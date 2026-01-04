Videos showed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro surrounded by a large number of security personnel after being transported by helicopter to Manhattan.



The footage taken from the "X" account of Rapid Response 47, which is the official "rapid response" account of the White House, showed Maduro alongside Drug Enforcement Administration agents inside the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration headquarters in Lower Manhattan, New York.



The New York Police Department told CNN that Maduro arrived at the detention center in Brooklyn after being transported by helicopter to Manhattan, accompanied by a convoy of law enforcement vehicles to the DEA facility.



An American official stated that President Donald Trump wants to hold Maduro's trial as soon as possible.

الرئيس الفنزويلي رفقة عملاء إدارة مكافحة المخدرات في مانهاتن.



Venezuelan President Maduro was imprisoned today (Saturday) in New York after being arrested by the United States, which announced its intention to "manage" a transitional phase in Venezuela and exploit its vast oil reserves.



Images showed the Venezuelan president disembarking from a plane with security at an airport in upstate New York, then arriving in Manhattan by helicopter.



The White House released a video of Maduro, handcuffed and wearing sandals, being escorted by security personnel to the offices of the federal drug agency.



President Trump announced that Maduro and his wife would face American justice, adding that Maduro was responsible for drug trafficking and smuggling into America.



Trump revealed that America would control Venezuela until the end of the transitional phase, adding that American companies would enter Venezuela to work in the oil sector.



The Venezuelan Supreme Court appointed Vice President Rodríguez as interim president on Saturday after concluding that the "constitutional president was kidnapped" during "foreign military aggression," but the court did not declare Maduro's absence permanent, which would have led to early elections within 30 days.



Rodríguez had declared that Nicolás Maduro is the "only president" of the country, demanding the United States release him.