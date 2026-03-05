In a serious escalation that warns of an expansion of the conflict, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today (Thursday) that drone attacks were carried out from Iranian territory on the Nakhchivan region, confirming the summoning of the Iranian ambassador.



A source close to the Azerbaijani government reported that missiles and drones coming from Iran fell near Nakhchivan Airport.



Live footage captured the moment of the targeting and the fall of the missiles and drones near the international airport, without disclosing information about casualties or injuries.



Nakhchivan Airport is located about ten kilometers from the border with Iran, which borders the city to the south, and Armenia to the north.



On another note, NATO announced its support for the military attack on Iran.



NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told the American news site "Newsmax" that there is broad support among alliance members for President Donald Trump's campaign targeting Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, even as some European leaders publicly criticized the operation.



Rutte stated: "NATO is not participating in the operation, but it is clear that allies widely support what Trump is doing, and they are enabling the United States to do what it is currently doing in the region, which is to eliminate Iran's nuclear capabilities, and of course, the missile capabilities," adding: "European allies have serious security concerns regarding Tehran, especially in light of the threats and assassination attempts linked to the Iranian regime."