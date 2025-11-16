The Yemeni security forces in the governorates of Aden and Marib thwarted two Houthi plots aimed at targeting military leaders and disturbing security in the two governorates over the past 24 hours.



Today (Sunday), Aden security announced the success of Dar Saad Police in thwarting a wide-ranging terrorist conspiracy that threatened the security and stability of the temporary capital and targeted prominent leaders in the military and security institutions in Aden. The statement clarified that the security forces managed to arrest several individuals belonging to organized terrorist cells that had been recruited and trained in areas under Houthi control.



The Tasks Assigned to the Cell in Aden



The investigations revealed direct links to the terrorist Amjad Khaled Farhan, who coordinates his criminal activities with the Houthis through a systematic recruitment of youth from Aden and transporting them to secret camps in the Al-Huban area of Taiz governorate, subjecting them to intensive Houthi combat and military training courses lasting for weeks.



The statement mentioned that the training was not limited to the use of automatic weapons and RPGs, but also included specialized courses on how to manufacture, prepare, and plant explosive devices, in addition to training on drone technology. It indicated that this intensive training was reinforced by indoctrinating them ideologically and brainwashing them with inciting rhetoric.



The statement pointed out that the members of the cell underwent training and sectarian courses in Houthi strongholds in Saada, Sana'a, and Dhamar to continue brainwashing them and strengthen their loyalty to the group against the liberated southern governorates.



The statement reported that the arrested individuals formed cells capable of carrying out terrorist operations in Aden aimed at destabilizing the capital, in addition to monitoring and tracking the movements of several prominent security and military leaders.



The Terrorist Cell's Plot in Marib



The security forces in Marib governorate announced yesterday the thwarting of a dangerous plot prepared by the Houthi security apparatus, executed by a spy cell targeting security, military, and civilian leaders within the governorate.



The security forces in Marib stated that all members of the cells involved in planning and execution were apprehended, and all attempts were foiled before they posed any actual threat, indicating that the monitoring and follow-up operations were the result of precise intelligence efforts and continuous vigilance.



Where Are the Explosives Used Manufactured?



Today, the security forces showcased a video of the cell's confessions, during which the members admitted to learning how to plant explosive devices. They clarified that the devices are manufactured in a factory located in the Dahban neighborhood of Sana'a, overseen by a person named Al-Baydani, while Abu Idris Al-Mu'id and Al-Ghamari supervise the factory entirely. This factory is under the control of security and intelligence and the Houthi General Staff.



One of the members stated that he was tasked with carrying out multiple missions, the most prominent of which included photographing military equipment, vehicles, and reinforcements, gathering information about military and civilian figures in the Wadi Directorate in Marib, in addition to submitting periodic reports on movements, gatherings, reinforcements, and some important meetings.