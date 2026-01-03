أعلنت قوات درع الوطن اليمنية اليوم (السبت)، إحكام سيطرتها على محافظة المهرة ومينائها ومواقع إستراتيجية مهمة.
وقال مصدر عسكري في قوات درع الوطن: تمكنّا من تأمين مداخل ومخارج محافظة المهرة، ومنياءي الغضية ونشطون والقصر الجمهوري والسجن المركزي، موضحاً أن القوات انتشرت في الشوارع لفرض الأمن والاستقرار وحماية مصالح المدنيين.
ولقي انتشار قوات درع الوطن في مدينة المهرة ترحيباً كبيراً من قبل المدنيين الذين استقبلوها بالتصفيق، بعد أكثر من أسبوعين على سيطرة مجاميع الانتقالي على عدد من المواقع.
وكتب أحد الناشطين، بفضل حكمة قيادات المهرة وأبنائها لم تُطلق قوات درع الوطن الذي انتشرت في شوارع الغيضة اليوم طلقة واحدة، مؤكداً أن قبائل المهرة حريصة على حفظ الأمن والاستقرار وتغليب صوت العقل.
وقال شهود عيان إن قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي انسحبت من القصر الجمهوري ومطار الغيضة وتوجهت نحو أبين وعدن، مؤكدين أن القوات الحكومية (درع الوطن) رفعت علم البلاد على كل المؤسسات وبدأت الحياة تعود إلى طبيعتها بعد أيام من الخوف والرعب والانتهاكات.
وفي مديرية المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت انسحبت قوات «الانتقالي» من جميع المؤسسات والمقرات الحكومية والمعسكرات، بعد أن وصلت قوات درع الوطن إلى المديرية ومعها حلف قبائل حضرموت.
وأكد شهود عيان لـ«عكاظ» إحكام قوات درع الوطن سيطرتها على مختلف المؤسسات في مديرية المكلا، بما فيها المطار والموانئ والمؤسسات الحكومية الأخرى.
The Yemeni National Shield Forces announced today (Saturday) that they have tightened their control over Al-Mahrah Governorate, its port, and important strategic sites.
A military source in the National Shield Forces stated: "We have secured the entrances and exits of Al-Mahrah Governorate, as well as the ports of Al-Ghaydah and Nashatoon, the Republican Palace, and the Central Prison," explaining that the forces have spread out in the streets to impose security and stability and protect civilian interests.
The deployment of the National Shield Forces in the city of Al-Mahrah was met with great enthusiasm from civilians, who welcomed them with applause, following more than two weeks of control by the Transitional Council over several sites.
One activist wrote, "Thanks to the wisdom of the leaders of Al-Mahrah and its people, the National Shield Forces, which spread in the streets of Al-Ghaydah today, did not fire a single shot," emphasizing that the tribes of Al-Mahrah are keen on maintaining security and stability and prioritizing reason.
Eyewitnesses reported that the Southern Transitional Council forces withdrew from the Republican Palace and Al-Ghaydah Airport and headed towards Abyan and Aden, confirming that the government forces (National Shield) raised the country's flag over all institutions and that life began to return to normal after days of fear, terror, and violations.
In the Mukalla district of Hadhramaut Governorate, the "Transitional" forces withdrew from all institutions, government headquarters, and camps after the National Shield Forces arrived in the district along with the Hadhramaut tribal alliance.
Eyewitnesses confirmed to "Okaz" that the National Shield Forces have firmly established their control over various institutions in the Mukalla district, including the airport, ports, and other government institutions.