تمكنت قوات الجيش السوداني من استعادة السيطرة على منطقة كازقيل، الوافعة على بعد نحو (40 كلم) جنوبي مدينة الأُبيض حاضرة ولاية شمال كردفان. ونجحت في تحريرها من قبضة قوات الدعم السريع التي كانت تسيطر عليها خلال الأشهر القليلة الماضية.


وأكدت مصادر عسكرية وشهود عيان أن قوات الجيش السوداني دخلت منطقة «أم دم حاج أحمد» بولاية شمال كردفان، التي دخلتها قوات الدعم السريع أخيراً ونزح معظم السكان منها.


وفيما يسود هدوء اليوم (السبت)، على جبهات القتال، إلا أن الطرفين على أهبة الاستعداد في أكثر من محور لاستئناف الحرب.


وكان رئيس مجلس السيادة والقائد العام للقوات المسلحة الفريق عبد الفتاح البرهان، أعلن التعبئة العامة في خطاب ألقاه في منطقة السريحة بولاية الجزيرة، معلنا أنه «لا هدنة ولا نقاش مع الدعم السريع».


من جهته، رد مستشار قائد قوات الدعم السريع الباشا طبيق، في منشور على منصة «إكس» بقوله: إن القضية أصبحت قضية وجود لملايين السودانيين المطالبين بالحرية والسلام والعدالة«.


وفيما يواصل وكيل الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية توم فليتشر، جولته في إقليم دارفور متفقداً الأحوال الإنسانية للنازحين، أصدر مجلس حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة قراراً بالإجماع بتشكيل بعثة تقصي حقائق بشأن انتهاكات مدينة الفاشر.


وفي كلمته خلال الجلسة الخاصة، قال مفوض الأمم المتحدة السامي لحقوق الإنسان فولكر تورك، إن الفظائع التي تتكشف في الفاشر»كانت متوقعة وكان من الممكن الحيلولة دون وقوعها لكنها لم تُمنع، مضيفاً أنها تُشكل «أخطر الجرائم».