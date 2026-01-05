The Governor of Hadhramaut, Salim Al-Khanbashi, praised the supportive positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards Hadhramaut. He highlighted the active role played by the Oil Companies Protection Force in securing facilities and oil fields, and the efforts they exert to maintain and protect these vital installations.



During his meeting today (Monday) with the commander of the Oil Companies Protection Force, Brigadier General Ahmed Al-Maari, in the presence of the Hadhramaut Governorate's Undersecretary for the Valley and Desert Districts, Amer Al-Amri, Al-Khanbashi appreciated the level of discipline and high vigilance exhibited by the members of the force in carrying out their security tasks.



He affirmed the support and interest of the local authority in Hadhramaut in the efforts of the Oil Companies Protection Force, and its commitment to enhancing its role in protecting oil facilities, which contributes to establishing security and stability and safeguarding national interests.



Al-Khanbashi inaugurated today the headquarters of the Hadhramaut National Council in the city of Sayun. In a speech during the opening ceremony, attended by council leaders and social figures, he stated that the opening of the council's headquarters in Sayun represents the beginning of its mission, followed by the opening of another headquarters in the city of Mukalla, enabling the council to perform its role in various local and regional arenas, serving as a contributor to national and developmental work. He praised the efforts of the political leadership and the supportive positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards Hadhramaut.



For his part, the Secretary-General of the Hadhramaut National Council, Issam Al-Kathiri, expressed his appreciation to the Governor of Hadhramaut for the opening of the headquarters, considering this step to coincide with one of the immortal national milestones in the history of Hadhramaut. He confirmed the commencement of the council's work to be a support and advocate for the local authority and a defender of the rights of the people of Hadhramaut.