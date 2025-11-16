The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced that an Israeli tank fired at its forces near a site inside Lebanese territory, confirming that the incident is a violation of Security Council Resolution 1701.



Violation of Lebanon's Sovereignty



UNIFIL revealed in a statement today (Sunday) that Israel is constructing a concrete wall that exceeds the Blue Line in southern Lebanon, prompting Lebanon to file an urgent complaint with the Security Council against Israel for violating its sovereignty.



It added that heavy machine gun fire hit peacekeeping forces who were about 5 meters away, while the soldiers were on foot and had to take cover in the area.



It clarified that it successfully communicated with the Israeli army and requested a ceasefire, adding that its soldiers were able to leave the area safely 30 minutes after the tank withdrew to the Israeli army's position.



The statement noted that the incident constitutes a serious violation of Security Council Resolution 1701.



UNIFIL called on the Israeli army to cease any hostile actions and attacks on or near peacekeeping forces, which are working to support the return of stability.



Construction of a Concrete Wall



UNIFIL announced yesterday (Saturday) that the Israeli army had erected a concrete wall west of the town of Yaron in southern Lebanon last month, exceeding the Blue Line, which rendered more than 4,000 meters of Lebanese land inaccessible to the Lebanese.



It added that it observed this November that the Israeli army had conducted additional construction work, and a geographical survey showed that Israel had crossed the Blue Line southeast of the town of Yaron.



UNIFIL demanded that the Israeli army respect the Blue Line separating Israel and Lebanon and withdraw from all areas located north of it.



Lebanese Complaint to the Security Council



The Lebanese presidency reported on Saturday that President Joseph Aoun requested Foreign Minister Youssef Raji to instruct Lebanon's permanent mission to the United Nations to file an urgent complaint with the Security Council against Israel for constructing a concrete wall on the southern border that exceeds the Blue Line drawn after the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000.



The presidency stated in a message on the X platform that Aoun requested the complaint to be accompanied by reports issued by the United Nations that refute the Israeli denial of the wall's construction and confirm that the concrete wall erected by the Israeli army has prevented southern residents from accessing an area exceeding 4,000 square meters of Lebanese land.