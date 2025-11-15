تتواصل لليوم الثاني على التوالي أصداء الخطوة السعودية تجاه لبنان، بعدما كشفت وسائل إعلامية عن نية المملكة تعزيز العلاقات التجارية مع بيروت قريباً، وإيفاد وفد لبحث إزالة العوائق أمام الصادرات، وفي ضوء ما اعتبره مسؤول سعودي «كفاءة لبنانية في الحد من تهريب المخدرات» وجهود لمنع استخدام لبنان «كمنصة لتهديد أمن الدول العربية». لفت إلى أنّ المملكة «تقدّر مبادرات رئيسي الدولة والحكومة».


وقوبلت هذه الإشارات بترحيب سياسي لبناني، إذ عبر الرئيس جوزيف عون ورئيس الحكومة نواف سلام عن تقديرهما للتحرك السعودي، فيما قال وزير الداخلية أحمد الحجار إنّ «الخطوة السعودية رسالة إيجابية وبداية مرحلة جديدة من ازدهار لبنان واستقراره»، مؤكداً أن لبنان سيبقى في عمق الحضن العربي وعلى رأسه المملكة. فيما أعلن السفير السعودي وليد البخاري في لقاء إعلامي أنّ «لبنان مقبل على خير كبير».

وزير الاقتصاد عامر البساط


وبرزت اليوم (السبت)، مواقف اقتصادية دعمت الاتجاه نفسه، إذ أكد وزير الاقتصاد والتجارة عامر البساط، أن مؤتمر بيروت 1 يشكل دلالة على النجاح، والمبادرة السعودية للتواجد فيه بداية طريق إيجابية. وأضاف أن الهدف هو كسر الجمود وإعادة ربط لبنان اقتصادياً بمحيطه العربي، لافتا إلى أن هناك تحولات وضبطاً للمرافئ تشير إلى أن الطريق الصحيح بدأ. وشدد على أن العلاقة مع المملكة عضوية ووجدانية، وعلى ضرورة خلق سردية جديدة عن لبنان كبلد جاذب للاستثمارات.


وفي الإطار نفسه، أوضح وزير الزراعة نزار هاني،أن السوق السعودي هو الأهم للصادرات الزراعية اللبنانية ولا بديل عنه، لافتاً إلى تحسن القطاع في السنوات الأخيرة، مع وجود خطة متكاملة تشمل سجل المزارعين وتحسين الإنتاج ووضع آلية تتبع شاملة.


وبين ترحيب الأمس السياسي ومواقف اليوم الاقتصادية، يبدو أن المشهد اللبناني يتجه نحو مرحلة جديدة من الانفتاح مع المملكة، يراها الرسميون فرصة لإعادة وصل لبنان بمحيطه العربي وإعادة تنشيط بواباته التجارية.