The Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Debt Management Center, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, has approved the annual borrowing plan for the fiscal year 2026, after it was ratified by the Board of Directors of the Center.



According to a statement from the Center, the plan includes the most significant developments in public debt for the year 2025 and initiatives for local debt markets, in addition to the financing plan for the year 2026 and its guiding principles, along with a review of the evaluation of the issuance of local sukuk in Saudi riyals for the year 2026.



According to the plan, the expected financing needs for the year 2026 will amount to approximately 217 billion riyals; to cover the expected deficit in the state budget for the year 2026, which is estimated at around 165 billion riyals according to the Ministry of Finance's statement on the state budget for the fiscal year 2026, and to repay the principal debt obligations during the year 2026, which amount to about 52 billion riyals.



Expanding the Investor Base



The Center stated that the Kingdom aims during the year 2026 to maintain debt sustainability, expand the investor base, and diversify funding sources both locally and internationally through public and private channels, by issuing bonds, sukuk, and loans at fair costs, in addition to expanding alternative government financing operations through project financing and infrastructure financing and export credit agencies during the year 2026 and in the medium term, within studied frameworks and principles for risk management.