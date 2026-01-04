The mechanism for organizing the relationship of purchasing healthcare from the private sector stipulates that the provision of emergency care is not contingent upon obtaining prior approval, with full responsibility for final medical decisions related to the healthcare provided to beneficiaries.

The mechanism aims to establish the regulatory and procedural framework for interactions between the center and all health institutions accredited by the center within the Kingdom, to ensure quality, efficiency, transparency, and the protection of beneficiaries' rights, as well as to unify the mechanisms for raising and processing claims.

The provisions of this mechanism apply to the center's dealings with private health institutions within the Kingdom when purchasing emergency and ambulance healthcare services according to medical eligibility criteria. This is in accordance with the policies for referring patients in life-saving situations, critical cases, and emergencies, to and from private sector hospitals issued by the Medical Referral Center, along with any amendments or replacements by regulations and guidelines issued by the center.

The center is committed to preparing an agreement for dealing with private health institutions that includes mechanisms for interaction and defining the level of service, which includes key performance indicators and quality standards for healthcare and risk protection, as well as fair distribution and quality of health services in accordance with the provisions of this mechanism, and establishing an electronic portal for receiving claims and invoices and responding to inquiries within specified timeframes. Accredited private health institutions are obliged to adhere to the unified agreement regulating the relationship between the center and private healthcare providers by not linking the provision of emergency healthcare to obtaining prior approval. They must refrain from offering any financial incentives related to referring patients to other institutions or health facilities.