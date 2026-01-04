وصلت قبل قليل طائرة تقل الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس إلى قاعدة ستيوارت الجوية للحرس الوطني في نيويورك، وفقًا لمسؤول فيدرالي. ومن المتوقع أن يمثل مادورو أمام محكمة فيدرالية في مانهاتن الأسبوع المقبل بتهم تتعلق بالمخدرات والأسلحة.

بدورها، نقلت صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال عن مسؤول تأكيده أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يريد عقد جلسة توجيه الاتهام لمادورو في أسرع وقت ممكن.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي نشر صورة لمادورو في حالة اعتقال على متن السفينة الحربية «يو إس إس إيوا جيما»، وهدد خلال كلمة له بمؤتمر صحفي بشن «هجوم آخر وأكبر حجما لو تطلب الأمر».
وأكد ترمب في وقت سابق اعتقال مادورو وزوجته واقتيادهما جوا إلى خارج البلاد، بعد ضربات واسعة النطاق على فنزويلا نفذت فجر اليوم، مشيرا إلى أن إدارته تبحث عن بديله المحتمل.