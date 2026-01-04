China demanded that the United States immediately release Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after Washington carried out an attack on Caracas and arrested him early yesterday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated in a statement, "China urges the United States to ensure the personal safety of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, to release them immediately, and to stop overthrowing the government of Venezuela," describing the American operation as a "clear violation of international law."

Beijing urged Washington to work towards resolving the crisis in Venezuela through dialogue and negotiation.

China described what happened in Venezuela yesterday (Saturday) as a serious violation of international law and the sovereignty of an independent state, expressing "great shock" at the use of force against a head of state, and warning of a threat to peace in Latin America and the Caribbean.