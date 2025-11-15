كشفت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» أن دولاً غربية تعد حالياً قرارات جديدة للسماح لمفتشي الوكالة الدولية لتحديد وضع مخزون إيران النووي، وهو موضوع اجتماع سيُعقد خلال أيام في الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، بحسب ما نقلت عن دبلوماسيين غربيين.
وكانت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية أفادت قبل أيام أن عمليات التفتيش التي تجريها الوكالة في إيران لم تستأنف بالكامل، ولفتت إلى أن تقديرات مخزون إيران من اليورانيوم المخصب لم تتغير.
وأضافت الوكالة في تقرير سري صدر الأربعاء الماضي أن طهران لم تسمح بعد لمفتشيها بدخول المواقع النووية التي قصفتها إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة في يونيو الماضي، مؤكدة أن التحقق من مخزون إيران من اليورانيوم المخصب «متأخر منذ فترة طويلة».
وذكر التقرير الموجّه إلى الدول الأعضاء أن عدم حصول الوكالة على إمكانية الوصول إلى هذه المواد النووية في إيران لمدة 5 أشهر يعني أن عملية التحقق منها متأخرة منذ فترة طويلة، وأكدت أنه من الضروري للغاية أن تتمكن الوكالة من إجراء هذا التحقق في أقرب وقت ممكن.
يذكر أن نائب وزير الخارجية سعيد خطيب زاده شدد على أن بلاده تريد التوصل لاتفاق نووي سلمي. وقال: «لا نسعى لامتلاك قنابل نووية، ومستعدون لطمأنة العالم». وأعلن أن بلاده تلقت رسائل متناقضة من واشنطن عبر دولة ثالثة.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب كشف أخيراً أن طهران طلبت رفع العقوبات المفروضة عليها، مؤكداً أنه مستعد للتفاوض حول هذا الموضوع.
Bloomberg reported that Western countries are currently preparing new decisions to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to determine the status of Iran's nuclear stockpile, which is the subject of a meeting that will be held in the coming days at the International Atomic Energy Agency, according to what it reported from Western diplomats.
The International Atomic Energy Agency had reported days ago that the inspections being conducted in Iran have not fully resumed, noting that estimates of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile have not changed.
The agency added in a confidential report issued last Wednesday that Tehran has not yet allowed its inspectors to enter the nuclear sites that were bombed by Israel and the United States last June, confirming that verification of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile has been "long overdue."
The report directed to member states stated that the agency's inability to access these nuclear materials in Iran for 5 months means that the verification process has been long delayed, and emphasized that it is extremely important for the agency to be able to conduct this verification as soon as possible.
It is worth noting that Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh emphasized that his country wants to reach a peaceful nuclear agreement. He said, "We do not seek to possess nuclear bombs, and we are ready to reassure the world." He announced that his country has received contradictory messages from Washington through a third country.
Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that Tehran requested the lifting of the sanctions imposed on it, confirming that he is ready to negotiate on this matter.