ثمن محافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي، مواقف المملكة العربية السعودية الداعمة لحضرموت. ونوه بالدور الفاعل الذي تضطلع به قوة حماية الشركات النفطية في تأمين المنشآت والحقول النفطية، وما تبذله من جهود في الحفاظ على هذه المنشآت الحيوية وحمايتها.
وثمن الخنبشي خلال لقائه، اليوم (الإثنين)، بقائد قوة حماية الشركات النفطية العميد أحمد المعاري، بحضور وكيل محافظة حضرموت لشؤون مديريات الوادي والصحراء عامر العامري، مستوى الانضباط واليقظة العالية التي يتحلى بها منتسبو القوة في أداء مهماتهم الأمنية.
وأكد دعم واهتمام السلطة المحلية بمحافظة حضرموت بجهود قوة حماية الشركات النفطية، وحرصها على تعزيز دورها في حماية المنشآت النفطية، بما يسهم في ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار والحفاظ على المصالح الوطنية.
وافتتح الخنبشي، اليوم، مقر مجلس حضرموت الوطني بمدينة سيئون. وقال في كلمة خلال حفل الافتتاح بحضور قيادات المجلس، والشخصيات الاجتماعية، إن افتتاح مقر المجلس في مدينة سيئون، يمثل انطلاقة لممارسة مهماته، على أن يتبعه افتتاح مقر آخر في مدينة المكلا، بما يمكن المجلس من أداء دوره في مختلف الساحات والمحافل المحلية والإقليمية، ليكون رافدًا للعمل الوطني والتنموي. وثمن جهود القيادة السياسية، ومواقف المملكة العربية السعودية الداعمة لحضرموت.
من جانبه، عبّر الأمين العام لمجلس حضرموت الوطني عصام الكثيري، عن تقديره لمحافظ حضرموت على افتتاح المقر، معتبرًا أن هذه الخطوة متزامنة مع إحدى المحطات الوطنية الخالدة في تاريخ حضرموت. وأكد انطلاق أعمال المجلس ليكون سنداً وداعماً للسلطة المحلية، ومدافعاً عن حقوق أبناء حضرموت.
The Governor of Hadhramaut, Salim Al-Khanbashi, praised the supportive positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards Hadhramaut. He highlighted the active role played by the Oil Companies Protection Force in securing facilities and oil fields, and the efforts they exert to maintain and protect these vital installations.
During his meeting today (Monday) with the commander of the Oil Companies Protection Force, Brigadier General Ahmed Al-Maari, in the presence of the Hadhramaut Governorate's Undersecretary for the Valley and Desert Districts, Amer Al-Amri, Al-Khanbashi appreciated the level of discipline and high vigilance exhibited by the members of the force in carrying out their security tasks.
He affirmed the support and interest of the local authority in Hadhramaut in the efforts of the Oil Companies Protection Force, and its commitment to enhancing its role in protecting oil facilities, which contributes to establishing security and stability and safeguarding national interests.
Al-Khanbashi inaugurated today the headquarters of the Hadhramaut National Council in the city of Sayun. In a speech during the opening ceremony, attended by council leaders and social figures, he stated that the opening of the council's headquarters in Sayun represents the beginning of its mission, followed by the opening of another headquarters in the city of Mukalla, enabling the council to perform its role in various local and regional arenas, serving as a contributor to national and developmental work. He praised the efforts of the political leadership and the supportive positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards Hadhramaut.
For his part, the Secretary-General of the Hadhramaut National Council, Issam Al-Kathiri, expressed his appreciation to the Governor of Hadhramaut for the opening of the headquarters, considering this step to coincide with one of the immortal national milestones in the history of Hadhramaut. He confirmed the commencement of the council's work to be a support and advocate for the local authority and a defender of the rights of the people of Hadhramaut.