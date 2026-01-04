أقرت آلية تنظيم علاقة شراء الرعاية الصحية من القطاع الخاص عدم ربط تقديم الرعاية الطارئة بحصول الموافقة المسبقة، مع تحمل المسؤولية الكاملة عن القرارات الطبية النهائية المتعلقة بالرعاية الصحية المقدمة للمستفيدين.
وتهدف الآلية إلى وضع الإطار التنظيمي والإجرائي للتعامل بين المركز وجميع المؤسسات الصحية المعتمدة لدى المركز داخل المملكة، لضمان تحقيق الجودة، والكفاءة، والشفافية، وحماية حقوق المستفيدين، وتوحيد آليات رفع المطالبات ومعالجتها.
وتسري أحكام هذه الآلية على تعامل المركز مع المؤسسات الصحية الخاصة داخل المملكة في حال شراء خدمات الرعاية الصحية الطارئة والإسعافية وفقاً لمعايير الأهلية الطبية. ويكون ذلك وفقاً لسياسات إحالة مرضى حالات إنقاذ الحياة، والحالات الحرجة، والحالات الطارئة، من وإلى مستشفيات القطاع الخاص الصادرة من مركز الإحالات الطبية، وما يطرأ عليها من تعديلات أو يحل محلها من لوائح وأدلة يصدرها المركز.
ويلتزم المركز بإعداد اتفاقية التعامل مع المؤسسات الصحية من القطاع الخاص على أن تشمل آليات التعامل وتحديد المستوى، والخدمة تتضمن مؤشرات أداء رئيسية ومعايير جودة الرعاية الصحية والحماية من المخاطر، وعدالة توزيع الخدمات الصحية وجودتها وفقاً لأحكام هذه الآلية، و تحديد بوابة إلكترونية لاستقبال المطالبات والفواتير والرد على الاستفسارات خلال مدد محددة. وتلتزم المؤسسات الصحية الخاصة المعتمدة بالاتفاقية الموحدة لتنظيم العلاقة بين المركز ومقدمي الرعاية الصحية بالقطاع الخاص بعدم ربط تقديم الرعاية الصحية الطارئة بحصول الموافقة المسبقة. وعليها الامتناع عن منح أي حوافز مالية مرتبطة بإحالة المرضى إلى مؤسسات، أو منشآت صحية أخرى.
The mechanism for organizing the relationship of purchasing healthcare from the private sector stipulates that the provision of emergency care is not contingent upon obtaining prior approval, with full responsibility for final medical decisions related to the healthcare provided to beneficiaries.
The mechanism aims to establish the regulatory and procedural framework for interactions between the center and all health institutions accredited by the center within the Kingdom, to ensure quality, efficiency, transparency, and the protection of beneficiaries' rights, as well as to unify the mechanisms for raising and processing claims.
The provisions of this mechanism apply to the center's dealings with private health institutions within the Kingdom when purchasing emergency and ambulance healthcare services according to medical eligibility criteria. This is in accordance with the policies for referring patients in life-saving situations, critical cases, and emergencies, to and from private sector hospitals issued by the Medical Referral Center, along with any amendments or replacements by regulations and guidelines issued by the center.
The center is committed to preparing an agreement for dealing with private health institutions that includes mechanisms for interaction and defining the level of service, which includes key performance indicators and quality standards for healthcare and risk protection, as well as fair distribution and quality of health services in accordance with the provisions of this mechanism, and establishing an electronic portal for receiving claims and invoices and responding to inquiries within specified timeframes. Accredited private health institutions are obliged to adhere to the unified agreement regulating the relationship between the center and private healthcare providers by not linking the provision of emergency healthcare to obtaining prior approval. They must refrain from offering any financial incentives related to referring patients to other institutions or health facilities.