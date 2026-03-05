تحولت لحظة لعب بريئة على الثلوج إلى مأساة قلبية في كيبك الكندية، بعد أن فقدت طفلة تبلغ من العمر أربع سنوات حياتها إثر سقوط رجل بالغ فوقها أثناء ممارسة التزلج الريفي على منحدر ثلجي في منطقة تلال أوتاوي شمال مدينة غاتينو.

وبحسب التحقيقات الأولية، كانت الطفلة تستقل مزلقة يسحبها أحد البالغين حين فقد هذا الأخير توازنه وسقط مباشرة على الطفلة، ما تسبب بإصابات بالغة أدت إلى توقف عضلة قلبها في موقع الحادثة.

حاولت فرق الإسعاف إجراء عمليات الإنعاش القلبي الرئوي للطفلة قبل نقلها إلى مستشفى «ويكفيلد»، ثم إلى مستشفى الأطفال في شرق أونتاريو بمدينة أوتاوا، لكنها فارقت الحياة رغم كل الجهود الطبية.

وأكدت شرطة المنطقة أن الواقعة حادثة عرضية غير مقصودة، فيما باشرت السلطات التحقيق الرسمي برئاسة الطبيب الشرعي لتحديد الأسباب النهائية للوفاة.

وتأتي هذه الفاجعة بعد أسبوعين فقط من حادثة مماثلة في نفس المنطقة، حيث توفيت فتاة تبلغ من العمر 13 عاماً بحادثة منفصلة في مرفق للتزلج، ما أثار موجة من الحزن والدعوات لتشديد إجراءات السلامة في المواقع الشتوية.