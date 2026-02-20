The president of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio Tapia, is facing a severe legal crisis after being accused of money laundering and tax evasion amounting to over 19 million dollars, according to local media reports.



The judicial authorities have decided to prevent him from leaving the country for the duration of the investigation, without issuing an arrest warrant against him so far, while the decision also includes several officials linked to the case. The data indicates that the alleged violations began in 2024, despite the association having sufficient budget to meet its tax obligations, which reinforces the hypothesis of deliberate wrongdoing. Investigators continue to scrutinize the details of the case before referring it to the judiciary for a final decision.