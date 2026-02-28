أفادت تقارير أولية بأن الضربات الأولى للهجوم الأمريكي-الإسرائيلي على إيران، اليوم(السبت)، استهدفت مجمعاً في وسط طهران يُعتقد أنه يضم مقر إقامة المرشد علي خامنئي، دون تأكيد رسمي بشأن وجوده في الموقع وقت الاستهداف، فيما شوهد دخان يتصاعد من مناطق في العاصمة عقب الهجوم.


وهاجمت إسرائيل خلال الساعات الأخيرة عشرات الأهداف العسكرية داخل إيران، باستخدام طائرات مقاتلة لسلاح الجو في مناطق مختلفة من إيران، بالتوازي مع ضربات ينفذها سلاح الجو الأمريكي. وحتى الآن لا يوجد تأكيد بشأن تصفية شخصيات قيادية بارزة في قمة النظام الإيراني.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية أنه جرى تجنيد نحو 20 ألف عنصر احتياط بموجب أمر استدعاء طارئ لصالح سلاح الجو، وشعبة الاستخبارات العسكرية، وقيادة الجبهة الداخلية، وسلاح البحرية، إلى جانب انضمامهم إلى نحو 50 ألف جندي احتياط آخرين.


ويأتي هذا التصعيد في ظل محادثات جارية بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني، ما يثير مخاوف من انزلاق الأوضاع نحو مواجهة أوسع في المنطقة.


من جانبها، أعلنت الخارجية الإيرانية، اليوم، أن الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل شنتا هجوماً واسعاً استهدف مجموعة من الأهداف العسكرية والدفاعية، إضافة إلى بنى تحتية مدنية في عدة مدن داخل البلاد، ووصفت ما جرى بأنه عدوان عسكري متجدد.


وذكرت في بيان أن الضربات جاءت في وقت كانت فيه طهران وواشنطن منخرطتين في عملية دبلوماسية بشأن البرنامج النووي، معتبرة أن التصعيد وقع رغم المسار التفاوضي القائم. وشددت على أن إيران لن تتردد في الرد على الهجمات.


وجاء في البيان: لقد حان الوقت للدفاع عن الوطن ومواجهة العدوان العسكري للعدو، مضيفاً أن القوات المسلحة سترد بحزم على المعتدين، مع التأكيد أن إيران قامت بكل ما يلزم لمنع الحرب. وأضاف: كما كنا مستعدين للتفاوض، فإننا اليوم أكثر استعداداً من أي وقت مضى للدفاع عن الأمة الإيرانية.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أعلن أن بلاده بالتنسيق مع إسرائيل، نفذت ضربات على أهداف داخل إيران، مبرراً العملية باتهام النظام الإيراني بمواصلة تهديد الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها. وقال في مقطع مصوّر نُشر عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي: إن النظام الإيراني ردد على مدى 47 عاماً شعار الموت لأمريكا وخاض حملة مستمرة من سفك الدماء والقتل، على حد تعبيره.


ودعا ترمب الإيرانيين إلى الاحتماء أثناء الضربات، قبل أن يوجه نداءً مباشراً للشعب الإيراني قائلاً: «عندما ننتهي، تولّوا زمام حكومتكم. سيكون الأمر بين أيديكم».