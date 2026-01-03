اعتمد وزير المالية رئيس مجلس إدارة المركز الوطني لإدارة الدَين محمد الجدعان خطة الاقتراض السنوية للعام المالي 2026، بعد مصادقتها من قبل مجلس إدارة المركز.


ووفقاً لبيان للمركز تضمنت الخطة أبرز تطورات الدَين العام للعام 2025 ومبادرات أسواق الدَين المحلية، إضافة إلى خطة التمويل للعام 2026 ومبادئها التوجيهية، مع استعراض تقويم إصدارات برنامج صكوك المملكة المحلية بالريال السعودي للعام 2026.


وبحسب الخطة، فإن الاحتياجات التمويلية المتوقعة للعام 2026 ستبلغ ما يقارب 217 مليار ريال؛ لتغطية العجز المتوقع في الميزانية العامة للدولة للعام 2026، الذي يُقدر بحوالى 165 مليار ريال وفقاً لبيان وزارة المالية للميزانية العامة للدولة للعام المالي 2026، وسداد مستحقات أصل الدَين خلال العام 2026 التي تبلغ قرابة 52 مليار ريال.


توسيع قاعدة المستثمرين


وقال المركز إن المملكة تستهدف خلال العام 2026 الحفاظ على استدامة الدَين وتوسيع قاعدة المستثمرين وتنويع مصادر التمويل محلياً ودولياً عبر القنوات العامة والخاصة، من خلال إصدار السندات والصكوك والقروض بتكلفة عادلة، إضافة إلى التوسع في عمليات التمويل الحكومي البديل عن طريق تمويل المشاريع وتمويل البنى التحتية ووكالات ائتمان الصادرات خلال العام 2026 وعلى المدى المتوسط، ضمن أُطر وأسس مدروسة لإدارة المخاطر.