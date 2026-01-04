طالبت الصين من الولايات المتحدة، اليوم الأحد، بالإفراج فورا عن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو بعدما نفّذت واشنطن هجوما على كراكاس واعتقلته، فجر أمس.

وقالت وزارة الخارجية الصينية في بيان «تدعو الصين الولايات المتحدة إلى ضمان السلامة الشخصية للرئيس نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته والإفراج عنهما فورا والتوقف عن إطاحة حكومة فنزويلا»، واصفة العملية الأمريكية بأنها «انتهاك واضح للقانون الدولي».

وحثت بكين واشنطن على العمل لحلّ الأزمة في فنزويلا عبر الحوار والتفاوض.

وكانت الصين، وصفت أمس (السبت) ما جرى في فنزويلا بأنه انتهاك خطير للقانون الدولي وسيادة دولة مستقلة، معربة عن «صدمة بالغة» لاستخدام القوة ضد رئيس دولة، ومحذرة من تهديد السلام في أمريكا اللاتينية والبحر الكاريبي.