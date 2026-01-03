فيما لم يفصح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن طريقة اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته ونقلهما جواً إلى خارج البلاد، كشفت مصادر عسكرية بأن عناصر كوماندوز من قوات دلتا الخاصة التي تعتبر بمثابة قوة النخبة في الجيش الأمريكي نفذت العملية.
نار تتصاعد من المجمع الذي يسكن فيه الرئيس الفنزويلي عقب الضربات الأمريكية.
وأفادت المصادر أن الضربات التي استهدفت فنزويلا ليلاً طالت مجمع فورتي تيونا، أكبر مجمع عسكري في البلاد، كما هدفت إلى حماية القوات الخاصة التي سحبت مادورو مع زوجته من هناك.
وحسب المعلومات المتداولة فإن مادورو يقيم داخل مجمع فورتي تيونا، في ملجأ تحت الأرض يُعرف باسم «كاسا دي لوس بينوس» أو «منزل الصنوبر».
ووفقًا لمصادر عدة بينها المسؤول الفنزويلي السابق إيفان سيمونوفيس والصحفي مايبورت بيتيت، يقضي مادورو لياليه في هذا الملجأ الآمن الواقع في منطقة غوايكايبورو بفورتي تيونا.
ويتردد أن الملجأ متصل عبر أنفاق بأجزاء أخرى من المجمع، ويخضع لحراسة مشددة، ربما حتى من قبل قوات الأمن الكوبية، وفق ما نقلت سابقاً صحيفة «Vanguardia». علماً أن المقر الرئاسي الرسمي أو ما يعرف بقصر ميرافلوريس يقع بالقرب من هذا المجمع العسكري.
وكانت نائبة الرئيس الفنزويلي ديلسي رودريغيز، أعلنت للتلفزيون الرسمي أن عدداً من الجنود و المدنيين الفنزويليين لقوا حتفهم في الهجمات الأمريكية بوقت سابق اليوم. وأكدت أنها لا تعلم مكان تواجد الرئيس وزوجته، أو مصيرهما وما إذا كانا على قيد الحياة.
من جانبه، أعلن وزير الخارجية الفنزويلي إيفان خيل على منصة «تلغرام» أن بلاده طلبت اجتماعاً عاجلاً لمجلس الأمن الدولي المسؤول عن ضمان احترام القانون الدولي، بمواجهة العدوان الذي ارتكبته حكومة الولايات المتحدة.
يذكر أن هذه الخطوة الأمريكية المفاجئة أتت بعد أشهر من التوتر بين واشنطن وكاراكاس. إذ أعلنت القوات الأمريكية مراراً استهداف قوارب يُشتبه في أنها تقوم بتهريب المخدرات.
وعززت الولايات المتحدة وجودها العسكري في البحر الكاريبي بشكل كبير، ونشرت حاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس جيرالد آر. فورد»، وسفناً حربية أخرى، ومقاتلات وقاذفة بعيدة المدى.
While U.S. President Donald Trump did not disclose the method of arresting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife and transporting them by air out of the country, military sources revealed that commandos from the Delta Force, which is considered the elite force of the U.S. military, carried out the operation.
Sources reported that the strikes targeting Venezuela at night hit the Fort Tiuna complex, the largest military complex in the country, and aimed to protect the special forces that extracted Maduro and his wife from there.
According to circulating information, Maduro resides within the Fort Tiuna complex, in an underground shelter known as "Casa de los Pinos" or "House of the Pines."
According to several sources, including former Venezuelan official Iván Simonovis and journalist Maibort Petit, Maduro spends his nights in this secure shelter located in the Guayaciburo area of Fort Tiuna.
It is rumored that the shelter is connected via tunnels to other parts of the complex and is under heavy guard, possibly even by Cuban security forces, as previously reported by the newspaper "Vanguardia." It is worth noting that the official presidential residence, known as the Miraflores Palace, is located near this military complex.
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez announced on state television that a number of Venezuelan soldiers and civilians were killed in the American attacks earlier today. She confirmed that she does not know the whereabouts of the president and his wife, or their fate, or whether they are alive.
For his part, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Iván Gil announced on the "Telegram" platform that his country requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council responsible for ensuring respect for international law, in response to the aggression committed by the U.S. government.
It is noted that this sudden American move came after months of tension between Washington and Caracas. The U.S. military has repeatedly announced targeting boats suspected of drug trafficking.
The United States significantly bolstered its military presence in the Caribbean, deploying the aircraft carrier "USS Gerald R. Ford," along with other warships, fighter jets, and long-range bombers.