أحبطت الأجهزة الأمنية اليمنية في محافظتي عدن ومأرب خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية مخططين حوثيين لاستهداف قيادات عسكرية وإقلاق الأمن في المحافظتين.


وأعلن أمن عدن اليوم (الأحد) نجاح شرطة دار سعد في إحباط مؤامرة إرهابية واسعة النطاق كانت تهدد الأمن والاستقرار بالعاصمة المؤقتة وتستهدف قيادات بارزة في المؤسسة العسكرية والأمنية في عدن، موضحاً في بيان أن الأجهزة الأمنية تمكنت من إلقاء القبض على عدد من العناصر ينتمون إلى خلايا إرهابية منظمة تم تجنيدها وتدريبها في مناطق تحت سيطرة الحوثي.


المهمات المكلفة بها الخلية في عدن


وأشار إلى أن التحقيقات كشفت خيوطاً ترتبط مباشرة بالإرهابي أمجد خالد فرحان الذي ينسق نشاطه الإجرامي مع الحوثي عبر استقطاب ممنهج للشباب من عدن ونقلهم إلى معسكرات سرية في منطقة الحوبان بمحافظة تعز وإخضاعهم لدورات قتالية وعسكرية حوثية مكثفة تستمر لأسابيع. أحد عناصر الخلية المقبوض عليهم في مأرب خلال محاولته زرع عبوة ناسفة بسيارة أحد القيادات العسكرية.


وذكر البيان أن التدريب لم يقتصر على استخدام الأسلحة الآلية وقذائف الـRPG، بل تجاوز ذلك ليشمل دورات متخصصة في كيفية صناعة وتجهيز وزراعة العبوات الناسفة، إضافة إلى التدريب على تقنيات الطيران المسيّر، مبيناً أنه تم تعزيز هذا التدريب المكثف بتعبئتهم فكرياً وغسل أدمغتهم بخطاب تحريضي.


ولفت البيان إلى أن أعضاء الخلية خضعوا لدورات تدريبية وطائفية في معقل الحوثيين بصعدة وصنعاء وذمار لمواصلة غسل أدمغتهم وتعزيز ولائهم للجماعة ضد المحافظات الجنوبية المحررة.


وأفاد البيان بأن العناصر المقبوض عليها كانت تشكل خلايا قادرة على تنفيذ عمليات إرهابية في عدن تهدف إلى زعزعة استقرار العاصمة، إضافة إلى رصد وتتبع تحركات عدد من القادة الأمنيين والعسكريين البارزين.


مخطط الخلية الإرهابية في مأرب


وكانت الأجهزة الأمنية في محافظة مأرب أعلنت أمس إحباط مخطط خطير أعدّه جهاز الأمن الحوثي، وتنفذه خلية تجسسية تعمل على استهداف قيادات أمنية وعسكرية ومدنية داخل المحافظة.


وقالت الأجهزة الأمنية في مأرب إنه تم ضبط جميع أفراد الخلايا المشاركة في التخطيط والتنفيذ، وإفشال كل المحاولات قبل أن تشكل أي تهديد فعلي، مبينة أن عملية الرصد والمتابعة جاءت ثمرة جهود استخباراتية دقيقة ويقظة مستمرة.


أين تُصنع المتفجرات المستخدمة؟


واستعرضت الأجهزة الأمنية اليوم في فيديو اعترافات الخلية، وأقر خلالها أعضاء الخلية بتعلم زراعة العبوات الناسفة، موضحة أن العبوات تُصنع في مصنع خاص بحي ذهبان بصنعاء ويشرف عليها شخص يُدعى البيضاني، كما يشرف على المصنع بشكل كامل أبو إدريس المويد والغماري، ويخضع هذا المصنع للأمن والمخابرات وهيئة رئاسة الأركان الحوثية.


وقال أحد العناصر إنه كان مكلفاً بتنفيذ مهمات متعددة أبرزها تصوير المعدات والسيارات والتعزيزات العسكرية، وجمع معلومات عن شخصيات عسكرية ومدنية في مديرية الوادي بمأرب، إضافة إلى رفع تقارير دورية عن التحركات والتجمعات والتعزيزات وبعض اللقاءات المهمة.