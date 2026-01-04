Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed with Yemeni Leadership Council member Tariq Muhammad Saleh yesterday (Saturday) efforts to support the stability of Yemen and exchanged views.

The Yemeni Leadership Council member confirmed via his account on the "X" platform that the meeting with the Saudi Defense Minister reflected the spirit of brotherhood.

He said: "I met my brother Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Minister of Defense of the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In a meeting that reflected the spirit of brotherhood, we exchanged views on the developments in the Yemeni arena and ways to enhance joint efforts to support the stability of Yemen and the security of the region."