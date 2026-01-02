Today (Friday), the thirteenth round of the Saudi Professional League for football kicks off, bringing with it strong and anticipated matches that reflect the intensity of competition at the top of the standings and the close points between the leading teams, alongside a continuous struggle to improve positions in the rest of the ranking. The matches of this round will open today (Friday) with 3 encounters, where Al-Khaleej will visit Al-Najma at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, while Al-Ettifaq will face Al-Akhidood at the Ego Stadium in Dammam, and Al-Ahli will host Al-Nassr at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.



Al-Nassr enters the round at the top of the standings with (31) points, ahead of Al-Hilal in second place, who narrowed the gap in the last round to two points with (29) points. Meanwhile, Al-Taawun occupies third place with (28) points, indicating a clear intensification of competition in the top positions.



Al-Ahli is in fourth place with (22) points, followed by Al-Qadisiyah in fifth with (21) points, then Al-Ittihad in sixth with (20) points, and Neom in seventh with (17) points.



In the rest of the standings, Al-Ettifaq occupies eighth place with (16) points, followed by Al-Khaleej in ninth with (14) points, then Al-Hazm in tenth with (13) points, and Al-Faiha in eleventh with (12) points, followed by Al-Fateh with (11) points.



The following positions show a notable closeness, as Al-Khulood and Damak are tied with (9) points each, while Al-Shabab and Al-Riyadh have (8) points in the fifteenth and sixteenth places, respectively, then Al-Akhidood with 5 points, while Al-Najma sits at the bottom of the standings with just one point.