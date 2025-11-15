Bloomberg reported that Western countries are currently preparing new decisions to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to determine the status of Iran's nuclear stockpile, which is the subject of a meeting that will be held in the coming days at the International Atomic Energy Agency, according to what it reported from Western diplomats.



The International Atomic Energy Agency had reported days ago that the inspections being conducted in Iran have not fully resumed, noting that estimates of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile have not changed.



The agency added in a confidential report issued last Wednesday that Tehran has not yet allowed its inspectors to enter the nuclear sites that were bombed by Israel and the United States last June, confirming that verification of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile has been "long overdue."



The report directed to member states stated that the agency's inability to access these nuclear materials in Iran for 5 months means that the verification process has been long delayed, and emphasized that it is extremely important for the agency to be able to conduct this verification as soon as possible.



It is worth noting that Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh emphasized that his country wants to reach a peaceful nuclear agreement. He said, "We do not seek to possess nuclear bombs, and we are ready to reassure the world." He announced that his country has received contradictory messages from Washington through a third country.



Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that Tehran requested the lifting of the sanctions imposed on it, confirming that he is ready to negotiate on this matter.