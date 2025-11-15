The echoes of the Saudi step towards Lebanon continue for the second consecutive day, after media outlets revealed the Kingdom's intention to enhance trade relations with Beirut soon, and to send a delegation to discuss removing obstacles to exports, in light of what a Saudi official described as "Lebanese efficiency in curbing drug trafficking" and efforts to prevent Lebanon from being used "as a platform to threaten the security of Arab countries." He noted that the Kingdom "appreciates the initiatives of the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister."



These signals were met with political welcome in Lebanon, as President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam expressed their appreciation for the Saudi move, while Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar stated that "the Saudi step is a positive message and the beginning of a new phase of Lebanon's prosperity and stability," affirming that Lebanon will remain deeply rooted in the Arab embrace, led by the Kingdom. Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari announced in a media meeting that "Lebanon is heading towards great good."



Today (Saturday), economic positions supporting the same direction emerged, as Minister of Economy and Trade Amer al-Bassat confirmed that the Beirut 1 conference signifies success, and the Saudi initiative to participate in it is the beginning of a positive path. He added that the goal is to break the stagnation and reconnect Lebanon economically with its Arab surroundings, noting that there are transformations and regulations in the ports indicating that the right path has begun. He emphasized that the relationship with the Kingdom is organic and emotional, and stressed the need to create a new narrative about Lebanon as an attractive country for investments.



In the same context, Minister of Agriculture Nizar Hani clarified that the Saudi market is the most important for Lebanese agricultural exports and there is no alternative to it, pointing out the improvement of the sector in recent years, with a comprehensive plan that includes a registry of farmers, enhancing production, and establishing a comprehensive tracking mechanism.



Between yesterday's political welcome and today's economic positions, it seems that the Lebanese scene is heading towards a new phase of openness with the Kingdom, which officials see as an opportunity to reconnect Lebanon with its Arab surroundings and reactivate its trade gateways.