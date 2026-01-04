Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that his country will continue to defend itself if diplomatic efforts fail to push Russia to end the war that has been ongoing since 2022.



Zelensky's statements coincided with Kyiv hosting a meeting yesterday (Saturday) between Ukrainian officials and security advisors from their European allies, dedicated to discussing the details of a plan to end the war.



The Ukrainian president said, "If Russia obstructs all of this, if our partners do not push Russia to put an end to the war, there is another way: to defend ourselves."



Zelensky appointed military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov as the head of the presidential office on Friday. He announced his intention, pending parliamentary approval, to appoint Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov to replace current Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, who will take over the energy portfolio.



Ukraine's European allies met in Kyiv to discuss the details of the final formula for ending the conflict, ahead of a summit scheduled for next week in France for the countries involved in the "Alliance of the Willing" supporting Ukraine.



Security advisors from 15 countries, including France, Germany, and Canada, as well as representatives from the European Union and NATO, gathered in the Ukrainian capital. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff participated in the meeting remotely, according to a Ukrainian official.



Ukraine's chief negotiator Rustem Umerov stated on Telegram: "The first part of the meeting focused on the framework documents, including security guarantees and approaches related to the peace plan, as well as arranging the next joint steps."



Diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine have intensified since November, driven by U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration negotiated separately with Russia and Ukraine.



The Ukrainian president confirmed that the agreement is "90% ready," warning that the remaining percentage will determine the "fate of peace," especially given the divergence over the future of the territories occupied by Russia.



Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsya stated that Russia insists on issuing "unacceptable final warnings."