في رسالة عسكرية لافتة، أعلنت باكستان دخول مرحلة جديدة من قدراتها الدفاعية بعد نجاح القوات الجوية الباكستانية في اختبار صاروخ جوّال متطور محلي الصنع يحمل اسم «تيمور»، في خطوة اعتبرها مراقبون تطوراً نوعياً في ميزان القوة الإقليمي.

وبحسب بيان رسمي للجيش الباكستاني، فإن الاختبار الذي أُجري اليوم (السبت)، يؤكد أن إسلام آباد باتت تمتلك سلاحاً جوّياً دقيقاً قادراً على ضرب أهداف برية وبحرية في عمق أراضي الخصوم، مع قدرة عالية على اختراق أنظمة الدفاع الجوي.

ووفق البيان العسكري، يتميز صاروخ «تيمور» بقدرته على التحليق على ارتفاعات منخفضة للغاية، ما يمنحه قدرة استثنائية على التخفي من الرصد الراداري والالتفاف على أنظمة الدفاع الصاروخي المعادية.

ويعمل الصاروخ بنظام ملاحة وتوجيه متقدم يجمع بين الملاحة بالقصور الذاتي INS ونظام تحديد المواقع عبر الأقمار الصناعية GNSS، ما يضمن دقة إصابة عالية حتى في البيئات القتالية المعقدة.

وأوضحت مصادر عسكرية لصحيفة إكسبرس تريبيون أن «تيمور» يُطلق من الجو ويحمل رأساً حربياً تقليدياً، مع قدرة على ضرب أهداف على مسافات تصل إلى 600 كيلومتر، وهو ما يضعه ضمن فئة الصواريخ الإستراتيجية متوسطة المدى.

ويأتي هذا الاختبار في ظل تصاعد سباق تسلح يجعل الصاروخ الجديد رسالة ردع واضحة، مفادها أن باكستان ماضية في تعزيز صناعاتها الدفاعية وتقليل اعتمادها على السلاح المستورد.

أبرز المواصفات التقنية لصاروخ «تيمور»:

  • الطول: 4.38 متر
  • امتداد الجناحين: 3.2 متر
  • ارتفاع الإطلاق: من 2000 إلى 25 ألف قدم
  • ارتفاع التحليق: من 500 إلى 20 ألف قدم
  • السرعة القصوى: 0.8 ماخ
  • المدى العملياتي: حتى 600 كيلومتر
  • الوزن الكلي: 1200 كغم
  • نظام الملاحة: INS / GNSS
  • المحرك: توربوجيت

ويرى محللون أن اختبار «تيمور» لا يحمل فقط بعداً عسكرياً، بل يشكل رسالة سياسية تؤكد أن باكستان تمتلك القدرة على تطوير أسلحة دقيقة محلياً، وقادرة على فرض معادلات ردع جديدة.