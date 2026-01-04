أظهرت مقاطع فيديو الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو محاطاً بعدد كبير من عناصر الأمن، بعد نقله عبر مروحية إلى مانهاتن.
وبينت اللقطات المأخوذة من حساب «إكس» الخاص بـRapid Response 47، وهو حساب «الاستجابة السريعة» الرسمي للبيت الأبيض، مادورو رفقة عملاء إدارة مكافحة المخدرات داخل مقر إدارة مكافحة المخدرات الأمريكية في مانهاتن السفلى، بنيويورك.
وأفادت إدارة شرطة نيويورك لشبكة «سي إن إن»CNN بأن مادورو وصل إلى مركز الاحتجاز في بروكلين، بعد أن تم نقله بواسطة طائرة هليكوبتر إلى مانهاتن، ورافقه إلى منشأة إدارة مكافحة المخدرات موكب من سيارات إنفاذ القانون.
وقال مسؤول أمريكي إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب، يريد عقد جلسة محاكمة مادورو في أسرع وقت.
الرئيس الفنزويلي رفقة عملاء إدارة مكافحة المخدرات في مانهاتن.
وأودع الرئيس الفنزويلي السجن، اليوم (السبت)، في نيويورك بعدما اعتقلته الولايات المتحدة معلنة عزمها «إدارة» مرحلة انتقالية في فنزويلا واستغلال احتياطياتها النفطية الهائلة.
وأظهرت صور الرئيس الفنزويلي يترجل من طائرة برفقة حراسة في مطار في شمال نيويورك، ثم يصل إلى مانهاتن على متن مروحية.
ونشر البيت الأبيض مقطع فيديو لمادورو، مكبل اليدين ومنتعلاً صندلاً، ويقتاده عناصر أمن إلى مكاتب الوكالة الفيدرالية لمكافحة المخدرات.
وكان الرئيس ترمب، أعلن أن مادورو وزوجته سيواجهان العدالة الأمريكية، مضيفاً أن مادورو كان مسؤولاً عن الاتجار بالمخدرات وإدخالها لأمريكا.
وكشف ترمب أن أمريكا ستسيطر على فنزويلا حتى انتهاء المرحلة الانتقالية، مضيفاً أن شركات أمريكية ستدخل فنزويلا للعمل في النفط.
وعيّنت المحكمة العليا الفنزويلية، السبت، نائبة الرئيس رودريغيز رئيسة مؤقتة بعد أن خلصت إلى أن «الرئيس الدستوري خُطف» خلال «عدوان عسكري أجنبي»، إلا أن المحكمة لم تُعلن غياب مادورو نهائيا، ما كان سيؤدي إلى انتخابات مبكرة خلال 30 يوما.
وكانت رودريغيز أعلنت أن نيكولاس مادورو هو «الرئيس الوحيد» للبلاد، مطالبة الولايات المتحدة بإطلاق سراحه.
Videos showed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro surrounded by a large number of security personnel after being transported by helicopter to Manhattan.
The footage taken from the "X" account of Rapid Response 47, which is the official "rapid response" account of the White House, showed Maduro alongside Drug Enforcement Administration agents inside the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration headquarters in Lower Manhattan, New York.
The New York Police Department told CNN that Maduro arrived at the detention center in Brooklyn after being transported by helicopter to Manhattan, accompanied by a convoy of law enforcement vehicles to the DEA facility.
An American official stated that President Donald Trump wants to hold Maduro's trial as soon as possible.
Venezuelan President Maduro was imprisoned today (Saturday) in New York after being arrested by the United States, which announced its intention to "manage" a transitional phase in Venezuela and exploit its vast oil reserves.
Images showed the Venezuelan president disembarking from a plane with security at an airport in upstate New York, then arriving in Manhattan by helicopter.
The White House released a video of Maduro, handcuffed and wearing sandals, being escorted by security personnel to the offices of the federal drug agency.
President Trump announced that Maduro and his wife would face American justice, adding that Maduro was responsible for drug trafficking and smuggling into America.
Trump revealed that America would control Venezuela until the end of the transitional phase, adding that American companies would enter Venezuela to work in the oil sector.
The Venezuelan Supreme Court appointed Vice President Rodríguez as interim president on Saturday after concluding that the "constitutional president was kidnapped" during "foreign military aggression," but the court did not declare Maduro's absence permanent, which would have led to early elections within 30 days.
Rodríguez had declared that Nicolás Maduro is the "only president" of the country, demanding the United States release him.