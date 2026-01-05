نفت وداد بابكر عمر، زوجة الرئيس السوداني السابق عمر حسن البشير، بشكل قاطع الأنباء المتداولة على نطاق واسع عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن وفاة زوجها، واصفة تلك الادعاءات بأنها شائعات لا أساس لها من الصحة يروج لها «ضعفاء النفوس».
وكتبت وداد بابكر في منشور على صفحتها الرسمية بمنصة فيسبوك اليوم (الأحد)، «يروج بعض ضعفاء النفوس في إشاعة وفاته عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.. حفظك الله ورعاك، صاحب الفخامة في أتم الصحة والعافية والحمد لله وأطال الله في عمرك».
تداول واسع لأخبار
وجاء النفي الصريح بعد تداول واسع لأخبار غير مؤكدة عن وفاة البشير 82 عاماً خلال الأيام الماضية، خصوصا بعد منشورات سابقة لزوجته نفسها أشارت فيها إلى تعرضه لوعكة صحية وطالبت بالدعاء له بالشفاء، مما أثار مخاوف أنصاره وأدى إلى انتشار الشائعات بسرعة.
يُذكر أن عمر البشير، الذي حكم السودان من 1989 حتى الإطاحة به في أبريل 2019 إثر احتجاجات شعبية واسعة، قضى عقوبة سجن بتهم فساد حيث حكم عليه بالسجن عامين في 2020، بالإضافة إلى محاكمات أخرى تتعلق بأحداث 2019 واتهامات سابقة في دارفور.
ومنذ الإطاحة به، تعرض البشير لعدة وعكات صحية، وكان آخرها تقارير عن تدهور حالته في 2024–2025، مما جعله عرضة متكررة لشائعات الوفاة، وتكررت مثل هذه الشائعات عدة مرات في السنوات الماضية، وغالباً ما ينفيها أقاربه أو أنصاره عبر وسائل التواصل.
وسبق أن خضعت وداد بابكر نفسها لمحاكمة في 2023 بتهمة الثراء غير المشروع، حيث حكم عليها بمصادرة أموال وأصول، لكنها تظل المتحدثة الأكثر ظهوراً نيابة عن حالة البشير الصحية في الفترة الأخيرة.
وأدى المنشور إلى تفاعل واسع بين أنصار البشير، الذين عبروا عن ارتياحهم، بينما اعتبر آخرون أن تكرار الشائعات يعكس حالة الاستقطاب السياسي الحاد في السودان، خاصة وسط الحرب الدائرة منذ أبريل 2023 بين الجيش وقوات الدعم السريع.
Widad Babakir Omar, the wife of former Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, has categorically denied the widespread rumors circulating on social media regarding her husband's death, describing those claims as baseless rumors propagated by "weak-minded individuals."
Widad Babakir wrote in a post on her official Facebook page today (Sunday), "Some weak-minded individuals are spreading rumors of his death on social media... May God protect you and keep you, Your Excellency, in perfect health and wellness, thank God, and may He prolong your life."
Widespread circulation of news
The explicit denial came after widespread circulation of unconfirmed news about the death of al-Bashir, 82, over the past few days, especially following previous posts by his wife herself, in which she indicated that he had suffered a health setback and called for prayers for his recovery, raising concerns among his supporters and leading to the rapid spread of rumors.
It is worth noting that Omar al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan from 1989 until his ousting in April 2019 following widespread popular protests, is serving a prison sentence for corruption, having been sentenced to two years in prison in 2020, in addition to other trials related to the events of 2019 and previous charges in Darfur.
Since his ousting, al-Bashir has suffered several health setbacks, with the latest reports indicating a deterioration in his condition in 2024–2025, making him a frequent target of death rumors, which have circulated several times in recent years, often denied by his relatives or supporters through social media.
Widad Babakir herself was previously tried in 2023 on charges of illicit wealth, where she was sentenced to the confiscation of funds and assets, but she remains the most prominent spokesperson regarding al-Bashir's health condition in recent times.
The post led to widespread interaction among al-Bashir's supporters, who expressed their relief, while others considered the recurrence of rumors to reflect the intense political polarization in Sudan, especially amid the ongoing war since April 2023 between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.