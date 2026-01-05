كشفت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أن أوكرانيا استهدفت موسكو بطائرات مسيرة يومياً منذ بداية 2026.

تدمير 57 مسيرة


وأفادت الوزارة على تطبيق «تليغرام»، اليوم (الإثنين)، بأنه حتى منتصف ليل أمس، دمرت أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الروسية 57 طائرة مسيرة فوق منطقة موسكو من أصل 437 طائرة تم إسقاطها فوق روسيا.

ولم تصدر أوكرانيا أي تعليق حتى الآن، لكن كييف استخدمت بشكل متزايد طائرات مسيرة بعيدة المدى لضرب أهداف في عمق روسيا.

وقالت أوكرانيا إن مثل هذه الهجمات تهدف إلى تعطيل البنية التحتية اللوجستية العسكرية والبنية التحتية للطاقة، ورفع تكاليف المجهود الحربي لموسكو والرد على الهجمات الروسية المتكررة بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة في الحرب التي شنتها روسيا منذ ما يقرب من أربع سنوات.

إغلاق مؤقت لمطارات موسكو


من جانبه، أعلن رئيس بلدية موسكو سيرغي سوبيانين اعتراضاتٍ متعددة لطائرات مسيرة ⁠منذ عشية العام الجديد دون إعطاء المزيد من التفاصيل.


وعادة ما تعلن روسيا ⁠فقط عن عدد الطائرات المسيرة التي تقول إن دفاعاتها الجوية أسقطتها، وليس عن عدد الطائرات التي أطلقتها أوكرانيا، ونادراً ⁠ما تكشف عن حجم الأضرار الكاملة ما لم يُقتل مدنيون أو تُصاب مواقع مدنية.


وقالت هيئة مراقبة الطيران الروسية (روسافياتسيا) على تطبيق «تليغرام»: إن الهجمات أدت إلى إغلاق مؤقت في مطارات موسكو وعشرات المطارات الروسية الأخرى لأسباب تتعلق بالسلامة.


وتجيء هذه التطورات خلال عطلة رأس السنة الروسية الجديدة وعطلة عيد الميلاد الأرثوذكسية الممتدة في روسيا، التي تمتد هذا العام حتى 9 يناير، إذ يقضي عدد من الروس إجازاتهم ويسافرون داخل البلاد وخارجها، مما يجعلها واحدة من أكثر الفترات ازدحاماً في البلاد بالنسبة للنقل والسياحة.


ووفقاً لوكالة الإعلام الروسية الرسمية للأنباء، اعترضت الدفاعات الجوية الروسية ودمرت ما لا يقل عن 1,548 طائرة أوكرانية مسيرة فوق الأراضي الروسية وشبه جزيرة القرم خلال الأسبوع الماضي.

مقتل شخصين في هجوم روسي

أعلنت السلطات الأوكرانية مقتل شخصين في هجوم جوي روسي على كييف،اليوم الاثنين، داعية السكان إلى الاحتماء في الملاجئ.

وقال رئيس الإدارة العسكرية للعاصمة تيمور تكاشينكو في منشور على تلغرام:إن شخصا واحدا قُتل حتى الآن نتيجة الهجوم المستمر،وأعلن حاكم مقاطعة كييف، ميكولا كالاشنيك، مقتل شخص آخر بمدينة فاستيف المجاورة للعاصمة.

وذكر رئيس الإدارة العسكرية أن السلطات أجلت سكانا من مبنى تضرر جراء الهجوم في منطقة أوبولونسكي شمالي مركز العاصمة.