كشف السيناتور الجمهوري مايك لي ممثل ولاية يوتاه الأمريكية، تفاصيل جديدة حول العملية التي أسفرت عن اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، مؤكداً أن القوات الأمريكية نفذت العملية لحماية وتأمين القوات المسؤولة عن تنفيذ أمر الاعتقال، ضمن السلطة المخولة للرئيس لحماية الأمريكيين من أي تهديد وشيك.

وكتب السيناتور على منصة إكس، (السبت): «أبلغني وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو أن مادورو قد اعتقلته القوات الأمريكية لمحاكمته بتهم جنائية في الولايات المتحدة، وأن العملية العسكرية التي شهدناها الليلة نُفذت لحماية من قاموا بتنفيذ أمر الاعتقال»، مؤكداً أن الوزير الأمريكي أخبره بأنه «لا يتوقع أي إجراء آخر في فنزويلا الآن بعد أن أصبح مادورو رهن الاحتجاز الأمريكي».

وجاء تصريح السيناتور بعد ساعات من انفجارات هزّت العاصمة كاراكاس، ما أثار حالة من الرعب والارتباك بين السكان. من جانبها، طالبت نائبة الرئيس الفنزويلي ديلسي رودريغيز بإثبات أن مادورو لا يزال على قيد الحياة وكشف مكان وجوده، في مواجهة التصريحات الأمريكية. بينما قال وزير الدفاع الفنزويلي فلاديمير بادرينو لوبيز إن الهجوم الأمريكي استهدف مناطق حضرية متعددة في فنزويلا باستخدام صواريخ وقذائف أُطلقت من مروحيات قتالية، مؤكداً أن وزارته تجمع حالياً معلومات حول عدد القتلى والجرحى. وأوضح أن قاعدة فورت تيونا العسكرية كانت من بين المواقع المستهدفة.

ويأتي اعتقال مادورو بعد حملة طويلة، تضمنت مكافأة قدرها 50 مليون دولار لمن يدلي بمعلومات تؤدي للقبض عليه. وقد وجهت محكمة أمريكية له لائحة اتهام في مارس 2020 تتعلق بالإرهاب المرتبط بالمخدرات، والتعاون مع جماعة FARC الكولومبية لتهريب المخدرات والأسلحة، وقيادة عصابة كارتل دي لوس سوليس المصنفة كمنظمة إرهابية أجنبية.

وقال خبراء إن العملية تمثل تتويجاً لجهود الإدارة الأمريكية لمكافحة تهريب المخدرات والإرهاب الدولي، بينما شكك بعضهم في توصيف «كارتل دي لوس سوليس» باعتباره مجموعة منظمة مركزياً، مؤكدين أن العملية على الأقل أظهرت التصميم الأمريكي على إنفاذ القانون على أعلى مستوى.