The Israeli occupation army is preparing to put a plan in place to disarm Hamas through the resumption of fighting, in case the plan that the U.S. administration is pushing forward in the United Nations Security Council does not succeed.



Israeli broadcasting authority reported today (Saturday) that Washington is trying to expedite the transition to the next phase of its initiative, but it still faces difficulties in achieving consensus on it.



Informed sources revealed that disagreements regarding the formation of the international force and the disarmament of Hamas are ongoing, noting that the transition to the second phase of President Donald Trump's plan is still frozen due to disagreements over the establishment of the international force, its components, and its powers, in addition to the disarmament of Hamas.



According to the authority's report, the draft proposal for the Security Council includes details of the missions of the international force that the United States seeks to form, which is supposed to work in cooperation with elements of the Palestinian police.



The authority anticipated that the Israeli army would present an alternative based on a military operation to disarm Hamas if diplomatic efforts falter.



The Security Council is scheduled to vote on Monday on a U.S. draft resolution supporting President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza, according to diplomatic sources.



The United States and several of its partners, including Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, called on the Security Council on Friday to "accelerate" the adoption of the draft resolution.



The United States, Qatar, Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Turkey expressed in a statement their "joint support" for the U.S. draft resolution that grants a mandate to form an international stabilization force, among other things, expressing hope for its "swift" adoption.