In a new escalation that threatens to undermine the American peace plan, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz reiterated his rejection of the establishment of a Palestinian state.

He stated in a post on the "X" platform today (Sunday) that the army will remain on Mount Sheikh and in the security buffer zone in Syria. He pledged to demolish what he referred to as "the fortifications" in the Gaza Strip "down to the last tunnel."



Disarming Hamas



Katz added: We will disarm Hamas within the yellow line by the Israeli army, while in Old Gaza, the disarmament process will take place through international forces or by the Israeli army.



Before the United Nations Security Council votes today (Monday) on the American draft resolution to support President Donald Trump's plan in Gaza, which includes a pathway to establishing a Palestinian state, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar stated that Tel Aviv "will not allow the establishment of any such entity."



He added: Israel will not agree to the establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of Israeli territory, according to his claims.



Vote in the Security Council



As the United Nations Security Council prepares to vote on an American draft resolution that includes the establishment of an international force in Gaza, the United States is intensifying its efforts to advance the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, at a time when Israeli fears are rising regarding the possibility that Washington will begin the reconstruction of the sector before disarming Hamas.



The Security Council is voting on a draft resolution that includes the establishment of an international force in Gaza, which will operate under a unified command acceptable to the "Peace Council," which the resolution describes as "a transitional governance body with international legal personality responsible for establishing a framework and coordinating funding for the redevelopment of Gaza according to the comprehensive plan."



The draft resolution includes the necessity of maintaining the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and establishing a dialogue pathway between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon that ensures peaceful and prosperous coexistence.



It also includes the establishment of the international force in Gaza to impose control and stability, and the withdrawal of Israeli army forces from the Gaza Strip based on criteria, landmarks, and timelines related to disarmament.



The step of establishing an international security force in Gaza is part of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, which also includes disarming Hamas and implementing an additional withdrawal of Israeli forces.