وصلت قبل قليل طائرة تقل الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس إلى قاعدة ستيوارت الجوية للحرس الوطني في نيويورك، وفقًا لمسؤول فيدرالي. ومن المتوقع أن يمثل مادورو أمام محكمة فيدرالية في مانهاتن الأسبوع المقبل بتهم تتعلق بالمخدرات والأسلحة.
بدورها، نقلت صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال عن مسؤول تأكيده أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يريد عقد جلسة توجيه الاتهام لمادورو في أسرع وقت ممكن.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي نشر صورة لمادورو في حالة اعتقال على متن السفينة الحربية «يو إس إس إيوا جيما»، وهدد خلال كلمة له بمؤتمر صحفي بشن «هجوم آخر وأكبر حجما لو تطلب الأمر».
وأكد ترمب في وقت سابق اعتقال مادورو وزوجته واقتيادهما جوا إلى خارج البلاد، بعد ضربات واسعة النطاق على فنزويلا نفذت فجر اليوم، مشيرا إلى أن إدارته تبحث عن بديله المحتمل.
A plane carrying Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores has just arrived at Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York, according to a federal official. Maduro is expected to appear before a federal court in Manhattan next week on charges related to drugs and weapons.
For its part, the Wall Street Journal reported a confirmation from an official that President Donald Trump wants to hold an indictment session for Maduro as soon as possible.
The American president had posted a picture of Maduro in custody aboard the warship "USS Iwo Jima," and threatened during a press conference to launch "another and larger attack if necessary."
Trump earlier confirmed the arrest of Maduro and his wife and their airlift out of the country, following extensive strikes on Venezuela carried out early this morning, indicating that his administration is looking for a potential replacement.