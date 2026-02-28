The Al-Shabab fans raised a large banner that read "You'll Never Walk Alone" during the match against Al-Hilal at the SHG Arena in Riyadh, as part of the 24th round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League), which ended with a score of (5-3) in favor of Al-Hilal. This striking scene captured attention and ignited the atmosphere in the stands with the famous slogan, inspired by the song You'll Never Walk Alone, historically associated with Liverpool FC. It carried a clear message of loyalty from the Al-Shabab supporters to their players, affirming that support will always be present in all circumstances, whether in moments of brilliance or during challenges.



The banner was not just a fleeting phrase; it embodied the spirit of belonging and solidarity, as the Al-Shabab audience enthusiastically chanted, creating a scene that reminded everyone of the most memorable fan displays.



With this support, the Al-Shabab fans sent a strong message that the team will not be alone in the remaining matches of the season, and that the stands will remain the primary partner in every step on the green pitch and a supporter of the team.