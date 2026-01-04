بحث وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، مع عضو مجلس القيادة اليمني طارق محمد صالح أمس (السبت)، جهود دعم استقرار اليمن وتبادل الرؤى.
وأكد عضو مجلس القيادة اليمني عبر حسابه على منصة «X»، أن اللقاء مع وزير الدفاع السعودي عكس روح الأخوّة.
وقال: «التقيت أخي الأمير خالد بن سلمان وزير الدفاع في المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة. وفي لقاء عكس روح الأخوّة، تبادلنا الرؤى حول المستجدات في الساحة اليمنية وسبل تعزيز الجهود المشتركة لدعم استقرار اليمن وأمن المنطقة».
Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed with Yemeni Leadership Council member Tariq Muhammad Saleh yesterday (Saturday) efforts to support the stability of Yemen and exchanged views.
The Yemeni Leadership Council member confirmed via his account on the "X" platform that the meeting with the Saudi Defense Minister reflected the spirit of brotherhood.
He said: "I met my brother Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Minister of Defense of the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In a meeting that reflected the spirit of brotherhood, we exchanged views on the developments in the Yemeni arena and ways to enhance joint efforts to support the stability of Yemen and the security of the region."