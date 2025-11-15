تنفيذاً لأمر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب برفع السرية عن جميع السجلات التي تحتفظ بها الحكومة وإخراجها إلى النور، أفرج الأرشيف الوطني الأمريكي عن مجموعة سجلات مرتبطة باختفاء الطيارة الشهيرة أميليا إيرهارت عام 1937 فوق المحيط الهادي.


4,624 صفحة من الوثائق


وأعلنت مديرة المخابرات الوطنية تولسي جابارد، الإفراج عن 4,624 صفحة من الوثائق تشمل دفاتر سجلات السفن العسكرية الأمريكية المشاركة في عمليات البحث الجوي والبحري عن إيرهارت.

أميليا إيرهارت
وحسب ما جاء في السجلات، فقد شوهدت إيرهارت وملاحها فريد نونان آخر مرة وهي تقلع بطائرتها لوكهيد إلكترا ذات المحركين في الثاني من يوليو 1937، من بابوا غينيا الجديدة متجهة إلى جزيرة هاولاند، على بعد نحو 4,000 كيلومتر، خلال محاولتها التحليق حول العالم. وبعد


ساعات، انقطع الاتصال اللاسلكي بالطائرة عقب بلاغ من إيرهارت (39 عاماً) عن أن الوقود ينفد.


وجاء الاهتمام المفاجئ من إدارة ترمب بالقضية والأمر الذي أصدره في 26 سبتمبر برفع السرية عن السجلات وإخراجها إلى النور فيما يواجه انتقادات متزايدة لعدم كشف ملفات تتعلق بالممول الراحل جيفري إبستين المدان بجرائم جنسية.


ونُشرت الدفعة الجديدة من السجلات المتعلقة بإيرهارت عقب يومين فقط من إفراج لجنة في الكونغرس عن آلاف الوثائق التي أثارت تساؤلات جديدة.


اللغز الغامض


لم تتوج أكبر عملية بحث بحرية في ذلك الوقت بالنجاح، ليبقى مصير أميليا إيرهارت واحداً من أكثر الألغاز غموضاً على مدى 88 عاماً.


ولا يزال مصير إيرهارت ونونان لغزاً مفتوحاً، ولكن باحثين من المجموعة الدولية لاستعادة الطائرات التاريخية جمعوا أدلة تشير إلى أنهما ماتا في جزيرة نيكومارورو المرجانية الصغيرة في جزر كيريباس غرب المحيط الهادي.


وأسفرت سلسلة من البعثات الاستكشافية إلى تلك الجزيرة عن العثور على ما يبدو أنها عبوة كريم مضاد للبقع تعود لثلاثينات القرن الماضي وأجزاء من ملابس وبقايا عظام بشرية وسكين جيب من النوع الذي كانت تحمله إيرهارت، فيما عثر على قطعة من الألمنيوم يُعتقد أنها جزء من طائرتهما.