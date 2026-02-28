أعلن رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني محمد شهباز شريف اليوم (السبت) إجراء اتصال هاتفي مع ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مؤكداً في تغريدات على حسابه في «إكس» أنه أعرب لولي العهد عن إدانة باكستان الشديدة للتصعيد الإقليمي الخطير الذي أعقب الهجوم الأمريكي والإسرائيلي على إيران والهجمات اللاحقة في منطقة الخليج.


وأوضح أن باكستان تقف بتضامن كامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية ودول الخليج الشقيقة في هذا الوقت العصيب.


وقال شريف: «نحن على أتم الاستعداد للقيام بدور بناء من أجل السلام، وندعو الله أن يجلب شهر رمضان الطمأنينة والاستقرار لإقليمنا».