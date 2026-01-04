طالبت الصين من الولايات المتحدة، اليوم الأحد، بالإفراج فورا عن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو بعدما نفّذت واشنطن هجوما على كراكاس واعتقلته، فجر أمس.
وقالت وزارة الخارجية الصينية في بيان «تدعو الصين الولايات المتحدة إلى ضمان السلامة الشخصية للرئيس نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته والإفراج عنهما فورا والتوقف عن إطاحة حكومة فنزويلا»، واصفة العملية الأمريكية بأنها «انتهاك واضح للقانون الدولي».
وحثت بكين واشنطن على العمل لحلّ الأزمة في فنزويلا عبر الحوار والتفاوض.
وكانت الصين، وصفت أمس (السبت) ما جرى في فنزويلا بأنه انتهاك خطير للقانون الدولي وسيادة دولة مستقلة، معربة عن «صدمة بالغة» لاستخدام القوة ضد رئيس دولة، ومحذرة من تهديد السلام في أمريكا اللاتينية والبحر الكاريبي.
China demanded that the United States immediately release Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after Washington carried out an attack on Caracas and arrested him early yesterday.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated in a statement, "China urges the United States to ensure the personal safety of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, to release them immediately, and to stop overthrowing the government of Venezuela," describing the American operation as a "clear violation of international law."
Beijing urged Washington to work towards resolving the crisis in Venezuela through dialogue and negotiation.
China described what happened in Venezuela yesterday (Saturday) as a serious violation of international law and the sovereignty of an independent state, expressing "great shock" at the use of force against a head of state, and warning of a threat to peace in Latin America and the Caribbean.