يواجه رئيس الاتحاد الأرجنتيني لكرة القدم كلاوديو تابيا أزمة قضائية حادة بعد توجيه اتهامات له بتبييض أموال والتهرب الضريبي بقيمة تتجاوز 19 مليون دولار، وفق تقارير إعلامية محلية.
وقررت السلطات القضائية منعه من مغادرة البلاد طوال فترة التحقيق، دون إصدار مذكرة توقيف بحقه حتى الآن، فيما شمل القرار أيضاً عدداً من المسؤولين المرتبطين بالملف. وتشير المعطيات إلى أن المخالفات المزعومة بدأت عام 2024، رغم توفر ميزانية كافية لدى الاتحاد لتسديد الالتزامات الضريبية، ما يعزز فرضية ارتكاب المخالفة بشكل متعمد. ويواصل المحققون التدقيق في تفاصيل القضية قبل إحالتها إلى القضاء لاتخاذ القرار النهائي.
The president of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio Tapia, is facing a severe legal crisis after being accused of money laundering and tax evasion amounting to over 19 million dollars, according to local media reports.
The judicial authorities have decided to prevent him from leaving the country for the duration of the investigation, without issuing an arrest warrant against him so far, while the decision also includes several officials linked to the case. The data indicates that the alleged violations began in 2024, despite the association having sufficient budget to meet its tax obligations, which reinforces the hypothesis of deliberate wrongdoing. Investigators continue to scrutinize the details of the case before referring it to the judiciary for a final decision.