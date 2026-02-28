اتهم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إيران بمحاولة التدخل في انتخابات 2020 و2024 لمنعه من الوصول إلى البيت الأبيض، مؤكداً أن طهران «تواجه الآن حرباً متجددة مع الولايات المتحدة».
وجاء تصريح ترمب عبر منصة تروث سوشيال، مرفقاً بتقرير نشره موقع جاست نيوز.

تقرير: محاولات تقويض واغتيال

وبحسب التقرير، فإن «النظام الإيراني سعى إلى تقويض محاولة إعادة انتخاب الرئيس دونالد ترمب في عام 2020، والتي انتهت بفوز جو بايدن، ثم ضاعف جهوده في 2024 عبر سلسلة من محاولات التدخل، وحتى محاولات اغتيال خلال العام ذاته».
وأشار الموقع إلى أن موقف ترمب الصارم، القائم على عدم السماح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي، جعله هدفاً مباشراً لهذه التحركات.

عمليات عسكرية واسعة

وفي تصعيد غير مسبوق، أعلنت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، صباح اليوم السبت، تنفيذ هجوم واسع على إيران، بعد أسابيع من التهديدات الأمريكية وحشد القوات في الشرق الأوسط.
وقال ترمب في رسالة مصوّرة إن «عمليات قتالية واسعة النطاق بدأت قبل قليل داخل إيران»، موضحاً أن الهدف «الدفاع عن الشعب الأمريكي عبر القضاء على التهديدات الوشيكة من النظام الإيراني».

وأضاف: «لا يمكن لإيران امتلاك سلاح نووي»، متوعداً بـ«تدمير صواريخهم وتسوية صناعتهم الصاروخية بالأرض»، إضافة إلى استهداف قدراتهم البحرية.

«الحصانة أو الموت المحتوم»

ووضع ترمب القوات المسلحة الإيرانية أمام خيارين: «الحصانة» أو «الموت المحتوم»، موجهاً رسالة مباشرة إلى الشعب الإيراني قال فيها: «ساعة حريتكم باتت في المتناول»، داعياً إياه إلى «السيطرة» على الحكومة.

نتنياهو: إزالة التهديد الوجودي

من جانبه، أكد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أن العملية تهدف إلى «إزالة التهديد الوجودي» الذي يمثله النظام الإيراني.
وقال في بيان مصور: «قبل وقت قصير أطلقت إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة عملية لإزالة التهديد الوجودي الذي يشكله النظام الإرهابي في إيران»، داعياً الشعب الإيراني إلى الوقوف في وجه سلطات النظام القائم منذ عام 1979.