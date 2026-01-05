نفت وداد بابكر عمر، زوجة الرئيس السوداني السابق عمر حسن البشير، بشكل قاطع الأنباء المتداولة على نطاق واسع عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن وفاة زوجها، واصفة تلك الادعاءات بأنها شائعات لا أساس لها من الصحة يروج لها «ضعفاء النفوس».

وكتبت وداد بابكر في منشور على صفحتها الرسمية بمنصة فيسبوك اليوم (الأحد)، «يروج بعض ضعفاء النفوس في إشاعة وفاته عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.. حفظك الله ورعاك، صاحب الفخامة في أتم الصحة والعافية والحمد لله وأطال الله في عمرك».
تداول واسع لأخبار

وجاء النفي الصريح بعد تداول واسع لأخبار غير مؤكدة عن وفاة البشير 82 عاماً خلال الأيام الماضية، خصوصا بعد منشورات سابقة لزوجته نفسها أشارت فيها إلى تعرضه لوعكة صحية وطالبت بالدعاء له بالشفاء، مما أثار مخاوف أنصاره وأدى إلى انتشار الشائعات بسرعة.

يُذكر أن عمر البشير، الذي حكم السودان من 1989 حتى الإطاحة به في أبريل 2019 إثر احتجاجات شعبية واسعة، قضى عقوبة سجن بتهم فساد حيث حكم عليه بالسجن عامين في 2020، بالإضافة إلى محاكمات أخرى تتعلق بأحداث 2019 واتهامات سابقة في دارفور.

ومنذ الإطاحة به، تعرض البشير لعدة وعكات صحية، وكان آخرها تقارير عن تدهور حالته في 2024–2025، مما جعله عرضة متكررة لشائعات الوفاة، وتكررت مثل هذه الشائعات عدة مرات في السنوات الماضية، وغالباً ما ينفيها أقاربه أو أنصاره عبر وسائل التواصل.

وسبق أن خضعت وداد بابكر نفسها لمحاكمة في 2023 بتهمة الثراء غير المشروع، حيث حكم عليها بمصادرة أموال وأصول، لكنها تظل المتحدثة الأكثر ظهوراً نيابة عن حالة البشير الصحية في الفترة الأخيرة.

وأدى المنشور إلى تفاعل واسع بين أنصار البشير، الذين عبروا عن ارتياحهم، بينما اعتبر آخرون أن تكرار الشائعات يعكس حالة الاستقطاب السياسي الحاد في السودان، خاصة وسط الحرب الدائرة منذ أبريل 2023 بين الجيش وقوات الدعم السريع.