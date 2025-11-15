يستعد جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لوضع خطة لنزع سلاح حركة حماس عبر استئناف القتال، في حال لم تنجح الخطة التي تعمل الإدارة الأمريكية على دفعها قدماً في مجلس الأمن الدولي.


وأفادت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية، اليوم(السبت)، أن واشنطن تحاول تسريع الانتقال إلى المرحلة التالية من مبادرتها، إلا أنها ما تزال تواجه صعوبات في تحقيق توافق حولها.

طفلان يلهوان أمام مخيمات النازحين,
وكشفت مصادر مطلعة أن الخلافات حول تشكيل القوة الدولية ونزع سلاح حماس مستمرة، ولفتت إلى أن الانتقال للمرحلة الثانية من خطة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لا يزال مجمداً؛ بسبب الخلافات حول إنشاء القوة الدولية ومكوناتها وصلاحياتها، إضافة إلى نزع سلاح حماس.


وبحسب تقرير الهيئة، فإن مسودة الاقتراح الأمريكي لمجلس الأمن تتضمن تفاصيل مهمات القوة الدولية التي تسعى الولايات المتحدة إلى تشكيلها، والمفترض أن تعمل بالتعاون مع عناصر من الشرطة الفلسطينية.


وتوقّعت الهيئة أن يعرض الجيش الإسرائيلي بديلاً يعتمد على عملية عسكرية لنزع سلاح حماس إذا تعثرت الجهود الدبلوماسية.


ومن المقرر أن يصوت مجلس الأمن الدولي، الإثنين، على مشروع قرار أمريكي يؤيد خطة الرئيس دونالد ترمب للسلام في غزة، بحسب ما أفادت مصادر دبلوماسية.


ودعت الولايات المتحدة وعدد من شركائها من بينهم مصر وقطر والسعودية وتركيا الجمعة، مجلس الأمن إلى «الإسراع» بتبني مشروع القرار.


وأعربت الولايات المتحدة وقطر ومصر والإمارات والسعودية وإندونيسيا وباكستان والأردن وتركيا في بيان عن «دعمها المشترك» لمشروع القرار الأمريكي الذي يعطي تفويضاً لتشكيل قوة استقرار دولية، من بين أمور أخرى، مبدية أملها في اعتماده «سريعاً».