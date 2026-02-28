The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced today (Saturday) that there were no reported injuries or losses among its forces in the region, confirming that the damage to U.S. facilities was minor and did not affect the conduct of operations.



The Central Command clarified in a statement that the operations targeted the command and control centers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, in addition to military airports, indicating that U.S. forces and allied forces began executing the strikes at 1:15 AM Eastern Time, with the aim of dismantling the Iranian security system, prioritizing sites that represent an imminent threat.



Commander of CENTCOM Admiral Brad Cooper stated that President Donald Trump ordered decisive action, adding that soldiers, sailors, pilots, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel are responding to the call.



The statement noted that following the first wave of strikes, CENTCOM forces were able to repel hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks, mentioning that the early hours of the operation saw the launch of precision munitions from air, land, and sea.



The command revealed that its "Scorpion Strike" task force used low-cost, single-direction attack aircraft for the first time in combat, in a development that reflects the expansion of operational tools used in the confrontation.