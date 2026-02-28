استهدفت إيران اليوم عدد من المناطق المتفرقة داخل دولة الكويت الشقيقة،وفي إطار المتابعة المستمرة للتطورات الإقليمية ، أعلن المتحدث الرسمي باسم وزارة الصحة الكويتية الدكتور عبدالله السند، استقبال 12 حالة إصابة في عدد من مستشفيات البلاد حتى اللحظة، نتيجة الأوضاع الراهنة.

توزيع الحالات على المستشفيات

وأوضح أن مستشفى الفروانية استقبل 9 حالات، فيما استقبل مستشفى الجهراء حالتين، وسُجلت حالة واحدة في مستشفى مبارك، مشيرًا إلى أن الفرق الطبية تعاملت مع الإصابات وفق أعلى معايير الجاهزية.

طبيعة الإصابات

وبيّن أن الإصابات تنوعت بين ارتطام منخفض الشدة، وإصابات في الفخذين الأيمن والأيسر، وإصابات في الظهر والصدر، إضافة إلى إصابة في اليد، وأخرى سطحية في الوجه والرقبة.

وأشار إلى وجود حالة واحدة في غرفة الإنعاش بمستشفى الفروانية لتلقي الرعاية المكثفة تحت رقابة دقيقة، فيما تتلقى بقية الحالات الرعاية في أقسام الملاحظة للرجال والنساء، وجميعها تحت المتابعة الطبية المستمرة.

تفاصيل حالتي «الجهراء»

وأوضح أن الحالة الأولى في مستشفى الجهراء تعاني من إصابة نافذة في الفخذ الأيمن، والحالة العامة مستقرة، وتخضع لمتابعة فريق الطوارئ وجراحة الإصابات مع استكمال الفحوصات اللازمة. أما الحالة الثانية فهي إصابة سطحية في الرأس، وحالتها مستقرة وتخضع للملاحظة الطبية.

حالة «مبارك» مستقرة

وأكد أن الحالة المسجلة في مستشفى مبارك ما زالت تحت التقييم والمتابعة، مشددًا على أن الوضع العام لجميع الحالات مستقر، ولا توجد حاليًا حالات حرجة خارج نطاق السيطرة الطبية.

جاهزية كاملة وخطط طوارئ مفعّلة

وشدد المتحدث الرسمي على استمرار الجاهزية الكاملة في جميع المستشفيات، مع تفعيل خطط الطوارئ والتنسيق المتواصل مع الجهات المعنية، داعيًا إلى استقاء المعلومات من مصادرها الرسمية والتحلي بالهدوء والثقة، متمنيًا السلامة والشفاء العاجل للجميع