In compliance with the order of U.S. President Donald Trump to declassify all records held by the government and bring them to light, the U.S. National Archives has released a collection of records related to the disappearance of the famous pilot Amelia Earhart in 1937 over the Pacific Ocean.



4,624 pages of documents



National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard announced the release of 4,624 pages of documents, including logs from U.S. military ships involved in the aerial and maritime search operations for Earhart.



According to the records, Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan were last seen taking off in her twin-engine Lockheed Electra on July 2, 1937, from Papua New Guinea heading to Howland Island, about 4,000 kilometers away, during her attempt to fly around the world. After



hours, radio contact with the plane was lost following a report from Earhart (39 years old) that fuel was running low.



The sudden interest from the Trump administration in the case and the order issued on September 26 to declassify the records and bring them to light comes as he faces increasing criticism for not disclosing files related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, convicted of sexual crimes.



The new batch of records related to Earhart was published just two days after a congressional committee released thousands of documents that raised new questions.



The mysterious puzzle



The largest maritime search operation at the time did not succeed, leaving the fate of Amelia Earhart one of the most mysterious puzzles for 88 years.



The fate of Earhart and Noonan remains an open mystery, but researchers from the International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery have gathered evidence suggesting that they died on the small coral island of Nikumaroro in the Kiribati Islands in the western Pacific Ocean.



A series of exploratory missions to that island have resulted in the discovery of what appears to be a stain removal cream container from the 1930s, pieces of clothing, human bone remains, and a pocket knife of the type that Earhart carried, while a piece of aluminum believed to be part of their aircraft was also found.