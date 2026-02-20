يواجه رئيس الاتحاد الأرجنتيني لكرة القدم كلاوديو تابيا أزمة قضائية حادة بعد توجيه اتهامات له بتبييض أموال والتهرب الضريبي بقيمة تتجاوز 19 مليون دولار، وفق تقارير إعلامية محلية.


وقررت السلطات القضائية منعه من مغادرة البلاد طوال فترة التحقيق، دون إصدار مذكرة توقيف بحقه حتى الآن، فيما شمل القرار أيضاً عدداً من المسؤولين المرتبطين بالملف. وتشير المعطيات إلى أن المخالفات المزعومة بدأت عام 2024، رغم توفر ميزانية كافية لدى الاتحاد لتسديد الالتزامات الضريبية، ما يعزز فرضية ارتكاب المخالفة بشكل متعمد. ويواصل المحققون التدقيق في تفاصيل القضية قبل إحالتها إلى القضاء لاتخاذ القرار النهائي.