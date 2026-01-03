فيما لم يفصح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن طريقة اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته ونقلهما جواً إلى خارج البلاد، كشفت مصادر عسكرية بأن عناصر كوماندوز من قوات دلتا الخاصة التي تعتبر بمثابة قوة النخبة في الجيش الأمريكي نفذت العملية.

نار تتصاعد من المجمع الذي يسكن فيه الرئيس الفنزويلي عقب الضربات الأمريكية.

وأفادت المصادر أن الضربات التي استهدفت فنزويلا ليلاً طالت مجمع فورتي تيونا، أكبر مجمع عسكري في البلاد، كما هدفت إلى حماية القوات الخاصة التي سحبت مادورو مع زوجته من هناك.


وحسب المعلومات المتداولة فإن مادورو يقيم داخل مجمع فورتي تيونا، في ملجأ تحت الأرض يُعرف باسم «كاسا دي لوس بينوس» أو «منزل الصنوبر».


ووفقًا لمصادر عدة بينها المسؤول الفنزويلي السابق إيفان سيمونوفيس والصحفي مايبورت بيتيت، يقضي مادورو لياليه في هذا الملجأ الآمن الواقع في منطقة غوايكايبورو بفورتي تيونا.


ويتردد أن الملجأ متصل عبر أنفاق بأجزاء أخرى من المجمع، ويخضع لحراسة مشددة، ربما حتى من قبل قوات الأمن الكوبية، وفق ما نقلت سابقاً صحيفة «Vanguardia». علماً أن المقر الرئاسي الرسمي أو ما يعرف بقصر ميرافلوريس يقع بالقرب من هذا المجمع العسكري.


وكانت نائبة الرئيس الفنزويلي ديلسي رودريغيز، أعلنت للتلفزيون الرسمي أن عدداً من الجنود و المدنيين الفنزويليين لقوا حتفهم في الهجمات الأمريكية بوقت سابق اليوم. وأكدت أنها لا تعلم مكان تواجد الرئيس وزوجته، أو مصيرهما وما إذا كانا على قيد الحياة.


من جانبه، أعلن وزير الخارجية الفنزويلي إيفان خيل على منصة «تلغرام» أن بلاده طلبت اجتماعاً عاجلاً لمجلس الأمن الدولي المسؤول عن ضمان احترام القانون الدولي، بمواجهة العدوان الذي ارتكبته حكومة الولايات المتحدة.


يذكر أن هذه الخطوة الأمريكية المفاجئة أتت بعد أشهر من التوتر بين واشنطن وكاراكاس. إذ أعلنت القوات الأمريكية مراراً استهداف قوارب يُشتبه في أنها تقوم بتهريب المخدرات.


وعززت الولايات المتحدة وجودها العسكري في البحر الكاريبي بشكل كبير، ونشرت حاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس جيرالد آر. فورد»، وسفناً حربية أخرى، ومقاتلات وقاذفة بعيدة المدى.