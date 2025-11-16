أعلنت قوة الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان (يونيفيل) أن دبابة إسرائيلية أطلقت النار على قواتها قرب موقع داخل الأراضي اللبنانية، مؤكدة أن الحادثة انتهاك لقرار مجلس الأمن 1701.


انتهاك سيادة لبنان


وكشفت «يونيفيل» في بيان، اليوم (الأحد)، بناء إسرائيل جدارا خرسانيا يتجاوز الخط الأزرق في جنوب لبنان، ما دفع لبنان لتقديم شكوى عاجلة لمجلس الأمن ضد إسرائيل بسبب انتهاك سيادته.


وأضافت أن طلقات رشاشة ثقيلة أصابت قوات حفظ السلام التي كانت على بُعد نحو 5 أمتار، وكان الجنود يسيرون على الأقدام، واضطروا للاحتماء في المنطقة.


وأوضحت أنها نجحت في التواصل مع الجيش الإسرائيلي، وطلبت وقف إطلاق النار، مضيفة أن جنودها تمكنوا من مغادرة المنطقة بأمان بعد مرور 30 دقيقة بعد انسحاب الدبابة إلى داخل موقع الجيش الإسرائيلي.


ولفت البيان إلى أن الحادثة تعد انتهاكا خطيرا لقرار مجلس الأمن رقم 1701.


ودعت «يونيفيل» الجيش الإسرائيلي إلى وقف أي سلوك عدائي وأي هجمات على أو بالقرب من قوات حفظ السلام، التي تعمل على دعم عودة الاستقرار.


بناء جدار خرساني


وكانت «يونيفيل» أعلنت، أمس (السبت)، أن الجيش الإسرائيلي أقام جدارا خرسانيا غرب بلدة يارون في جنوب لبنان الشهر الماضي، بما يتجاوز الخط الأزرق، ما جعل أكثر من 4 آلاف متر من الأراضي اللبنانية غير متاحة أمام اللبنانيين.


وأضافت أنها لاحظت في نوفمبر الجاري، أن الجيش الإسرائيلي أجرى أعمال بناء إضافية، وأن مسحا جغرافيا أظهر أن إسرائيل تجاوزت الخط الأزرق جنوب شرق بلدة يارون.


وطالبت «اليونيفيل» الجيش الإسرائيلي باحترام الخط الأزرق الفاصل بين إسرائيل ولبنان والانسحاب من جميع المناطق الواقعة شماله.


شكوى لبنانية لمجلس الأمن


وأفادت الرئاسة اللبنانية، السبت، أن الرئيس جوزيف عون طلب من وزير الخارجية يوسف رجي تكليف بعثة لبنان الدائمة لدى الأمم المتحدة برفع شكوى عاجلة إلى مجلس الأمن الدولي ضد إسرائيل، بسبب تشييدها جدارا إسمنتيا على الحدود الجنوبية يتخطّى الخط الأزرق الذي رُسم بعد الانسحاب الإسرائيلي من لبنان عام 2000.


وقالت الرئاسة في بيان على منصة إكس إن عون طلب إرفاق الشكوى بالتقارير التي صدرت عن الأمم المتحدة التي تدحض النفي الإسرائيلي لبناء الجدار، وتؤكد أن الجدار الخرساني الذي أقامه الجيش الإسرائيلي أدى إلى منع السكان الجنوبيين من الوصول إلى مساحة تفوق 4 آلاف متر مربع من الأراضي اللبنانية.