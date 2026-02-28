حذّرت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس اليوم (السبت) من أن هجمات إيران على جيرانها تنذر بجر المنطقة إلى حرب أوسع.
وقالت كالاس عبر منصة «إكس» إنه «يجب منع توسيع رقعة الحرب، وأمام النظام الإيراني خيارات يجب اتخاذها».
بدورها، دانت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين، اليوم الهجمات الإيرانية على دول الخليج.
وأشارت فون دير لاين إلى أنها ستواصل جهودها مع الشركاء الإقليميين بشأن الحرب الدائرة وسبل احتواء الموقف.
وكان مسؤول مطلع قد قال لوكالة «رويترز» إن قطر استُهدفت حتى الآن بواسطة 44 صاروخاً و8 طائرات مسيّرة خلال الهجمات الإيرانية.
وأشار المسؤول المطلع إلى تضرر رادار إنذار مبكر في شمال قطر جراء هجوم إيراني.
بدورها، دعت الحكومة الإيرانية سكان طهران، إلى مغادرة العاصمة مع الحفاظ على الهدوء، وذلك في رسالة نصية أرسلتها السلطات إلى الهواتف الإيرانية.
وقالت الحكومة الإيرانية: «نظراً للعمليات المشتركة التي تنفذها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضد طهران وبعض المدن الكبرى، يرجى، إذا أمكن ومع الحفاظ على الهدوء، التوجه إلى مدن أخرى».
بالمقابل، قال مسؤولون إسرائيليون إن الضربات الجوية على إيران استهدفت عدداً كبيراً من المسؤولين الإيرانيين، وعلى رأسهم المرشد علي خامنئي والرئيس مسعود بزشكيان، رغم أن إيران قالت إن المرشد ليس في طهران، وإنه نُقل إلى مكان آمن، كما أن بزشكيان بخير ولم يصب بأذى ولا يعاني أي مشكلة.
The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, warned today (Saturday) that Iran's attacks on its neighbors threaten to drag the region into a wider war.
Borrell stated on the platform "X" that "the expansion of the war must be prevented, and the Iranian regime has options that must be taken."
For her part, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the Iranian attacks on Gulf countries today.
Von der Leyen indicated that she would continue her efforts with regional partners regarding the ongoing war and ways to contain the situation.
An informed official told Reuters that Qatar has been targeted so far by 44 missiles and 8 drones during the Iranian attacks.
The informed official noted that an early warning radar in northern Qatar was damaged due to an Iranian attack.
For its part, the Iranian government urged residents of Tehran to leave the capital while remaining calm, in a text message sent by authorities to Iranian phones.
The Iranian government stated: "Due to the joint operations being carried out by the United States and Israel against Tehran and some major cities, please, if possible and while maintaining calm, head to other cities."
In contrast, Israeli officials said that airstrikes on Iran targeted a large number of Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Bezhakian, although Iran stated that the leader is not in Tehran and has been moved to a safe location, and that Bezhakian is fine and has not been harmed or is suffering any issues.