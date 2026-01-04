وجه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تحذيراً مباشراً للرئيس الكولومبي جوستافو بيترو، في أعقاب عملية عسكرية أمريكية واسعة النطاق أدت إلى اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس.

وخلال مؤتمر صحفي عقده في منتجعه مار-أ-لاغو بفلوريدا، وصف ترمب بيترو بأنه يدير «مصانع لإنتاج الكوكايين»، محذراً إياه بقوله: «لديه مصانع يصنع فيها الكوكايين، ويرسلها إلى الولايات المتحدة... لذا عليه أن يحذر مصيره».

جاء هذا التحذير كرد فعل على تصريحات بيترو الذي أعرب عن عدم قلقه من تداعيات العملية الأمريكية، معتبراً أنها «عدوان غير مقبول» يستدعي تدخل مجلس الأمن الدولي.

وأكد ترمب أن القوات الأمريكية ستبقى في المنطقة لضمان أمن النفط الفنزويلي، مشيراً إلى أن العملية كانت «عرضاً مذهلاً للقوة العسكرية الأمريكية» منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية، وشملت قوات جوية وبحرية وبرية، مع إصابات طفيفة في صفوف الجنود الأمريكيين دون خسائر في الأرواح.

وتأتي هذه التطورات في سياق تصعيد طويل الأمد بين الولايات المتحدة ودول أمريكا اللاتينية اليسارية، خصوصاً فنزويلا وكولومبيا، حول تجارة المخدرات.

ومنذ تولي ترمب الرئاسة مرة أخرى في يناير 2025، كثفت الإدارة الأمريكية عملياتها ضد شبكات التهريب، بما في ذلك ضربات جوية على قوارب في الكاريبي والمحيط الهادئ الشرقي، متهمة فنزويلا بتسهيل نقل الكوكايين إلى الولايات المتحدة.

كولومبيا، كأكبر منتج للكوكايين في العالم، شهدت توترات مع واشنطن منذ انتخاب بيترو في 2022، الذي غير سياسات مكافحة المخدرات التقليدية باتجاه إصلاحات اجتماعية تركز على الفلاحين بدلاً من الرش الكيميائي، مما أثار غضب ترمب الذي وصفه سابقاً بـ«زعيم المخدرات غير الشرعيين» وهدد بتوسيع العمليات العسكرية إلى كولومبيا إذا لزم الأمر.

وفي ديسمبر 2025، تصاعد الخلاف بعد ضربات أمريكية على مصانع في فنزويلا، ادعى بيترو أنها مرتبطة بتهريب المخدرات، بينما رد ترمب بأن بيترو «يستحق السجن» لدعمه الإنتاج.

وأثار اعتقال مادورو، الذي تم نقله إلى نيويورك لمواجهة اتهامات بالاتجار بالمخدرات، إدانات إقليمية واسعة، ووصف الرئيس البرازيلي لويز إيناسيو لولا دا سيلفا العملية بأنها «تجاوزت الخطوط الحمراء»، فيما دعا بيترو إلى اجتماع طارئ لمجلس الأمن الدولي لمناقشة «العدوان الأمريكي».

من جانبها، أكدت الإدارة الأمريكية أنها ستدير فنزويلا مؤقتاً حتى «انتقال آمن»، مع التركيز على السيطرة على احتياطيات النفط الضخمة في البلاد.