في رسالة عسكرية لافتة، أعلنت باكستان دخول مرحلة جديدة من قدراتها الدفاعية بعد نجاح القوات الجوية الباكستانية في اختبار صاروخ جوّال متطور محلي الصنع يحمل اسم «تيمور»، في خطوة اعتبرها مراقبون تطوراً نوعياً في ميزان القوة الإقليمي.
وبحسب بيان رسمي للجيش الباكستاني، فإن الاختبار الذي أُجري اليوم (السبت)، يؤكد أن إسلام آباد باتت تمتلك سلاحاً جوّياً دقيقاً قادراً على ضرب أهداف برية وبحرية في عمق أراضي الخصوم، مع قدرة عالية على اختراق أنظمة الدفاع الجوي.
ووفق البيان العسكري، يتميز صاروخ «تيمور» بقدرته على التحليق على ارتفاعات منخفضة للغاية، ما يمنحه قدرة استثنائية على التخفي من الرصد الراداري والالتفاف على أنظمة الدفاع الصاروخي المعادية.
ويعمل الصاروخ بنظام ملاحة وتوجيه متقدم يجمع بين الملاحة بالقصور الذاتي INS ونظام تحديد المواقع عبر الأقمار الصناعية GNSS، ما يضمن دقة إصابة عالية حتى في البيئات القتالية المعقدة.
وأوضحت مصادر عسكرية لصحيفة إكسبرس تريبيون أن «تيمور» يُطلق من الجو ويحمل رأساً حربياً تقليدياً، مع قدرة على ضرب أهداف على مسافات تصل إلى 600 كيلومتر، وهو ما يضعه ضمن فئة الصواريخ الإستراتيجية متوسطة المدى.
ويأتي هذا الاختبار في ظل تصاعد سباق تسلح يجعل الصاروخ الجديد رسالة ردع واضحة، مفادها أن باكستان ماضية في تعزيز صناعاتها الدفاعية وتقليل اعتمادها على السلاح المستورد.
أبرز المواصفات التقنية لصاروخ «تيمور»:
- الطول: 4.38 متر
- امتداد الجناحين: 3.2 متر
- ارتفاع الإطلاق: من 2000 إلى 25 ألف قدم
- ارتفاع التحليق: من 500 إلى 20 ألف قدم
- السرعة القصوى: 0.8 ماخ
- المدى العملياتي: حتى 600 كيلومتر
- الوزن الكلي: 1200 كغم
- نظام الملاحة: INS / GNSS
- المحرك: توربوجيت
ويرى محللون أن اختبار «تيمور» لا يحمل فقط بعداً عسكرياً، بل يشكل رسالة سياسية تؤكد أن باكستان تمتلك القدرة على تطوير أسلحة دقيقة محلياً، وقادرة على فرض معادلات ردع جديدة.
In a striking military message, Pakistan announced its entry into a new phase of its defensive capabilities following the successful test of an advanced domestically-produced cruise missile named "Taimur" by the Pakistan Air Force, a move that observers consider a qualitative development in the regional balance of power.
According to an official statement from the Pakistani army, the test conducted today (Saturday) confirms that Islamabad now possesses a precision air weapon capable of striking ground and naval targets deep within enemy territories, with a high ability to penetrate air defense systems.
According to the military statement, the "Taimur" missile is characterized by its ability to fly at extremely low altitudes, granting it exceptional stealth capabilities against radar detection and the ability to evade hostile missile defense systems.
The missile operates using an advanced navigation and guidance system that combines inertial navigation (INS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), ensuring high accuracy even in complex combat environments.
Military sources told the Express Tribune that the "Taimur" is air-launched and carries a conventional warhead, with the capability to strike targets at distances of up to 600 kilometers, placing it within the category of medium-range strategic missiles.
This test comes amid an escalating arms race, making the new missile a clear deterrent message that Pakistan is moving forward in enhancing its defense industries and reducing its reliance on imported weapons.
The key technical specifications of the "Taimur" missile are:
- Length: 4.38 meters
- Wingspan: 3.2 meters
- Launch altitude: from 2,000 to 25,000 feet
- Flight altitude: from 500 to 20,000 feet
- Maximum speed: 0.8 Mach
- Operational range: up to 600 kilometers
- Overall weight: 1,200 kg
- Navigation system: INS / GNSS
- Engine: Turbojet
Analysts believe that the "Taimur" test carries not only a military dimension but also serves as a political message affirming that Pakistan has the capability to develop precision weapons domestically, capable of establishing new deterrence equations.