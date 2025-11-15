طالبت الرئاسة الفلسطينية دول العالم، خصوصاً الإدارة الأمريكية، والدول الضامنة لاتفاق الهدنة في غزة، بالضغط على إسرائيل لإدخال البيوت الجاهزة والخيام للقطاع المنكوب، لمواجهة الأحوال الجوية القاسية التي تعرض حياة المواطنين للخطر.


خيام متهالكة وممزقة


وأكدت الرئاسة في بيان، اليوم (السبت)، أن ما تبقى في غزة من خيام متهالكة وممزقة لا تمنع دخول الأمطار ولا توفر الحماية للمواطنين.


وشددت على ضرورة رفع القيود والعراقيل الإسرائيلية التي تحول دون تمكن الحكومة الفلسطينية من إدخال البيوت المتنقلة والخيام، ومعدات الإيواء إلى قطاع غزة، لمواجهة الوضع الإنساني الصعب الذي يعرض حياة الأطفال والنساء وكبار السن إلى مخاطر جسيمة.

برك المياه تحاصر خيام النازحين قرب سواحل بحر غزة. (إ ب أ)


أمطار تغمر الخيام


واجتاحت الأمطار الغزيرة قطاع غزة، أمس (الجمعة)، لتغمر خيام النازحين، وتفاقم مأساة الغزيين الذين يكافحون منذ أكثر من عامين تبعات حرب غزة، وسط أزمة إنسانية لم تهدأ رغم مرور أكثر من شهر على اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، وتحذيرات من أن الشتاء القادم سيزيد حجم المعاناة.


واجتاح المنخفض الجوي الأول هذا الشتاء خيام النازحين، وأتلف الكثير منها، ما أدى إلى تشريد آلاف الأسر، في ظل نقص حاد في الخدمات الأساسية. واشتكى السكان من غرق المناطق، وتلف مقتنياتهم وأمتعتهم.


منخفض جوي عميق


وشهدت المنطقة منخفضاً جوياً عميقاً أدى إلى سيول وبرك مياه حاصرت العديد من الخيام، وتسربت مياه الأمطار إلى خيام أخرى مهترئة تحتوي على ثقوب كبيرة في الأعلى.


ولم تفلح التحذيرات السابقة، أو الاستعدادات البسيطة التي قام بها الأهالي لحماية الخيام من الأمطار، فغرقت الكثير منها، وتشردت أسر عديدة بعد أن أصبحت بلا مأوى. وانهارت سواتر ترابية أقامها الأهالي قرب مناطق سكنهم لحرف مسار مياه الأمطار، ما أدى إلى دخول كميات كبيرة من المياه إلى الخيام، وغرقت المناطق المنخفضة أيضاً بما فيها خيام النازحين.


نداءات استغاثة من النازحين


من جانبه، قال المتحدث باسم الدفاع المدني بغزة محمود بصل إنه تلقى مئات نداءات استغاثة من أسر نازحة بعد تضرر خيامها، محذراً من أن كل ثانية في غزة تعرض حياة المواطنين للخطر بسبب المنازل المتهالكة والآيلة للسقوط. ودعا الدفاع المدني المواطنين، خصوصاً النازحين، إلى تثبيت الخيام، ووضع سواتر رملية ما أمكن في محيطها، وأخذ التدابير الوقائية اللازمة لتجنب أضرار المنخفض الجوي.


وأضاف أنه مع أول هطول للأمطار تعرضت مئات الخيام للغرق خصوصاً في مدينة غزة، بما فيها مقتنيات المواطنين، وملابسهم التي انتشلوها سابقاً من تحت ركام منازلهم المدمرة.


واقع مأساوي


ويعيش النازحون واقعاً مأساوياً بسبب انعدام مقومات الحياة، وصعوبة الوصول إلى مستلزمات أساسية، ونقص الخدمات الحيوية نتيجة استمرار الحصار الإسرائيلي.


وأفادت تقديرات المكتب الإعلامي الحكومي بأن نسبة الخيام التي لم تعد صالحة للإقامة بلغت نحو 93%، بواقع 125 ألف خيمة من أصل 135 ألفاً، بينما يحتاج القطاع حالياً إلى نحو 250 ألف خيمة، و100 ألف كرفان لتوفير المأوى المؤقت لحين الإعمار.


آلاف الأسر بلا مأوى


وحذر المكتب من تزايد معاناة نحو 1.5 مليون نازح في الخيام، مؤكداً أن الكثير منها انهارت أو تمزقت بفعل مياه الأمطار، وأن آلاف الأسر باتت بلا مأوى يحميها من المطر والرياح حتى لو كان المأوى مجرد خيمة متواضعة.


وأكد أن سكان قطاع غزة يعانون منذ عامين إبادة جماعية، ومعاناة إنسانية غير مسبوقة، في ظل منع الماء والغذاء والإيواء والرعاية الصحية، وتنصل الاحتلال من التزاماته بإدخال احتياجات المواطنين من المساعدات الإنسانية.