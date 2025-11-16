في تصعيد جديد يهدّد بنسف الخطة الأمريكية للسلام، جدّد وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس التأكيد على رفض إقامة دولة فلسطينية.

وقال في منشور على منصة «إكس»، اليوم (الأحد): إن الجيش سيظل في قمة جبل الشيخ والمنطقة الأمنية العازلة في سورية. وتعهد بهدم ما سماها بـ«التحصينات» في قطاع غزة «حتى آخر نفق».


نزع سلاح حماس


وأضاف كاتس: سننزع سلاح حماس داخل الخط الأصفر بواسطة الجيش الإسرائيلي، أما في غزة القديمة، ستتم عملية نزع السلاح عبر قوة الدولية، أو بواسطة الجيش الإسرائيلي.


وقبل تصويت مجلس الأمن الدولي، اليوم الاثنين، على مشروع القرار الأمريكي لدعم خطة الرئيس دونالد ترمب في غزة، التي تشمل مساراً إلى إقامة دولة فلسطينية، قال وزير خارجية إسرائيل جدعون ساعر إن تل أبيب «لن تسمح بإنشاء أي كيان كهذا».


وأضاف: إسرائيل لن توافق على تأسيس دولة فلسطينية في قلب أراض إسرائيل، حسب زعمه.


تصويت في مجلس الأمن


وفيما يستعد مجلس الأمن الدولي للتصويت على مشروع قرار أمريكي يتضمن إنشاء قوة دولية في غزة، تكثف الولايات المتحدة جهودها لدفع المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، في وقت تتصاعد فيه المخاوف الإسرائيلية من احتمالية توجه واشنطن لبدء إعادة إعمار القطاع قبل نزع سلاح حركة حماس.


ويصوت مجلس الأمن على مشروع قرار يتضمن إنشاء قوة دولية في غزة تنتشر تحت قيادة موحدة مقبولة لدى «مجلس السلام» الذي وصفه القرار بأنه «إدارة حكم انتقالي يتمتع بشخصية قانونية دولية تتولى وضع إطار العمل وتنسيق التمويل لإعادة تطوير غزة وفقاً للخطة الشاملة».


ويشمل مشروع القرار ضرورة الحفاظ على اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة، وإنشاء مسار حوار بين إسرائيل والفلسطينيين للاتفاق على أفق سياسي يضمن التعايش السلمي والمزدهر.


وتضمن مشروع قيام القوة الدولية في غزة بسط السيطرة والاستقرار، وانسحاب قوات الجيش الإسرائيلي من قطاع غزة استناداً إلى معايير ومعالم وأطر زمنية مرتبطة بنزع السلاح.


وتعد خطوة إنشاء قوة أمنية دولية في غزة جزءاً من المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، التي تتضمن كذلك نزع سلاح حماس، وتنفيذ انسحاب إضافي للقوات الإسرائيلية.