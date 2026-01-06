فيما أكدت وزارة الصحة السورية ارتفاع ضحايا الاشتباكات بين قوات «قسد» والجيش السوري في حلب إلى 4 قتلى و15 جريحاً، شدد وزير الدفاع التركي يشار غولر اليوم (الثلاثاء)، على ضرورة تسليم جميع الفصائل المسلحة الكردية بما يشمل سورية، سلاحها، في إشارة إلى قوات سوريا الديمقراطية.


وقال الوزير غولر خلال احتفال في أنقرة: «على حزب العمال الكردستاني وكل الفصائل المرتبطة به أن توقف فوراً أي نشاط إرهابي في كل المناطق حيث هي، بما يشمل سورية»، موضحاً أنه على تلك الفصائل تسليم سلاحها دون شروط.


وأضاف: «لن نسمح لأي تنظيم إرهابي، وخصوصاً حزب العمال الكردستاني وحزب الاتحاد الديمقراطي ووحدات حماية الشعب وقوات سوريا الديمقراطية بأن يرسخ وجوده في المنطقة».


وتشهد محافظة حلب شمال سورية، اشتباكات عنيفة جراء قصف «قسد» أحياء الميدان.