تنطلق اليوم (الجمعة) منافسات الجولة الثالثة عشرة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم، حاملةً معها مواجهات قوية ومرتقبة تعكس حدة المنافسة في سباق الصدارة وتقارب النقاط بين فرق المقدمة، إلى جانب صراع متواصل لتحسين المراكز في بقية سلم الترتيب، وتُفتتح مباريات الجولة اليوم (الجمعة) بإقامة 3 مواجهات، حيث يحل فريق الخليج ضيفًا على النجمة على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية ببريدة، فيما يلتقي الاتفاق مع الأخدود على ملعب إيجو بالدمام، ويستضيف الأهلي نظيره النصر على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.


يدخل النصر الجولة متصدرًا جدول الترتيب برصيد (31) نقطة، متقدمًا على الهلال صاحب المركز الثاني الذي قلص الفارق في الجولة الماضية إلى نقطتين برصيد (29) نقطة، فيما يحتل التعاون المركز الثالث برصيد (28) نقطة، في مؤشر واضح على اشتداد المنافسة في المراكز الأولى.


ويأتي الأهلي في المركز الرابع برصيد (22) نقطة، يليه القادسية خامسًا بـ (21) نقطة، ثم الاتحاد سادسًا برصيد (20) نقطة، ويحل نيوم سابعًا برصيد (17) نقطة.


وفي بقية سلم الترتيب، يحتل الاتفاق المركز الثامن برصيد (16) نقطة، يليه الخليج تاسعًا بـ (14) نقطة، ثم الحزم عاشرًا بـ (13) نقطة، والفيحاء في المركز الحادي عشر بـ (12) نقطة، يليه الفتح بـ (11) نقطة.


وتشهد المراكز التالية تقاربًا لافتًا، إذ يتساوى الخلود وضمك برصيد (9) نقاط لكل فريق، ويأتي الشباب والرياض برصيد (8) نقاط في المركزين الخامس عشر والسادس عشر، ثم الأخدود بـ5 نقاط، فيما يتذيل النجمة جدول الترتيب بنقطة واحدة.