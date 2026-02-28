رفعت جماهير الشباب لافتة كبيرة حملت عبارة «لن تسير وحدك أبداً» خلال مواجهة الهلال على ملعب إس إتش جي أرينا بالرياض، ضمن الجولة الـ24 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن)، وانتهت هلالية بنتيجة (5-3)، في مشهد لافت خطف الأنظار وأشعل أجواء المدرجات بالشعار الشهير، المستلهم من أغنية You'll Never Walk Alone المرتبطة تاريخياً بنادي Liverpool، حمل رسالة وفاء واضحة من المدرج الشبابي إلى لاعبيه، مؤكدين أن الدعم سيبقى حاضراً في كل الظروف، سواء في لحظات التألق أو عند التحديات.
ولم تكن اللافتة مجرد عبارة عابرة، بل جسدت روح الانتماء والتكاتف، حيث تفاعل الجمهور الشبابي بحماس كبير، مرددين الهتاف في مشهد أعاد للأذهان أبرز اللوحات الجماهيرية.
بهذا الدعم وجه أنصار الشباب رسالة قوية بأن الفريق لن يكون وحيداً في ما تبقى من مباريات الموسم، وأن المدرج سيظل الشريك الأول في كل خطوة داخل المستطيل الأخضر وداعماً للفريق.
The Al-Shabab fans raised a large banner that read "You'll Never Walk Alone" during the match against Al-Hilal at the SHG Arena in Riyadh, as part of the 24th round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League), which ended with a score of (5-3) in favor of Al-Hilal. This striking scene captured attention and ignited the atmosphere in the stands with the famous slogan, inspired by the song You'll Never Walk Alone, historically associated with Liverpool FC. It carried a clear message of loyalty from the Al-Shabab supporters to their players, affirming that support will always be present in all circumstances, whether in moments of brilliance or during challenges.
The banner was not just a fleeting phrase; it embodied the spirit of belonging and solidarity, as the Al-Shabab audience enthusiastically chanted, creating a scene that reminded everyone of the most memorable fan displays.
With this support, the Al-Shabab fans sent a strong message that the team will not be alone in the remaining matches of the season, and that the stands will remain the primary partner in every step on the green pitch and a supporter of the team.