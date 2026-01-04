U.S. President Donald Trump issued a direct warning to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, following a large-scale U.S. military operation that led to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

During a press conference held at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump described Petro as managing "cocaine production factories," warning him by saying: "He has factories where cocaine is made, and it is sent to the United States... so he should beware of his fate."

This warning came in response to Petro's statements expressing his lack of concern over the repercussions of the U.S. operation, considering it an "unacceptable aggression" that warrants intervention from the United Nations Security Council.

Trump confirmed that U.S. forces would remain in the region to ensure the security of Venezuelan oil, noting that the operation was "an astonishing display of U.S. military power" since World War II, involving air, naval, and ground forces, with minor injuries among U.S. soldiers and no loss of life.

These developments come amid a long-standing escalation between the United States and leftist Latin American countries, particularly Venezuela and Colombia, over drug trafficking.

Since Trump resumed the presidency in January 2025, the U.S. administration has intensified its operations against smuggling networks, including airstrikes on boats in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific, accusing Venezuela of facilitating the transport of cocaine to the United States.

Colombia, as the largest producer of cocaine in the world, has seen tensions with Washington since Petro's election in 2022, who shifted traditional drug policy towards social reforms focusing on farmers instead of chemical spraying, angering Trump who previously described him as an "illicit drug lord" and threatened to expand military operations to Colombia if necessary.

In December 2025, the dispute escalated after U.S. strikes on factories in Venezuela, which Petro claimed were linked to drug trafficking, while Trump responded that Petro "deserves to be in prison" for supporting production.

The arrest of Maduro, who was transferred to New York to face drug trafficking charges, sparked widespread regional condemnation, with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva describing the operation as "crossing red lines," while Petro called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss "U.S. aggression."

For its part, the U.S. administration confirmed that it would temporarily manage Venezuela until a "safe transition," focusing on controlling the country's vast oil reserves.