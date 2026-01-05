سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي أمام الجنيه المصري، اليوم، في البنك المركزي المصري 12.67 للشراء، و12.71 للبيع.
وسجل سعر الريال في البنك الأهلي المصري 12.59 جنيه للشراء، و12.67 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك مصر 12.59 جنيه للشراء، و12.67 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.62 جنيه للشراء، و12.67 جنيه للبيع. والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.63 جنيه للشراء، و12.68 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي التجاري 12.36 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.57 جنيه للشراء، و12.66 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.66 جنيه للشراء، و12.74 جنيه للبيع.
تعاملات أمس
وفي تعاملات أمس، سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.69 للشراء، و12.72 للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.66 جنيه للشراء، و12.73 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك مصر 12.66 جنيه للشراء، و12.73 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.69 جنيه للشراء، و12.73 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.68 جنيه للشراء، و12.73 جنيه للبيع، وفي مصرف أبوظبي التجاري 12.36 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك البركة 12.62 جنيه للشراء، و12.71 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.66 جنيه للشراء، و12.74 جنيه للبيع.
The average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal against the Egyptian pound today at the Central Bank of Egypt is 12.67 for buying and 12.71 for selling.
The exchange rate of the riyal at the National Bank of Egypt is 12.59 pounds for buying and 12.67 pounds for selling. At Bank Misr, it is 12.59 pounds for buying and 12.67 pounds for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it is 12.62 pounds for buying and 12.67 pounds for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it is 12.63 pounds for buying and 12.68 pounds for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it is 12.36 pounds for buying and 12.70 pounds for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, it is 12.57 pounds for buying and 12.66 pounds for selling. At Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.66 pounds for buying and 12.74 pounds for selling.
Transactions Yesterday
In yesterday's transactions, the average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 12.69 for buying and 12.72 for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, it was 12.66 pounds for buying and 12.73 pounds for selling. At Bank Misr, it was 12.66 pounds for buying and 12.73 pounds for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it was 12.69 pounds for buying and 12.73 pounds for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.68 pounds for buying and 12.73 pounds for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it was 12.36 pounds for buying and 12.70 pounds for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, it was 12.62 pounds for buying and 12.71 pounds for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank, it was 12.66 pounds for buying and 12.74 pounds for selling.