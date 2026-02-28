Iran targeted several scattered areas within the sisterly State of Kuwait today. In the context of ongoing monitoring of regional developments, the official spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sand, announced the reception of 12 injury cases in various hospitals across the country so far, as a result of the current situation.

Distribution of Cases Among Hospitals

He clarified that Al-Farwaniyah Hospital received 9 cases, while Jahra Hospital received 2 cases, and one case was recorded at Mubarak Hospital, noting that the medical teams dealt with the injuries according to the highest standards of readiness.

Nature of Injuries

He indicated that the injuries varied between low-impact collisions, injuries to the right and left thighs, and injuries to the back and chest, in addition to an injury to the hand and another superficial injury to the face and neck.

He pointed out that there is one case in the intensive care unit at Al-Farwaniyah Hospital receiving intensive care under close supervision, while the remaining cases are receiving care in the observation wards for men and women, all under continuous medical monitoring.

Details of the "Jahra" Cases

He explained that the first case at Jahra Hospital suffers from a penetrating injury to the right thigh, and the overall condition is stable, being monitored by the emergency and trauma surgery team while completing the necessary examinations. As for the second case, it is a superficial injury to the head, and its condition is stable and under medical observation.

"Mubarak" Case Stable

He confirmed that the case recorded at Mubarak Hospital is still under evaluation and monitoring, stressing that the overall condition of all cases is stable, and there are currently no critical cases beyond medical control.

Full Readiness and Activated Emergency Plans

The official spokesperson emphasized the continued full readiness in all hospitals, with activated emergency plans and ongoing coordination with the relevant authorities, calling for information to be sourced from official channels and urging calm and confidence, wishing safety and a speedy recovery for everyone.