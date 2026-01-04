أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي أن بلاده ستواصل الدفاع عن نفسها في حال فشلت الجهود الدبلوماسية في دفع روسيا إلى إنهاء الحرب المستمرة منذ عام 2022.
وتزامنت تصريحات زيلينسكي مع استضافة كييف اجتماعاً، أمس (السبت)، بين مسؤولين أوكرانيين ومستشارين أمنيين من حلفائها الأوروبيين، خصص للبحث في تفاصيل خطة لوضع حد للحرب.
وقال الرئيس الأوكراني: «إذا ما عرقلت روسيا كلّ ذلك، إذا لم يدفع شركاؤنا روسيا على وضع حدّ للحرب، فهناك سبيل آخر: الدفاع عن نفسنا».
وعين زيلينسكي الجمعة رئيس الاستخبارات العسكرية كيريلو بودانوف مديراً للمكتب الرئاسي. وأعلن عن نيّته، رهناً بموافقة البرلمان، تعيين وزير التحوّل الرقمي ميخائيلو فيدوروف محلّ وزير الدفاع الحالي دنيس شميغال، على أن يتولّى الأخير حقيبة الطاقة.
والتقى حلفاء أوكرانيا الأوروبيين في كييف لبحث تفاصيل الصيغة الأخيرة لخطة إنهاء النزاع، قبل قمة تُعقد الأسبوع القادم في فرنسا للدول المنضوية في «تحالف الراغبين» الداعم لأوكرانيا.
واجتمع مستشارون أمنيون من 15 بلداً أبرزها فرنسا وألمانيا وكندا، إضافة إلى ممثلين عن الاتحاد الأوروبي وحلف شمال الأطلسي، في العاصمة الأوكرانية. وشارك المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف، في الاجتماع عن بُعد، وفق ما أكد مسؤول أوكراني.
وقال كبير مفاوضي أوكرانيا رستم عمروف على تليغرام: «تركز الجزء الأول من الاجتماع على الوثائق الإطارية، بما في ذلك الضمانات الأمنية والمقاربات المتعلقة بخطة السلام، فضلاً عن ترتيب الخطوات المشتركة التالية».
وتزايدت الجهود الدبلوماسية منذ نوفمبر لوضع حد للحرب في أوكرانيا، بدفع من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الذي تفاوضت إدارته بشكل منفصل مع روسيا وأوكرانيا.
وأكد الرئيس الأوكراني أن الاتفاق «جاهز بنسبة 90%»، مع تحذيره من أن النسبة المتبقية ستحدد «مصير السلام»، خصوصاً في ظل التباين بشأن مستقبل الأراضي التي تحتلها روسيا.
وقال نائب وزير الخارجية الأوكراني سيرغي كيسليتسيا إن روسيا تصرّ على توجيه «إنذارات نهائية غير مقبولة».
