Widad Babakir Omar, the wife of former Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, has categorically denied the widespread rumors circulating on social media regarding her husband's death, describing those claims as baseless rumors propagated by "weak-minded individuals."

Widad Babakir wrote in a post on her official Facebook page today (Sunday), "Some weak-minded individuals are spreading rumors of his death on social media... May God protect you and keep you, Your Excellency, in perfect health and wellness, thank God, and may He prolong your life."

Widespread circulation of news

The explicit denial came after widespread circulation of unconfirmed news about the death of al-Bashir, 82, over the past few days, especially following previous posts by his wife herself, in which she indicated that he had suffered a health setback and called for prayers for his recovery, raising concerns among his supporters and leading to the rapid spread of rumors.



It is worth noting that Omar al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan from 1989 until his ousting in April 2019 following widespread popular protests, is serving a prison sentence for corruption, having been sentenced to two years in prison in 2020, in addition to other trials related to the events of 2019 and previous charges in Darfur.

Since his ousting, al-Bashir has suffered several health setbacks, with the latest reports indicating a deterioration in his condition in 2024–2025, making him a frequent target of death rumors, which have circulated several times in recent years, often denied by his relatives or supporters through social media.



Widad Babakir herself was previously tried in 2023 on charges of illicit wealth, where she was sentenced to the confiscation of funds and assets, but she remains the most prominent spokesperson regarding al-Bashir's health condition in recent times.

The post led to widespread interaction among al-Bashir's supporters, who expressed their relief, while others considered the recurrence of rumors to reflect the intense political polarization in Sudan, especially amid the ongoing war since April 2023 between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.