In a striking military message, Pakistan announced its entry into a new phase of its defensive capabilities following the successful test of an advanced domestically-produced cruise missile named "Taimur" by the Pakistan Air Force, a move that observers consider a qualitative development in the regional balance of power.

According to an official statement from the Pakistani army, the test conducted today (Saturday) confirms that Islamabad now possesses a precision air weapon capable of striking ground and naval targets deep within enemy territories, with a high ability to penetrate air defense systems.

According to the military statement, the "Taimur" missile is characterized by its ability to fly at extremely low altitudes, granting it exceptional stealth capabilities against radar detection and the ability to evade hostile missile defense systems.

The missile operates using an advanced navigation and guidance system that combines inertial navigation (INS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), ensuring high accuracy even in complex combat environments.

Military sources told the Express Tribune that the "Taimur" is air-launched and carries a conventional warhead, with the capability to strike targets at distances of up to 600 kilometers, placing it within the category of medium-range strategic missiles.

This test comes amid an escalating arms race, making the new missile a clear deterrent message that Pakistan is moving forward in enhancing its defense industries and reducing its reliance on imported weapons.

The key technical specifications of the "Taimur" missile are:

Length: 4.38 meters

Wingspan: 3.2 meters

Launch altitude: from 2,000 to 25,000 feet

Flight altitude: from 500 to 20,000 feet

Maximum speed: 0.8 Mach

Operational range: up to 600 kilometers

Overall weight: 1,200 kg

Navigation system: INS / GNSS

Engine: Turbojet

Analysts believe that the "Taimur" test carries not only a military dimension but also serves as a political message affirming that Pakistan has the capability to develop precision weapons domestically, capable of establishing new deterrence equations.