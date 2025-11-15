The Palestinian presidency has called on the countries of the world, especially the American administration and the countries guaranteeing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, to pressure Israel to allow the entry of prefabricated houses and tents into the devastated sector, to face the harsh weather conditions that endanger the lives of citizens.



Worn and Torn Tents



The presidency confirmed in a statement today (Saturday) that what remains in Gaza of worn and torn tents does not prevent rain from entering nor does it provide protection for citizens.



It emphasized the necessity of lifting the Israeli restrictions and obstacles that prevent the Palestinian government from bringing in mobile homes, tents, and shelter equipment to the Gaza Strip, to confront the difficult humanitarian situation that puts the lives of children, women, and the elderly at serious risk.



Rain Floods the Tents



Heavy rains swept through the Gaza Strip yesterday (Friday), flooding the tents of the displaced and exacerbating the tragedy of Gazans who have been struggling for more than two years with the consequences of the Gaza war, amidst a humanitarian crisis that has not subsided despite more than a month passing since the ceasefire agreement, with warnings that the coming winter will increase the suffering.



The first atmospheric depression of this winter hit the tents of the displaced, damaging many of them, leading to the displacement of thousands of families, in the context of a severe shortage of basic services. Residents complained of flooding in the areas, damaging their belongings and possessions.



Deep Atmospheric Depression



The region witnessed a deep atmospheric depression that caused floods and water pools that surrounded many tents, with rainwater seeping into other worn tents that had large holes at the top.



Previous warnings or the simple preparations made by the residents to protect the tents from the rain were ineffective, as many of them were flooded, and numerous families were displaced after becoming homeless. Earthen barriers set up by residents near their living areas to divert rainwater collapsed, leading to large amounts of water entering the tents, and low-lying areas, including the tents of the displaced, were also flooded.



Distress Calls from the Displaced



For his part, the spokesperson for the Civil Defense in Gaza, Mahmoud Basal, stated that he received hundreds of distress calls from displaced families after their tents were damaged, warning that every second in Gaza puts citizens' lives at risk due to the dilapidated and collapsing homes. The Civil Defense urged citizens, especially the displaced, to secure the tents and set up sand barriers as much as possible around them, and to take the necessary precautions to avoid the damages caused by the atmospheric depression.



He added that with the first rainfall, hundreds of tents were flooded, especially in Gaza City, along with the belongings of citizens and their clothes that they had previously salvaged from the rubble of their destroyed homes.



Tragic Reality



The displaced are living a tragic reality due to the lack of basic living conditions, difficulty accessing essential supplies, and a shortage of vital services as a result of the ongoing Israeli blockade.



Government media office estimates indicate that the percentage of tents that are no longer suitable for habitation has reached about 93%, amounting to 125,000 tents out of 135,000, while the sector currently needs about 250,000 tents and 100,000 caravans to provide temporary shelter until reconstruction.



Thousands of Families Without Shelter



The office warned of the increasing suffering of about 1.5 million displaced people in tents, confirming that many of them have collapsed or torn due to rainwater, and that thousands of families have become homeless, lacking protection from rain and winds, even if the shelter is just a modest tent.



It affirmed that the residents of the Gaza Strip have been suffering from genocide for two years and unprecedented humanitarian suffering, amid the prevention of water, food, shelter, and healthcare, and the occupation's evasion of its obligations to allow the entry of humanitarian aid needs for the citizens.