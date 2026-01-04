A plane carrying Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores has just arrived at Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York, according to a federal official. Maduro is expected to appear before a federal court in Manhattan next week on charges related to drugs and weapons.

For its part, the Wall Street Journal reported a confirmation from an official that President Donald Trump wants to hold an indictment session for Maduro as soon as possible.

The American president had posted a picture of Maduro in custody aboard the warship "USS Iwo Jima," and threatened during a press conference to launch "another and larger attack if necessary."

Trump earlier confirmed the arrest of Maduro and his wife and their airlift out of the country, following extensive strikes on Venezuela carried out early this morning, indicating that his administration is looking for a potential replacement.