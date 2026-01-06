U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff revealed today (Tuesday) that significant progress has been made in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing regarding Ukraine, indicating that the progress focuses on the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.



Witkoff said, "We believe we have largely completed the security protocols, which are essential for the Ukrainian people to know that this war will end forever," noting that land options will be the most sensitive issue, and we hope to reach some compromises in this regard.



Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a declaration of intent regarding the deployment of a multinational force following a ceasefire in Ukraine.



Macron stated after a meeting held by Kyiv's allies in Paris to show a united front against Moscow nearly four years after the war began that this force, which has been under consideration for months, aims to provide a form of reassurance in the days following the ceasefire.



During a press conference, Macron considered that the security guarantees that the coalition countries, most of which are European, intend to provide with U.S. support after a potential ceasefire will ensure that no peace agreement is violated in the future.



European allies of Ukraine and U.S. envoys held a summit in Paris today aimed at coming up with a unified stance on the security guarantees to be provided to Kyiv and determining the form of the multinational force in the event of a ceasefire agreement with Russia.



A draft revealed that Ukraine's allies are ready to provide legally binding security guarantees.



The draft declaration of the "Coalition of the Willing" indicates that the United States will oversee the monitoring of the ceasefire in Ukraine with contributions from the Europeans.



Western media reported that the U.S. will provide support for the European multinational force in the event of a Russian attack.