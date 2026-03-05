في تصعيد خطير ينذر بتوسع الصراع، أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الأذربيجانية اليوم (الخميس) أن هجمات بطائرات مسيرة نُفذت من الأراضي الإيرانية على منطقة ناختشيفان، مؤكدة استدعاء السفير الإيراني.


وأفاد مصدر أذربيجاني قريب من الحكومة بسقوط صواريخ وطائرات مسيّرة قادمة من إيران قرب مطار ناختشيفان.


ورصدت صور حية لحظة الاستهداف وسقوط الصواريخ والمسيرات قرب المطار الدولي، دون الإفصاح عن معلومات حول وقوع ضحايا أو إصابات.


ويقع مطار ناختشيفان، ⁠على بُعد نحو ‌عشرة كيلومترات من الحدود مع ​إيران التي تحد المدينة من الجنوب وأرمينيا من الشمال.


من جهة أخرى، أعلن حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) دعمه للهجوم العسكري على إيران.


وقال الأمين العام للحلف مارك روته لموقع «نيوزماكس» الإخباري الأمريكي، إن هناك دعماً واسعاً بين أعضاء الحلف لحملة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب التي تستهدف القدرات النووية والصاروخية الإيرانية، حتى مع توجيه بعض القادة الأوروبيين انتقادات علنية للعملية.


وقال روته: «الناتو ليس مشاركا في العملية، لكن من الواضح أن الحلفاء يدعمون على نطاق واسع ما يفعله ترمب، كما أنهم يمكنون الولايات المتحدة من القيام بما تقوم به حاليا في المنطقة، وهو القضاء على القدرات النووية الإيرانية، وبالطبع، القدرات الصاروخية»، مضيفاً: «الحلفاء الأوروبيين لديهم مخاوف أمنية بالغة بشأن طهران خصوصاً في ظل التهديدات ومحاولات الاغتيال المرتبطة بالنظام الإيراني».