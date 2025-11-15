The Sudanese army forces have managed to regain control of the Kazgail area, located about (40 km) south of the city of Al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan State. They succeeded in liberating it from the grip of the Rapid Support Forces, which had controlled it during the past few months.



Military sources and eyewitnesses confirmed that the Sudanese army forces entered the "Um Dam Haj Ahmed" area in North Kordofan State, which had recently been entered by the Rapid Support Forces, leading to the displacement of most of the residents.



While calm prevails today (Saturday) on the fronts of fighting, both sides are on high alert in multiple axes to resume the war.



The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, announced a general mobilization in a speech delivered in the Al-Sireha area of Al-Jazeera State, declaring that "there is no truce or discussion with the Rapid Support Forces."



For his part, the advisor to the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Bashar Tabik, responded in a post on the "X" platform, stating that the issue has become a matter of existence for millions of Sudanese demanding freedom, peace, and justice.



As the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, continues his tour in the Darfur region, inspecting the humanitarian conditions of the displaced, the UN Human Rights Council issued a unanimous resolution to establish a fact-finding mission regarding the violations in the city of El Fasher.



In his speech during the special session, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, stated that the atrocities unfolding in El Fasher "were expected and could have been prevented, but they were not, adding that they constitute "the most serious crimes."