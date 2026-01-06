The Syrian Ministry of Health confirmed that the casualties from the clashes between the "SDF" forces and the Syrian army in Aleppo have risen to 4 dead and 15 injured. Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler emphasized today (Tuesday) the necessity for all Kurdish armed factions, including those in Syria, to hand over their weapons, referring to the Syrian Democratic Forces.



Minister Guler stated during a ceremony in Ankara: "The PKK and all factions associated with it must immediately cease any terrorist activities in all areas where they are present, including Syria," clarifying that these factions must surrender their weapons unconditionally.



He added: "We will not allow any terrorist organization, especially the PKK, the Democratic Union Party, the People's Protection Units, and the Syrian Democratic Forces, to establish a presence in the region."



Violent clashes are taking place in Aleppo province in northern Syria due to the SDF's shelling of the Al-Midan neighborhoods.