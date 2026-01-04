أظهرت مقاطع فيديو الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو محاطاً بعدد كبير من عناصر الأمن، بعد نقله عبر مروحية إلى مانهاتن.


وبينت اللقطات المأخوذة من حساب «إكس» الخاص بـRapid Response 47، وهو حساب «الاستجابة السريعة» الرسمي للبيت الأبيض، مادورو رفقة عملاء إدارة مكافحة المخدرات داخل مقر إدارة مكافحة المخدرات الأمريكية في مانهاتن السفلى، بنيويورك.


وأفادت إدارة شرطة نيويورك لشبكة «سي إن إن»CNN بأن مادورو وصل إلى مركز الاحتجاز في بروكلين، بعد أن تم نقله بواسطة طائرة هليكوبتر إلى مانهاتن، ورافقه إلى منشأة إدارة مكافحة المخدرات موكب من سيارات إنفاذ القانون.


وقال مسؤول أمريكي إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب، يريد عقد جلسة محاكمة مادورو في أسرع وقت.

الرئيس الفنزويلي رفقة عملاء إدارة مكافحة المخدرات في مانهاتن.

وأودع الرئيس الفنزويلي السجن، اليوم (السبت)، في نيويورك بعدما اعتقلته الولايات المتحدة معلنة عزمها «إدارة» مرحلة انتقالية في فنزويلا واستغلال احتياطياتها النفطية الهائلة.


وأظهرت صور الرئيس الفنزويلي يترجل من طائرة برفقة حراسة في مطار في شمال نيويورك، ثم يصل إلى مانهاتن على متن مروحية.


ونشر البيت الأبيض مقطع فيديو لمادورو، مكبل اليدين ومنتعلاً صندلاً، ويقتاده عناصر أمن إلى مكاتب الوكالة الفيدرالية لمكافحة المخدرات.


وكان الرئيس ترمب، أعلن أن مادورو وزوجته سيواجهان العدالة الأمريكية، مضيفاً أن مادورو كان مسؤولاً عن الاتجار بالمخدرات وإدخالها لأمريكا.


وكشف ترمب أن أمريكا ستسيطر على فنزويلا حتى انتهاء المرحلة الانتقالية، مضيفاً أن شركات أمريكية ستدخل فنزويلا للعمل في النفط.


وعيّنت المحكمة العليا الفنزويلية، السبت، نائبة الرئيس رودريغيز رئيسة مؤقتة بعد أن خلصت إلى أن «الرئيس الدستوري خُطف» خلال «عدوان عسكري أجنبي»، إلا أن المحكمة لم تُعلن غياب مادورو نهائيا، ما كان سيؤدي إلى انتخابات مبكرة خلال 30 يوما.


وكانت رودريغيز أعلنت أن نيكولاس مادورو هو «الرئيس الوحيد» للبلاد، مطالبة الولايات المتحدة بإطلاق سراحه.