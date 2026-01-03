كشف السيناتور الجمهوري مايك لي ممثل ولاية يوتاه الأمريكية، تفاصيل جديدة حول العملية التي أسفرت عن اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، مؤكداً أن القوات الأمريكية نفذت العملية لحماية وتأمين القوات المسؤولة عن تنفيذ أمر الاعتقال، ضمن السلطة المخولة للرئيس لحماية الأمريكيين من أي تهديد وشيك.
وكتب السيناتور على منصة إكس، (السبت): «أبلغني وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو أن مادورو قد اعتقلته القوات الأمريكية لمحاكمته بتهم جنائية في الولايات المتحدة، وأن العملية العسكرية التي شهدناها الليلة نُفذت لحماية من قاموا بتنفيذ أمر الاعتقال»، مؤكداً أن الوزير الأمريكي أخبره بأنه «لا يتوقع أي إجراء آخر في فنزويلا الآن بعد أن أصبح مادورو رهن الاحتجاز الأمريكي».
وجاء تصريح السيناتور بعد ساعات من انفجارات هزّت العاصمة كاراكاس، ما أثار حالة من الرعب والارتباك بين السكان. من جانبها، طالبت نائبة الرئيس الفنزويلي ديلسي رودريغيز بإثبات أن مادورو لا يزال على قيد الحياة وكشف مكان وجوده، في مواجهة التصريحات الأمريكية. بينما قال وزير الدفاع الفنزويلي فلاديمير بادرينو لوبيز إن الهجوم الأمريكي استهدف مناطق حضرية متعددة في فنزويلا باستخدام صواريخ وقذائف أُطلقت من مروحيات قتالية، مؤكداً أن وزارته تجمع حالياً معلومات حول عدد القتلى والجرحى. وأوضح أن قاعدة فورت تيونا العسكرية كانت من بين المواقع المستهدفة.
ويأتي اعتقال مادورو بعد حملة طويلة، تضمنت مكافأة قدرها 50 مليون دولار لمن يدلي بمعلومات تؤدي للقبض عليه. وقد وجهت محكمة أمريكية له لائحة اتهام في مارس 2020 تتعلق بالإرهاب المرتبط بالمخدرات، والتعاون مع جماعة FARC الكولومبية لتهريب المخدرات والأسلحة، وقيادة عصابة كارتل دي لوس سوليس المصنفة كمنظمة إرهابية أجنبية.
وقال خبراء إن العملية تمثل تتويجاً لجهود الإدارة الأمريكية لمكافحة تهريب المخدرات والإرهاب الدولي، بينما شكك بعضهم في توصيف «كارتل دي لوس سوليس» باعتباره مجموعة منظمة مركزياً، مؤكدين أن العملية على الأقل أظهرت التصميم الأمريكي على إنفاذ القانون على أعلى مستوى.
Republican Senator Mike Lee, representative of the state of Utah, revealed new details about the operation that led to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, confirming that U.S. forces carried out the operation to protect and secure the troops responsible for executing the arrest warrant, under the authority granted to the president to protect Americans from any imminent threat.
The senator wrote on X platform, (Saturday): "Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed me that Maduro was arrested by U.S. forces to face criminal charges in the United States, and that the military operation we witnessed last night was carried out to protect those who executed the arrest warrant," confirming that the U.S. official told him that "he does not expect any further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody."
The senator's statement came hours after explosions shook the capital Caracas, causing panic and confusion among the residents. For her part, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez demanded proof that Maduro is still alive and disclosure of his whereabouts, in response to U.S. statements. Meanwhile, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez stated that the U.S. attack targeted multiple urban areas in Venezuela using missiles and shells launched from combat helicopters, confirming that his ministry is currently gathering information on the number of casualties and injuries. He clarified that Fort Tiuna military base was among the targeted sites.
Maduro's arrest comes after a long campaign, which included a $50 million reward for information leading to his capture. A U.S. court issued an indictment against him in March 2020 related to drug-related terrorism, cooperation with the Colombian FARC group for drug and arms trafficking, and leading the Cartel de los Soles, classified as a foreign terrorist organization.
Experts stated that the operation represents the culmination of U.S. efforts to combat drug trafficking and international terrorism, while some questioned the characterization of "Cartel de los Soles" as a centrally organized group, asserting that the operation at least demonstrated U.S. determination to enforce the law at the highest level.