After the major corruption scandal in the energy and defense sectors, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today (Saturday) structural changes at the leadership level of the country's most important energy companies.



Zelensky wrote: "In parallel with the comprehensive review of financial activities, the renewal of management in these companies must begin," explaining that he agreed on the next steps with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.



Zelensky stated that the conditions for forming a new supervisory board at the state nuclear energy company "Energoatom" should be ready within a week, indicating that the company's board of directors will also be completely replaced.



He pointed out that administrative changes will also be made at the state hydroelectric power company "Ukrhydroenergo," at the gas pipeline operator in Ukraine, as well as at the state energy giant "Naftogaz," adding that timelines for tenders related to this have been set.



It is worth noting that "Energoatom" is one of the Ukrainian energy companies facing the largest corruption scandal the country has seen since the war began in February 2022, a scandal that has led to the resignation of two ministers in recent days.



The case involves millions of dollars in bribes allegedly paid during the construction of protective facilities designed to safeguard energy infrastructure from Russian strikes, with the Ukrainian president affirming his rejection of the scandal and his commitment to protecting additional foreign aid for his country from any danger in the coming days.