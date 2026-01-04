بحث وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، مع عضو مجلس القيادة اليمني طارق محمد صالح أمس (السبت)، جهود دعم استقرار اليمن وتبادل الرؤى.

وأكد عضو مجلس القيادة اليمني عبر حسابه على منصة «X»، أن اللقاء مع وزير الدفاع السعودي عكس روح الأخوّة.

وقال: «التقيت أخي الأمير خالد بن سلمان وزير الدفاع في المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة. وفي لقاء عكس روح الأخوّة، تبادلنا الرؤى حول المستجدات في الساحة اليمنية وسبل تعزيز الجهود المشتركة لدعم استقرار اليمن وأمن المنطقة».