عام 2025 مفصلي لمستقبل سورية، ومسارات الأعوام القادمة تتحدد على ما تمر به سورية في هذه الأيام، فقد انتهى نظام البعث الذي كاد السوريون يعتبرونه أبدياً، لوحشيته وتسلطه، لكن الانهيار كان مآله النهائي.


تدخل سورية مرحلة سياسية غير مسبوقة منذ عقود، بين تحسن موقع الدولة على المستوى الخارجي، واستمرار التعقيد على المستوى الداخلي. فبعد سنوات طويلة من الحرب والعزلة والعقوبات، باتت الحكومة السورية الجديدة قادرة على فتح نوافذ دبلوماسية إقليمية ودولية، واستعادة قدر كبير من الاعتراف السياسي، مستفيدة من تحولات في أولويات القوى الدولية، ومن إرهاق واسع من استمرار الصراع.


الانفتاح الخارجي الذي تحقق لا يمكن فصله عن سياق دولي وإقليمي أوسع، بات يفضّل إدارة الأزمات بدل إبقائها مفتوحة. فالدول المعنية بالملف السوري، وفي مقدمتها المملكة العربية السعودية، لم تعد ترى في استمرار الفوضى خياراً مقبولاً، سواءً بسبب كلفتها على الشعب السوري، أو بسبب تمدد التهديدات العابرة للحدود، وفي مقدمتها الجماعات المتطرفة. كما أن هناك إدراكاً متزايداً بأن إعادة إدماج سورية تدريجياً في محيطها قد يكون أقل كلفة من تركها ساحة مفتوحة للصراعات، لكن هذا التحول في النظرة الخارجية، على أهميته، يبقى مشروطاً بقدرة الداخل السوري على إنتاج مسار سياسي قابل للحياة.


التمويل وجذب الاستثمارات


تبيّن للسلطة السورية المنبثقة عن مرحلة ما بعد الانهيار أن استعادة الدولة لا يمكن أن تقوم على الأدوات نفسها التي حكمت زمن الصراع، وتحتاج إلى عناصر قوة من طبيعة مختلفة، في مقدمتها التمويل، وجذب الاستثمارات، وإعادة تشغيل البنية التحتية، وإعادة وصل الاقتصاد بالأسواق الإقليمية والدولية.


وفي هذا السياق، برز الخليج العربي باعتباره ركيزة أساسية لمسار التعافي، وقد أفضى هذا التحول إلى فك الارتباط التدريجي مع أنماط الارتهان التي كرستها سنوات الحرب، وفتح المجال أمام صياغة سياسة خارجية أكثر توازناً، خاصة في التعامل مع القوى غير العربية. ولم يكن هذا المسار ليكتسب زخمه لولا عودة سورية إلى الحاضنة العربية، التي منحتها هامشاً أوسع للمناورة، وأسست لتوازن جديد في علاقاتها الإقليمية.


وتبرز المعضلة الأمنية بوصفها أحد أخطر تجليات التحدي الداخلي. فعودة نشاط الجماعات المتطرفة، وإن كان بشكل متقطع وغير مركزي، تشي بأن البيئة الأمنية لا تزال قابلة للاختراق. ولا تحتاج هذه الجماعات إلى سيطرة جغرافية واسعة كي تكون فاعلة حيث يكفيها وجود فراغات في التنسيق، أو تناقض في أولويات القوى المسيطرة، كي تعيد إنتاج نفسها كتهديد دائم، لذلك جاء انضمام سورية إلى التحالف الدولي للحرب على الإرهاب تتويجاً للمقاربة الأمنية الشاملة للدولة السورية، ومثل تحولاً سياسياً وأمنياً لافتاً في مسار العلاقات مع الولايات المتحدة، وخروجاً واضحاً من مرحلة التعامل غير المباشر والمحدود.


تعريف العلاقة بين المواطن والدولة


عملياً، يعنى هذا الانضمام إدخال سورية، للمرة الأولى منذ عقود، في منظومة تنسيق استخباراتي وعسكري متعددة الأطراف، تتيح تبادل المعلومات، وتوحيد أولويات الاستهداف، وربط الجهد المحلي بالقدرات الدولية للتحالف. كما حمل رسالة سياسية مزدوجة: داخلياً، مفادها أن الحكومة السورية الجديدة باتت جزءاً من معادلة الأمن الإقليمي والدولي؛ وخارجياً، بأن واشنطن ترى في دعم هذا المسار خياراً أقل كلفة وأكثر استدامة من إدارة التهديد عبر ترتيبات تتجاوز الدولة السورية، فكان الحل هو أن تكون الدولة السورية شريكاً في الحرب على الإرهاب.


إلى جانب البعد الأمني، يظل البعد الاجتماعي والسياسي أكثر حساسية. فالمجتمع السوري الخارج من حرب طويلة ومكلفة يعاني من انقسامات عميقة، ومن فقدان واسع للثقة بين الدولة وشرائح اجتماعية متعددة. معالجة هذه الفجوة تطلب مساراً سياسياً يضمن التمثيل، ويعيد تعريف العلاقة بين المواطن والدولة.


في المحصلة، الانفراج الخارجي الذي تحقق يمثل فرصة نادرة لإعادة بناء الدولة على أسس أكثر توازناً وشمولاً، لكنه في الوقت نفسه ليس ضمانة بحد ذاته. إذا لم يُترجم هذا الانفتاح إلى استقرار داخلي موحد، واتفاقات سياسية قابلة للتنفيذ، وبنية أمنية موحدة، فإن الفجوة بين الخارج والداخل قد تتسع، وقد يتحول الانفتاح ذاته إلى عنصر ضغط إضافي.