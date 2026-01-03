أعلنت قوات درع الوطن اليمنية اليوم (السبت)، إحكام سيطرتها على محافظة المهرة ومينائها ومواقع إستراتيجية مهمة.


وقال مصدر عسكري في قوات درع الوطن: تمكنّا من تأمين مداخل ومخارج محافظة المهرة، ومنياءي الغضية ونشطون والقصر الجمهوري والسجن المركزي، موضحاً أن القوات انتشرت في الشوارع لفرض الأمن والاستقرار وحماية مصالح المدنيين.


ولقي انتشار قوات درع الوطن في مدينة المهرة ترحيباً كبيراً من قبل المدنيين الذين استقبلوها بالتصفيق، بعد أكثر من أسبوعين على سيطرة مجاميع الانتقالي على عدد من المواقع.


وكتب أحد الناشطين، بفضل حكمة قيادات المهرة وأبنائها لم تُطلق قوات درع الوطن الذي انتشرت في شوارع الغيضة اليوم طلقة واحدة، مؤكداً أن قبائل المهرة حريصة على حفظ الأمن والاستقرار وتغليب صوت العقل.


وقال شهود عيان إن قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي انسحبت من القصر الجمهوري ومطار الغيضة وتوجهت نحو أبين وعدن، مؤكدين أن القوات الحكومية (درع الوطن) رفعت علم البلاد على كل المؤسسات وبدأت الحياة تعود إلى طبيعتها بعد أيام من الخوف والرعب والانتهاكات.


وفي مديرية المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت انسحبت قوات «الانتقالي» من جميع المؤسسات والمقرات الحكومية والمعسكرات، بعد أن وصلت قوات درع الوطن إلى المديرية ومعها حلف قبائل حضرموت.


وأكد شهود عيان لـ«عكاظ» إحكام قوات درع الوطن سيطرتها على مختلف المؤسسات في مديرية المكلا، بما فيها المطار والموانئ والمؤسسات الحكومية الأخرى.