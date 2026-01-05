ثمن محافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي، مواقف المملكة العربية السعودية الداعمة لحضرموت. ونوه بالدور الفاعل الذي تضطلع به قوة حماية الشركات النفطية في تأمين المنشآت والحقول النفطية، وما تبذله من جهود في الحفاظ على هذه المنشآت الحيوية وحمايتها.


وثمن الخنبشي خلال لقائه، اليوم (الإثنين)، بقائد قوة حماية الشركات النفطية العميد أحمد المعاري، بحضور وكيل محافظة حضرموت لشؤون مديريات الوادي والصحراء عامر العامري، مستوى الانضباط واليقظة العالية التي يتحلى بها منتسبو القوة في أداء مهماتهم الأمنية.


وأكد دعم واهتمام السلطة المحلية بمحافظة حضرموت بجهود قوة حماية الشركات النفطية، وحرصها على تعزيز دورها في حماية المنشآت النفطية، بما يسهم في ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار والحفاظ على المصالح الوطنية.


وافتتح الخنبشي، اليوم، مقر مجلس حضرموت الوطني بمدينة سيئون. وقال في كلمة خلال حفل الافتتاح بحضور قيادات المجلس، والشخصيات الاجتماعية، إن افتتاح مقر المجلس في مدينة سيئون، يمثل انطلاقة لممارسة مهماته، على أن يتبعه افتتاح مقر آخر في مدينة المكلا، بما يمكن المجلس من أداء دوره في مختلف الساحات والمحافل المحلية والإقليمية، ليكون رافدًا للعمل الوطني والتنموي. وثمن جهود القيادة السياسية، ومواقف المملكة العربية السعودية الداعمة لحضرموت.


من جانبه، عبّر الأمين العام لمجلس حضرموت الوطني عصام الكثيري، عن تقديره لمحافظ حضرموت على افتتاح المقر، معتبرًا أن هذه الخطوة متزامنة مع إحدى المحطات الوطنية الخالدة في تاريخ حضرموت. وأكد انطلاق أعمال المجلس ليكون سنداً وداعماً للسلطة المحلية، ومدافعاً عن حقوق أبناء حضرموت.