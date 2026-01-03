While U.S. President Donald Trump did not disclose the method of arresting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife and transporting them by air out of the country, military sources revealed that commandos from the Delta Force, which is considered the elite force of the U.S. military, carried out the operation.

نار تتصاعد من المجمع الذي يسكن فيه الرئيس الفنزويلي عقب الضربات الأمريكية.



Sources reported that the strikes targeting Venezuela at night hit the Fort Tiuna complex, the largest military complex in the country, and aimed to protect the special forces that extracted Maduro and his wife from there.



According to circulating information, Maduro resides within the Fort Tiuna complex, in an underground shelter known as "Casa de los Pinos" or "House of the Pines."



According to several sources, including former Venezuelan official Iván Simonovis and journalist Maibort Petit, Maduro spends his nights in this secure shelter located in the Guayaciburo area of Fort Tiuna.



It is rumored that the shelter is connected via tunnels to other parts of the complex and is under heavy guard, possibly even by Cuban security forces, as previously reported by the newspaper "Vanguardia." It is worth noting that the official presidential residence, known as the Miraflores Palace, is located near this military complex.



Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez announced on state television that a number of Venezuelan soldiers and civilians were killed in the American attacks earlier today. She confirmed that she does not know the whereabouts of the president and his wife, or their fate, or whether they are alive.



For his part, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Iván Gil announced on the "Telegram" platform that his country requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council responsible for ensuring respect for international law, in response to the aggression committed by the U.S. government.



It is noted that this sudden American move came after months of tension between Washington and Caracas. The U.S. military has repeatedly announced targeting boats suspected of drug trafficking.



The United States significantly bolstered its military presence in the Caribbean, deploying the aircraft carrier "USS Gerald R. Ford," along with other warships, fighter jets, and long-range bombers.