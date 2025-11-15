بعد فضية الفساد الكبيرة في قطاع الطاقة والدفاع، أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني، فولوديمير زيلينسكي، اليوم (السبت) عن إجراء تغييرات هيكلية على مستوى قيادة أهم شركات الطاقة في البلاد.


وكتب زيلينسكي: «بالتوازي مع المراجعة الشاملة للأنشطة المالية، يجب أن يبدأ تجديد الإدارة في هذه الشركات»، موضحاً أنه اتفق على الخطوات التالية مع رئيسة الوزراء يوليا سفريدينكو.


وقال زيلينسكي إن شروط تشكيل مجلس إشراف جديد في شركة الطاقة النووية الحكومية «إنيرجوأتوم» يجب أن تكون جاهزة خلال أسبوع، مبيناً أن مجلس إدارة الشركة سيستبدل بالكامل أيضاً.


ولفت إلى أنه سيتم كذلك إجراء تغييرات إدارية في شركة تشغيل الطاقة الكهرومائية الحكومية «أوكرهيدروإنرجو»، وفي مشغّل منظومة أنابيب الغاز في أوكرانيا، وكذلك في عملاق الطاقة الحكومي «نفطوجاز»، مضيفاً أنه تم تحديد مواعيد للمناقصات الخاصة بذلك.


يذكر أن «إنيرجوأتوم» واحدة من شركات الطاقة الأوكرانية التي تواجه أكبر فضيحة فساد تشهدها البلاد منذ بدء الحرب في فبراير 2022، وهي الفضيحة التي أدت إلى استقالة وزيرين خلال الأيام الماضية.


وتعود القضية إلى ملايين الدولارات من الرشاوى التي يُزعم دفعها خلال بناء منشآت حماية مخصّصة لحماية البنية التحتية للطاقة من الضربات الروسية، ويؤكد الرئيس الأوكراني رفضه للفضيحة والعمل على حماية المساعدات الأجنبية الإضافية لبلاده من أي خطر في الأيام القادمة.