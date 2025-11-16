في تصعيد جديد يهدّد بنسف الخطة الأمريكية للسلام، جدّد وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس التأكيد على رفض إقامة دولة فلسطينية.
وقال في منشور على منصة «إكس»، اليوم (الأحد): إن الجيش سيظل في قمة جبل الشيخ والمنطقة الأمنية العازلة في سورية. وتعهد بهدم ما سماها بـ«التحصينات» في قطاع غزة «حتى آخر نفق».
نزع سلاح حماس
وأضاف كاتس: سننزع سلاح حماس داخل الخط الأصفر بواسطة الجيش الإسرائيلي، أما في غزة القديمة، ستتم عملية نزع السلاح عبر قوة الدولية، أو بواسطة الجيش الإسرائيلي.
وقبل تصويت مجلس الأمن الدولي، اليوم الاثنين، على مشروع القرار الأمريكي لدعم خطة الرئيس دونالد ترمب في غزة، التي تشمل مساراً إلى إقامة دولة فلسطينية، قال وزير خارجية إسرائيل جدعون ساعر إن تل أبيب «لن تسمح بإنشاء أي كيان كهذا».
وأضاف: إسرائيل لن توافق على تأسيس دولة فلسطينية في قلب أراض إسرائيل، حسب زعمه.
تصويت في مجلس الأمن
وفيما يستعد مجلس الأمن الدولي للتصويت على مشروع قرار أمريكي يتضمن إنشاء قوة دولية في غزة، تكثف الولايات المتحدة جهودها لدفع المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، في وقت تتصاعد فيه المخاوف الإسرائيلية من احتمالية توجه واشنطن لبدء إعادة إعمار القطاع قبل نزع سلاح حركة حماس.
ويصوت مجلس الأمن على مشروع قرار يتضمن إنشاء قوة دولية في غزة تنتشر تحت قيادة موحدة مقبولة لدى «مجلس السلام» الذي وصفه القرار بأنه «إدارة حكم انتقالي يتمتع بشخصية قانونية دولية تتولى وضع إطار العمل وتنسيق التمويل لإعادة تطوير غزة وفقاً للخطة الشاملة».
ويشمل مشروع القرار ضرورة الحفاظ على اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة، وإنشاء مسار حوار بين إسرائيل والفلسطينيين للاتفاق على أفق سياسي يضمن التعايش السلمي والمزدهر.
وتضمن مشروع قيام القوة الدولية في غزة بسط السيطرة والاستقرار، وانسحاب قوات الجيش الإسرائيلي من قطاع غزة استناداً إلى معايير ومعالم وأطر زمنية مرتبطة بنزع السلاح.
وتعد خطوة إنشاء قوة أمنية دولية في غزة جزءاً من المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، التي تتضمن كذلك نزع سلاح حماس، وتنفيذ انسحاب إضافي للقوات الإسرائيلية.
In a new escalation that threatens to undermine the American peace plan, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz reiterated his rejection of the establishment of a Palestinian state.
He stated in a post on the "X" platform today (Sunday) that the army will remain on Mount Sheikh and in the security buffer zone in Syria. He pledged to demolish what he referred to as "the fortifications" in the Gaza Strip "down to the last tunnel."
Disarming Hamas
Katz added: We will disarm Hamas within the yellow line by the Israeli army, while in Old Gaza, the disarmament process will take place through international forces or by the Israeli army.
Before the United Nations Security Council votes today (Monday) on the American draft resolution to support President Donald Trump's plan in Gaza, which includes a pathway to establishing a Palestinian state, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar stated that Tel Aviv "will not allow the establishment of any such entity."
He added: Israel will not agree to the establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of Israeli territory, according to his claims.
Vote in the Security Council
As the United Nations Security Council prepares to vote on an American draft resolution that includes the establishment of an international force in Gaza, the United States is intensifying its efforts to advance the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, at a time when Israeli fears are rising regarding the possibility that Washington will begin the reconstruction of the sector before disarming Hamas.
The Security Council is voting on a draft resolution that includes the establishment of an international force in Gaza, which will operate under a unified command acceptable to the "Peace Council," which the resolution describes as "a transitional governance body with international legal personality responsible for establishing a framework and coordinating funding for the redevelopment of Gaza according to the comprehensive plan."
The draft resolution includes the necessity of maintaining the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and establishing a dialogue pathway between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon that ensures peaceful and prosperous coexistence.
It also includes the establishment of the international force in Gaza to impose control and stability, and the withdrawal of Israeli army forces from the Gaza Strip based on criteria, landmarks, and timelines related to disarmament.
The step of establishing an international security force in Gaza is part of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, which also includes disarming Hamas and implementing an additional withdrawal of Israeli forces.