The average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal against the Egyptian pound today at the Central Bank of Egypt is 12.67 for buying and 12.71 for selling.



The exchange rate of the riyal at the National Bank of Egypt is 12.59 pounds for buying and 12.67 pounds for selling. At Bank Misr, it is 12.59 pounds for buying and 12.67 pounds for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it is 12.62 pounds for buying and 12.67 pounds for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it is 12.63 pounds for buying and 12.68 pounds for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it is 12.36 pounds for buying and 12.70 pounds for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, it is 12.57 pounds for buying and 12.66 pounds for selling. At Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.66 pounds for buying and 12.74 pounds for selling.



Transactions Yesterday



In yesterday's transactions, the average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 12.69 for buying and 12.72 for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, it was 12.66 pounds for buying and 12.73 pounds for selling. At Bank Misr, it was 12.66 pounds for buying and 12.73 pounds for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it was 12.69 pounds for buying and 12.73 pounds for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.68 pounds for buying and 12.73 pounds for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it was 12.36 pounds for buying and 12.70 pounds for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, it was 12.62 pounds for buying and 12.71 pounds for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank, it was 12.66 pounds for buying and 12.74 pounds for selling.