رفعت جماهير الشباب لافتة كبيرة حملت عبارة «لن تسير وحدك أبداً» خلال مواجهة الهلال على ملعب إس إتش جي أرينا بالرياض، ضمن الجولة الـ24 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن)، وانتهت هلالية بنتيجة (5-3)، في مشهد لافت خطف الأنظار وأشعل أجواء المدرجات بالشعار الشهير، المستلهم من أغنية You'll Never Walk Alone المرتبطة تاريخياً بنادي Liverpool، حمل رسالة وفاء واضحة من المدرج الشبابي إلى لاعبيه، مؤكدين أن الدعم سيبقى حاضراً في كل الظروف، سواء في لحظات التألق أو عند التحديات.


ولم تكن اللافتة مجرد عبارة عابرة، بل جسدت روح الانتماء والتكاتف، حيث تفاعل الجمهور الشبابي بحماس كبير، مرددين الهتاف في مشهد أعاد للأذهان أبرز اللوحات الجماهيرية.


بهذا الدعم وجه أنصار الشباب رسالة قوية بأن الفريق لن يكون وحيداً في ما تبقى من مباريات الموسم، وأن المدرج سيظل الشريك الأول في كل خطوة داخل المستطيل الأخضر وداعماً للفريق.