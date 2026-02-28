حذّرت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس اليوم (السبت) من أن هجمات إيران على جيرانها تنذر بجر المنطقة إلى حرب أوسع.


وقالت كالاس عبر منصة «إكس» إنه «يجب منع توسيع رقعة الحرب، وأمام النظام الإيراني خيارات يجب اتخاذها».


بدورها، دانت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين، اليوم الهجمات الإيرانية على دول الخليج.


وأشارت فون دير لاين إلى أنها ستواصل جهودها مع الشركاء الإقليميين بشأن الحرب الدائرة وسبل احتواء الموقف.


وكان مسؤول مطلع قد قال لوكالة «رويترز» إن قطر استُهدفت حتى الآن بواسطة 44 صاروخاً و8 طائرات مسيّرة خلال الهجمات الإيرانية.


وأشار المسؤول المطلع إلى تضرر رادار إنذار مبكر في شمال قطر جراء هجوم إيراني.


بدورها، دعت الحكومة الإيرانية سكان طهران، إلى مغادرة العاصمة مع الحفاظ على الهدوء، وذلك في رسالة نصية أرسلتها السلطات إلى الهواتف الإيرانية.


وقالت الحكومة الإيرانية: «نظراً للعمليات المشتركة التي تنفذها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضد طهران وبعض المدن الكبرى، يرجى، إذا أمكن ومع الحفاظ على الهدوء، التوجه إلى مدن أخرى».


بالمقابل، قال مسؤولون إسرائيليون إن الضربات الجوية على إيران استهدفت عدداً كبيراً من المسؤولين الإيرانيين، وعلى رأسهم المرشد علي خامنئي والرئيس مسعود بزشكيان، رغم أن إيران قالت إن المرشد ليس في طهران، وإنه نُقل إلى مكان آمن، كما أن بزشكيان بخير ولم يصب بأذى ولا يعاني أي مشكلة.