طوت سورية 2025 كعام تاريخي حمل تغييراً لا يعادله سوى سنوات محدودة توازيها في قوة التغيير، أولاها استقلال سورية عن فرنسا عام 1946 ، والوحدة مع مصر عام 1958 .
هذالحدثان حددا مسارات التاريخ السوري اللاحق، بما في ذلك انقلاب حافظ الأسد عام 1970 وهو امتداد لتداعيات فشل الوحدة بين مصر وسورية.
مسارات الأعوام القادمة
عام 2025 مفصلي لمستقبل سورية، ومسارات الأعوام القادمة تتحدد على ما تمر به سورية في هذه الأيام، فقد انتهى نظام البعث الذي كاد السوريون يعتبرونه أبدياً، لوحشيته وتسلطه، لكن الانهيار كان مآله النهائي.
تدخل سورية مرحلة سياسية غير مسبوقة منذ عقود، بين تحسن موقع الدولة على المستوى الخارجي، واستمرار التعقيد على المستوى الداخلي. فبعد سنوات طويلة من الحرب والعزلة والعقوبات، باتت الحكومة السورية الجديدة قادرة على فتح نوافذ دبلوماسية إقليمية ودولية، واستعادة قدر كبير من الاعتراف السياسي، مستفيدة من تحولات في أولويات القوى الدولية، ومن إرهاق واسع من استمرار الصراع.
الانفتاح الخارجي الذي تحقق لا يمكن فصله عن سياق دولي وإقليمي أوسع، بات يفضّل إدارة الأزمات بدل إبقائها مفتوحة. فالدول المعنية بالملف السوري، وفي مقدمتها المملكة العربية السعودية، لم تعد ترى في استمرار الفوضى خياراً مقبولاً، سواءً بسبب كلفتها على الشعب السوري، أو بسبب تمدد التهديدات العابرة للحدود، وفي مقدمتها الجماعات المتطرفة. كما أن هناك إدراكاً متزايداً بأن إعادة إدماج سورية تدريجياً في محيطها قد يكون أقل كلفة من تركها ساحة مفتوحة للصراعات، لكن هذا التحول في النظرة الخارجية، على أهميته، يبقى مشروطاً بقدرة الداخل السوري على إنتاج مسار سياسي قابل للحياة.
التمويل وجذب الاستثمارات
تبيّن للسلطة السورية المنبثقة عن مرحلة ما بعد الانهيار أن استعادة الدولة لا يمكن أن تقوم على الأدوات نفسها التي حكمت زمن الصراع، وتحتاج إلى عناصر قوة من طبيعة مختلفة، في مقدمتها التمويل، وجذب الاستثمارات، وإعادة تشغيل البنية التحتية، وإعادة وصل الاقتصاد بالأسواق الإقليمية والدولية.
وفي هذا السياق، برز الخليج العربي باعتباره ركيزة أساسية لمسار التعافي، وقد أفضى هذا التحول إلى فك الارتباط التدريجي مع أنماط الارتهان التي كرستها سنوات الحرب، وفتح المجال أمام صياغة سياسة خارجية أكثر توازناً، خاصة في التعامل مع القوى غير العربية. ولم يكن هذا المسار ليكتسب زخمه لولا عودة سورية إلى الحاضنة العربية، التي منحتها هامشاً أوسع للمناورة، وأسست لتوازن جديد في علاقاتها الإقليمية.
وتبرز المعضلة الأمنية بوصفها أحد أخطر تجليات التحدي الداخلي. فعودة نشاط الجماعات المتطرفة، وإن كان بشكل متقطع وغير مركزي، تشي بأن البيئة الأمنية لا تزال قابلة للاختراق. ولا تحتاج هذه الجماعات إلى سيطرة جغرافية واسعة كي تكون فاعلة حيث يكفيها وجود فراغات في التنسيق، أو تناقض في أولويات القوى المسيطرة، كي تعيد إنتاج نفسها كتهديد دائم، لذلك جاء انضمام سورية إلى التحالف الدولي للحرب على الإرهاب تتويجاً للمقاربة الأمنية الشاملة للدولة السورية، ومثل تحولاً سياسياً وأمنياً لافتاً في مسار العلاقات مع الولايات المتحدة، وخروجاً واضحاً من مرحلة التعامل غير المباشر والمحدود.
تعريف العلاقة بين المواطن والدولة
عملياً، يعنى هذا الانضمام إدخال سورية، للمرة الأولى منذ عقود، في منظومة تنسيق استخباراتي وعسكري متعددة الأطراف، تتيح تبادل المعلومات، وتوحيد أولويات الاستهداف، وربط الجهد المحلي بالقدرات الدولية للتحالف. كما حمل رسالة سياسية مزدوجة: داخلياً، مفادها أن الحكومة السورية الجديدة باتت جزءاً من معادلة الأمن الإقليمي والدولي؛ وخارجياً، بأن واشنطن ترى في دعم هذا المسار خياراً أقل كلفة وأكثر استدامة من إدارة التهديد عبر ترتيبات تتجاوز الدولة السورية، فكان الحل هو أن تكون الدولة السورية شريكاً في الحرب على الإرهاب.
إلى جانب البعد الأمني، يظل البعد الاجتماعي والسياسي أكثر حساسية. فالمجتمع السوري الخارج من حرب طويلة ومكلفة يعاني من انقسامات عميقة، ومن فقدان واسع للثقة بين الدولة وشرائح اجتماعية متعددة. معالجة هذه الفجوة تطلب مساراً سياسياً يضمن التمثيل، ويعيد تعريف العلاقة بين المواطن والدولة.
في المحصلة، الانفراج الخارجي الذي تحقق يمثل فرصة نادرة لإعادة بناء الدولة على أسس أكثر توازناً وشمولاً، لكنه في الوقت نفسه ليس ضمانة بحد ذاته. إذا لم يُترجم هذا الانفتاح إلى استقرار داخلي موحد، واتفاقات سياسية قابلة للتنفيذ، وبنية أمنية موحدة، فإن الفجوة بين الخارج والداخل قد تتسع، وقد يتحول الانفتاح ذاته إلى عنصر ضغط إضافي.
Syria 2025 has turned into a historic year that brought about changes comparable only to a few limited years that match its transformative power, the first of which was Syria's independence from France in 1946, and the unity with Egypt in 1958.
These two events defined the trajectories of subsequent Syrian history, including the coup led by Hafez al-Assad in 1970, which was an extension of the repercussions of the failed unity between Egypt and Syria.
The Paths of the Coming Years
2025 is a pivotal year for the future of Syria, and the paths of the coming years are determined by what Syria is going through these days. The Ba'ath regime, which Syrians had almost considered eternal due to its brutality and tyranny, has ended, but its collapse was its final outcome.
Syria is entering an unprecedented political phase after decades, with an improvement in the state's position at the external level, while internal complexities continue. After long years of war, isolation, and sanctions, the new Syrian government has become capable of opening regional and international diplomatic windows and regaining a significant amount of political recognition, benefiting from shifts in the priorities of international powers and widespread fatigue from the ongoing conflict.
The external openness that has been achieved cannot be separated from a broader international and regional context, which now prefers managing crises rather than keeping them open. The countries concerned with the Syrian file, led by Saudi Arabia, no longer see the continuation of chaos as an acceptable option, whether due to its cost on the Syrian people or due to the expansion of cross-border threats, primarily from extremist groups. There is also an increasing awareness that gradually reintegrating Syria into its environment may be less costly than leaving it an open arena for conflicts. However, this shift in external perception, important as it is, remains conditional on the ability of the Syrian interior to produce a viable political path.
Funding and Attracting Investments
The Syrian authority emerging from the post-collapse phase has realized that restoring the state cannot rely on the same tools that governed the time of conflict; it needs elements of strength of a different nature, foremost among them funding, attracting investments, restarting infrastructure, and reconnecting the economy with regional and international markets.
In this context, the Gulf Arab region has emerged as a fundamental pillar for the recovery path. This transformation has led to a gradual disengagement from the patterns of dependency that were entrenched during the years of war and opened the door for formulating a more balanced foreign policy, especially in dealing with non-Arab powers. This path would not have gained momentum without Syria's return to the Arab fold, which granted it a wider margin for maneuvering and established a new balance in its regional relations.
The security dilemma emerges as one of the most dangerous manifestations of the internal challenge. The return of extremist groups' activity, albeit intermittently and non-centrally, indicates that the security environment remains vulnerable to penetration. These groups do not need extensive geographical control to be effective; it suffices for them to find gaps in coordination or contradictions in the priorities of the controlling powers to reproduce themselves as a permanent threat. Thus, Syria's joining the international coalition against terrorism crowned the comprehensive security approach of the Syrian state and represented a notable political and security shift in relations with the United States, marking a clear departure from the phase of indirect and limited engagement.
Defining the Relationship Between the Citizen and the State
In practical terms, this membership means introducing Syria, for the first time in decades, into a multilateral intelligence and military coordination system that allows for information exchange, unifying targeting priorities, and linking local efforts with the coalition's international capabilities. It also carried a dual political message: internally, that the new Syrian government has become part of the equation of regional and international security; and externally, that Washington sees supporting this path as a less costly and more sustainable option than managing the threat through arrangements that bypass the Syrian state, so the solution was for the Syrian state to be a partner in the war on terrorism.
Alongside the security dimension, the social and political dimension remains more sensitive. The Syrian society, emerging from a long and costly war, suffers from deep divisions and a widespread loss of trust between the state and various social segments. Addressing this gap requires a political path that ensures representation and redefines the relationship between the citizen and the state.
Ultimately, the external thaw that has been achieved represents a rare opportunity to rebuild the state on more balanced and inclusive foundations, but at the same time, it is not a guarantee in itself. If this openness does not translate into unified internal stability, executable political agreements, and a unified security structure, the gap between the external and internal may widen, and the openness itself could become an additional pressure factor.