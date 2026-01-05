The Russian Ministry of Defense has revealed that Ukraine has been targeting Moscow with drones daily since the beginning of 2026.

Destruction of 57 Drones



The ministry reported on the Telegram app today (Monday) that by midnight last night, Russian air defense systems had destroyed 57 drones over the Moscow region out of a total of 437 drones shot down over Russia.

Ukraine has not yet issued any comment, but Kyiv has increasingly used long-range drones to strike targets deep within Russia.

Ukraine stated that such attacks aim to disrupt military logistical infrastructure and energy infrastructure, raise the costs of Moscow's war effort, and respond to repeated Russian missile and drone attacks in the war that Russia has waged for nearly four years.

Temporary Closure of Moscow Airports



For his part, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced multiple interceptions of drones since New Year's Eve without providing further details.



Russia typically only announces the number of drones it claims its air defenses have shot down, not the number of drones launched by Ukraine, and rarely reveals the full extent of damages unless civilians are killed or civilian sites are hit.



The Russian aviation watchdog (Rosaviatsiya) stated on the Telegram app that the attacks led to a temporary closure of Moscow airports and dozens of other Russian airports for safety reasons.



These developments come during the Russian New Year holiday and the extended Orthodox Christmas holiday in Russia, which this year lasts until January 9, as many Russians spend their vacations traveling both domestically and abroad, making it one of the busiest periods in the country for transport and tourism.



According to the official Russian news agency, Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed at least 1,548 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory and the Crimean Peninsula during the past week.

Two Killed in Russian Attack

Ukrainian authorities announced that two people were killed in a Russian airstrike on Kyiv today, Monday, urging residents to take shelter in shelters.

The head of the military administration of the capital, Tymur Tkachynko, stated in a post on Telegram that one person has been killed so far as a result of the ongoing attack, and Kyiv region governor Mykola Kallashnyk announced the death of another person in the neighboring city of Fastiv.

The head of the military administration mentioned that authorities evacuated residents from a building damaged by the attack in the Obolonsky district north of the capital's center.