كشفت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» أن دولاً غربية تعد حالياً قرارات جديدة للسماح لمفتشي الوكالة الدولية لتحديد وضع مخزون إيران النووي، وهو موضوع اجتماع سيُعقد خلال أيام في الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، بحسب ما نقلت عن دبلوماسيين غربيين.


وكانت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية أفادت قبل أيام أن عمليات التفتيش التي تجريها الوكالة في إيران لم تستأنف بالكامل، ولفتت إلى أن تقديرات مخزون إيران من اليورانيوم المخصب لم تتغير.


وأضافت الوكالة في تقرير سري صدر الأربعاء الماضي أن طهران لم تسمح بعد لمفتشيها بدخول المواقع النووية التي قصفتها إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة في يونيو الماضي، مؤكدة أن التحقق من مخزون إيران من اليورانيوم المخصب «متأخر منذ فترة طويلة».


وذكر التقرير الموجّه إلى الدول الأعضاء أن عدم حصول الوكالة على إمكانية الوصول إلى هذه المواد النووية في إيران لمدة 5 أشهر يعني أن عملية التحقق منها متأخرة منذ فترة طويلة، وأكدت أنه من الضروري للغاية أن تتمكن الوكالة من إجراء هذا التحقق في أقرب وقت ممكن.


يذكر أن نائب وزير الخارجية سعيد خطيب زاده شدد على أن بلاده تريد التوصل لاتفاق نووي سلمي. وقال: «لا نسعى لامتلاك قنابل نووية، ومستعدون لطمأنة العالم». وأعلن أن بلاده تلقت رسائل متناقضة من واشنطن عبر دولة ثالثة.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب كشف أخيراً أن طهران طلبت رفع العقوبات المفروضة عليها، مؤكداً أنه مستعد للتفاوض حول هذا الموضوع.