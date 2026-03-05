A moment of innocent play in the snow turned into a heart-wrenching tragedy in Quebec, Canada, after a four-year-old girl lost her life when an adult man fell on her while practicing cross-country skiing on a snowy slope in the Ottawa Hills area north of Gatineau.

According to preliminary investigations, the girl was riding on a sled being pulled by an adult when the latter lost his balance and fell directly on her, causing severe injuries that led to her heart stopping at the scene of the accident.

Rescue teams attempted to perform CPR on the girl before transporting her to "Wakefield" Hospital, and then to the Children's Hospital in Eastern Ontario in Ottawa, but she passed away despite all medical efforts.

The local police confirmed that the incident was an unintentional accident, while authorities began a formal investigation led by the coroner to determine the final causes of death.

This tragedy comes just two weeks after a similar incident in the same area, where a 13-year-old girl died in a separate accident at a ski facility, sparking a wave of sorrow and calls for stricter safety measures at winter sites.