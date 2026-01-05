كشفت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أن أوكرانيا استهدفت موسكو بطائرات مسيرة يومياً منذ بداية 2026.
تدمير 57 مسيرة
وأفادت الوزارة على تطبيق «تليغرام»، اليوم (الإثنين)، بأنه حتى منتصف ليل أمس، دمرت أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الروسية 57 طائرة مسيرة فوق منطقة موسكو من أصل 437 طائرة تم إسقاطها فوق روسيا.
ولم تصدر أوكرانيا أي تعليق حتى الآن، لكن كييف استخدمت بشكل متزايد طائرات مسيرة بعيدة المدى لضرب أهداف في عمق روسيا.
وقالت أوكرانيا إن مثل هذه الهجمات تهدف إلى تعطيل البنية التحتية اللوجستية العسكرية والبنية التحتية للطاقة، ورفع تكاليف المجهود الحربي لموسكو والرد على الهجمات الروسية المتكررة بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة في الحرب التي شنتها روسيا منذ ما يقرب من أربع سنوات.
إغلاق مؤقت لمطارات موسكو
من جانبه، أعلن رئيس بلدية موسكو سيرغي سوبيانين اعتراضاتٍ متعددة لطائرات مسيرة منذ عشية العام الجديد دون إعطاء المزيد من التفاصيل.
وعادة ما تعلن روسيا فقط عن عدد الطائرات المسيرة التي تقول إن دفاعاتها الجوية أسقطتها، وليس عن عدد الطائرات التي أطلقتها أوكرانيا، ونادراً ما تكشف عن حجم الأضرار الكاملة ما لم يُقتل مدنيون أو تُصاب مواقع مدنية.
وقالت هيئة مراقبة الطيران الروسية (روسافياتسيا) على تطبيق «تليغرام»: إن الهجمات أدت إلى إغلاق مؤقت في مطارات موسكو وعشرات المطارات الروسية الأخرى لأسباب تتعلق بالسلامة.
وتجيء هذه التطورات خلال عطلة رأس السنة الروسية الجديدة وعطلة عيد الميلاد الأرثوذكسية الممتدة في روسيا، التي تمتد هذا العام حتى 9 يناير، إذ يقضي عدد من الروس إجازاتهم ويسافرون داخل البلاد وخارجها، مما يجعلها واحدة من أكثر الفترات ازدحاماً في البلاد بالنسبة للنقل والسياحة.
ووفقاً لوكالة الإعلام الروسية الرسمية للأنباء، اعترضت الدفاعات الجوية الروسية ودمرت ما لا يقل عن 1,548 طائرة أوكرانية مسيرة فوق الأراضي الروسية وشبه جزيرة القرم خلال الأسبوع الماضي.
مقتل شخصين في هجوم روسي
أعلنت السلطات الأوكرانية مقتل شخصين في هجوم جوي روسي على كييف،اليوم الاثنين، داعية السكان إلى الاحتماء في الملاجئ.
وقال رئيس الإدارة العسكرية للعاصمة تيمور تكاشينكو في منشور على تلغرام:إن شخصا واحدا قُتل حتى الآن نتيجة الهجوم المستمر،وأعلن حاكم مقاطعة كييف، ميكولا كالاشنيك، مقتل شخص آخر بمدينة فاستيف المجاورة للعاصمة.
وذكر رئيس الإدارة العسكرية أن السلطات أجلت سكانا من مبنى تضرر جراء الهجوم في منطقة أوبولونسكي شمالي مركز العاصمة.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has revealed that Ukraine has been targeting Moscow with drones daily since the beginning of 2026.
Destruction of 57 Drones
The ministry reported on the Telegram app today (Monday) that by midnight last night, Russian air defense systems had destroyed 57 drones over the Moscow region out of a total of 437 drones shot down over Russia.
Ukraine has not yet issued any comment, but Kyiv has increasingly used long-range drones to strike targets deep within Russia.
Ukraine stated that such attacks aim to disrupt military logistical infrastructure and energy infrastructure, raise the costs of Moscow's war effort, and respond to repeated Russian missile and drone attacks in the war that Russia has waged for nearly four years.
Temporary Closure of Moscow Airports
For his part, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced multiple interceptions of drones since New Year's Eve without providing further details.
Russia typically only announces the number of drones it claims its air defenses have shot down, not the number of drones launched by Ukraine, and rarely reveals the full extent of damages unless civilians are killed or civilian sites are hit.
The Russian aviation watchdog (Rosaviatsiya) stated on the Telegram app that the attacks led to a temporary closure of Moscow airports and dozens of other Russian airports for safety reasons.
These developments come during the Russian New Year holiday and the extended Orthodox Christmas holiday in Russia, which this year lasts until January 9, as many Russians spend their vacations traveling both domestically and abroad, making it one of the busiest periods in the country for transport and tourism.
According to the official Russian news agency, Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed at least 1,548 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory and the Crimean Peninsula during the past week.
Two Killed in Russian Attack
Ukrainian authorities announced that two people were killed in a Russian airstrike on Kyiv today, Monday, urging residents to take shelter in shelters.
The head of the military administration of the capital, Tymur Tkachynko, stated in a post on Telegram that one person has been killed so far as a result of the ongoing attack, and Kyiv region governor Mykola Kallashnyk announced the death of another person in the neighboring city of Fastiv.
The head of the military administration mentioned that authorities evacuated residents from a building damaged by the attack in the Obolonsky district north of the capital's center.