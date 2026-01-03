The Yemeni National Shield Forces announced today (Saturday) that they have tightened their control over Al-Mahrah Governorate, its port, and important strategic sites.



A military source in the National Shield Forces stated: "We have secured the entrances and exits of Al-Mahrah Governorate, as well as the ports of Al-Ghaydah and Nashatoon, the Republican Palace, and the Central Prison," explaining that the forces have spread out in the streets to impose security and stability and protect civilian interests.



The deployment of the National Shield Forces in the city of Al-Mahrah was met with great enthusiasm from civilians, who welcomed them with applause, following more than two weeks of control by the Transitional Council over several sites.



One activist wrote, "Thanks to the wisdom of the leaders of Al-Mahrah and its people, the National Shield Forces, which spread in the streets of Al-Ghaydah today, did not fire a single shot," emphasizing that the tribes of Al-Mahrah are keen on maintaining security and stability and prioritizing reason.



Eyewitnesses reported that the Southern Transitional Council forces withdrew from the Republican Palace and Al-Ghaydah Airport and headed towards Abyan and Aden, confirming that the government forces (National Shield) raised the country's flag over all institutions and that life began to return to normal after days of fear, terror, and violations.



In the Mukalla district of Hadhramaut Governorate, the "Transitional" forces withdrew from all institutions, government headquarters, and camps after the National Shield Forces arrived in the district along with the Hadhramaut tribal alliance.



Eyewitnesses confirmed to "Okaz" that the National Shield Forces have firmly established their control over various institutions in the Mukalla district, including the airport, ports, and other government institutions.