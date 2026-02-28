أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم» (CENTCOM)، اليوم (السبت)، عدم تسجيل أي إصابات أو خسائر في صفوف قواتها بالمنطقة، مؤكدة أن الأضرار التي لحقت بالمنشآت الأمريكية طفيفة ولم تؤثر في سير العمليات.


وأوضحت القيادة المركزية في بيان أن العمليات استهدفت مراكز القيادة والسيطرة التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني، وقدرات الدفاع الجوي الإيرانية، ومواقع إطلاق الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة، إضافة إلى مطارات عسكرية، مبينة أن القوات الأمريكية وقوات حليفة باشرت تنفيذ الضربات عند الساعة 1:15 فجراً بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة، بهدف تفكيك منظومة الأمن الإيرانية، مع إعطاء الأولوية للمواقع التي تمثل تهديداً وشيكاً.


وقال قائد «سنتكوم» الأدميرال براد كوبر إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب أمر باتخاذ إجراء حاسم، مضيفاً أن الجنود والبحارة والطيارين ومشاة البحرية وعناصر الحرس وخفر السواحل يستجيبون للنداء.


ولفت البيان إلى أنه عقب الموجة الأولى من الضربات، تمكنت قوات سنتكوم من صد مئات الهجمات الصاروخية والطائرات المسيّرة الإيرانية، مشيراً إلى أن الساعات الأولى من العملية شهدت إطلاق ذخائر دقيقة من الجو والبر والبحر.


وكشفت القيادة أن فرقة العمل «سكوربيون سترايك» التابعة لها استخدمت للمرة الأولى في القتال طائرات هجومية أحادية الاتجاه منخفضة التكلفة، في تطور يعكس توسيع نطاق الأدوات العملياتية المستخدمة في المواجهة.