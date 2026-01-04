أقرت آلية تنظيم علاقة شراء الرعاية الصحية من القطاع الخاص عدم ربط تقديم الرعاية الطارئة بحصول الموافقة المسبقة، مع تحمل المسؤولية الكاملة عن القرارات الطبية النهائية المتعلقة بالرعاية الصحية المقدمة للمستفيدين.

وتهدف الآلية إلى وضع الإطار التنظيمي والإجرائي للتعامل بين المركز وجميع المؤسسات الصحية المعتمدة لدى المركز داخل المملكة، لضمان تحقيق الجودة، والكفاءة، والشفافية، وحماية حقوق المستفيدين، وتوحيد آليات رفع المطالبات ومعالجتها.

وتسري أحكام هذه الآلية على تعامل المركز مع المؤسسات الصحية الخاصة داخل المملكة في حال شراء خدمات الرعاية الصحية الطارئة والإسعافية وفقاً لمعايير الأهلية الطبية. ويكون ذلك وفقاً لسياسات إحالة مرضى حالات إنقاذ الحياة، والحالات الحرجة، والحالات الطارئة، من وإلى مستشفيات القطاع الخاص الصادرة من مركز الإحالات الطبية، وما يطرأ عليها من تعديلات أو يحل محلها من لوائح وأدلة يصدرها المركز.

ويلتزم المركز بإعداد اتفاقية التعامل مع المؤسسات الصحية من القطاع الخاص على أن تشمل آليات التعامل وتحديد المستوى، والخدمة تتضمن مؤشرات أداء رئيسية ومعايير جودة الرعاية الصحية والحماية من المخاطر، وعدالة توزيع الخدمات الصحية وجودتها وفقاً لأحكام هذه الآلية، و تحديد بوابة إلكترونية لاستقبال المطالبات والفواتير والرد على الاستفسارات خلال مدد محددة. وتلتزم المؤسسات الصحية الخاصة المعتمدة بالاتفاقية الموحدة لتنظيم العلاقة بين المركز ومقدمي الرعاية الصحية بالقطاع الخاص بعدم ربط تقديم الرعاية الصحية الطارئة بحصول الموافقة المسبقة. وعليها الامتناع عن منح أي حوافز مالية مرتبطة بإحالة المرضى إلى مؤسسات، أو منشآت صحية أخرى.