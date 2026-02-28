The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, warned today (Saturday) that Iran's attacks on its neighbors threaten to drag the region into a wider war.



Borrell stated on the platform "X" that "the expansion of the war must be prevented, and the Iranian regime has options that must be taken."



For her part, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the Iranian attacks on Gulf countries today.



Von der Leyen indicated that she would continue her efforts with regional partners regarding the ongoing war and ways to contain the situation.



An informed official told Reuters that Qatar has been targeted so far by 44 missiles and 8 drones during the Iranian attacks.



The informed official noted that an early warning radar in northern Qatar was damaged due to an Iranian attack.



For its part, the Iranian government urged residents of Tehran to leave the capital while remaining calm, in a text message sent by authorities to Iranian phones.



The Iranian government stated: "Due to the joint operations being carried out by the United States and Israel against Tehran and some major cities, please, if possible and while maintaining calm, head to other cities."



In contrast, Israeli officials said that airstrikes on Iran targeted a large number of Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Bezhakian, although Iran stated that the leader is not in Tehran and has been moved to a safe location, and that Bezhakian is fine and has not been harmed or is suffering any issues.