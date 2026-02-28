Preliminary reports indicate that the first strikes of the American-Israeli attack on Iran today (Saturday) targeted a complex in central Tehran believed to house the residence of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with no official confirmation regarding his presence at the site at the time of the strike, while smoke was seen rising from areas in the capital following the attack.



Israel has attacked dozens of military targets inside Iran in recent hours, using fighter jets from the air force in various regions of Iran, alongside strikes carried out by the American air force. So far, there is no confirmation regarding the elimination of prominent leadership figures at the top of the Iranian regime.



Israeli media reported that about 20,000 reservists have been mobilized under an emergency call-up for the air force, military intelligence, the home front command, and the navy, in addition to joining about 50,000 other reservists.



This escalation comes amid ongoing talks regarding the Iranian nuclear program, raising fears of a slide towards a broader confrontation in the region.



For its part, the Iranian foreign ministry announced today that the United States and Israel launched a wide-ranging attack targeting a number of military and defensive objectives, in addition to civilian infrastructure in several cities within the country, describing what occurred as a renewed military aggression.



It stated in a statement that the strikes came at a time when Tehran and Washington were engaged in diplomatic efforts regarding the nuclear program, considering that the escalation occurred despite the ongoing negotiation process. It emphasized that Iran would not hesitate to respond to the attacks.



The statement read: It is time to defend the homeland and confront the military aggression of the enemy, adding that the armed forces will respond firmly to the aggressors, while affirming that Iran has done everything necessary to prevent war. It added: Just as we were ready to negotiate, we are today more prepared than ever to defend the Iranian nation.



U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his country, in coordination with Israel, carried out strikes on targets inside Iran, justifying the operation by accusing the Iranian regime of continuing to threaten the United States and its allies. He said in a video clip posted on social media: The Iranian regime has chanted "Death to America" for 47 years and has waged a continuous campaign of bloodshed and killing, as he put it.



Trump urged Iranians to take shelter during the strikes, before making a direct appeal to the Iranian people, saying: "When we are done, take control of your government. It will be in your hands."