The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, announced today (Saturday) that he had a phone call with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, confirming in tweets on his account on "X" that he expressed to the Crown Prince Pakistan's strong condemnation of the serious regional escalation that followed the American and Israeli attack on Iran and the subsequent attacks in the Gulf region.



He clarified that Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the brotherly Gulf states during this difficult time.



Sharif said: "We are fully prepared to play a constructive role for peace, and we pray that the month of Ramadan brings tranquility and stability to our region."