كشف المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عن إحراز تقدم ملحوظ في اجتماع تحالف الراغبين بشأن أوكرانيا، مبيناً أن التقدم يركز على ملف الضمانات الأمنية لأوكرانيا.


وقال ويتكوف: «نعتقد أننا أنجزنا بدرجة كبيرة البروتوكولات الأمنية، وهي مهمة لكي يعلم الشعب الأوكراني أن هذه الحرب ستنتهي إلى الأبد»، لافتاً إلى أن خيارات الأراضي ستكون القضية الأكثر حساسية، ونأمل أن نتمكن من التوصل إلى بعض التسويات في هذا الشأن.


في غضون ذلك، وقّع الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون ورئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر والرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، إعلان نوايا بشأن نشر قوة متعددة الجنسيات عقب وقف لإطلاق النار في أوكرانيا.


وقال ماكرون عقب اجتماع عقده حلفاء كييف في باريس لإظهار جبهة موحدة ضد موسكو بعد مرور نحو أربع سنوات على بدء الحرب، إن هذه القوة التي تجري دراستها منذ أشهر تهدف إلى توفير شكل من أشكال الطمأنينة في الأيام التي تلي وقف إطلاق النار.


واعتبر ماكرون خلال مؤتمر صحفي أن الضمانات الأمنية التي تعتزم دول التحالف، وغالبيتها أوروبية، تقديمها بدعم أمريكي بعد وقف محتمل لإطلاق النار، ستضمن عدم انتهاك أي اتفاق سلام بالمستقبل.


وعقد الحلفاء الأوروبيون لأوكرانيا ومبعوثون أمريكيون في باريس اليوم، قمة تهدف إلى الخروج بموقف موحّد حول الضمانات الأمنية الواجب تقديمها إلى كييف وتحديد شكل القوة المتعددة الجنسيات، في حال التوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار مع روسيا.


وكشفت مسودة أن حلفاء أوكرانيا جاهزون لضمانات أمنية ملزمة قانوناً.


وتشير مسودة إعلان «تحالف الراغبين» إلى أن الولايات المتحدة ستشرف على مراقبة وقف إطلاق النار في أوكرانيا بمساهمة الأوروبيين.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام غربية أن أمريكا ستقدّم دعماً للقوة الأوروبية المتعددة الجنسيات في حال وقوع هجوم روسي.