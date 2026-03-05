أكدت رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني اليوم (الخميس) أن روما تعتزم إرسال مساعدات دفاعية جوية إلى دول الخليج لمواجهة الغارات الجوية الإيرانية، موضحة عبر إحدى الإذاعات على غرار بريطانيا وفرنسا وألمانيا، أن إيطاليا تعتزم تقديم مساعدات لدول الخليج، وتحديداً في مجال الدفاع، وبالأخص الدفاع الجوي.


وقالت ميلوني: «لا يقتصر الأمر على كونها دولاً صديقة، بل لأن عشرات الآلاف من الإيطاليين يعيشون في المنطقة، وينتشر فيها نحو ألفي جندي إيطالي، وهم أناس نريد حمايتهم، بل يجب علينا حمايتهم».


بدوره، أوضح وزير الأمن القومي الإيطالي ألفريدو مانتوفانو، خلال عرض التقرير الاستخباراتي السنوي أن الحكومة الإيطالية تتابع عن كثب تطورات الأزمة، مبيناً أن روما تحرص على التنسيق مع حلفائها مع الحفاظ على سيادتها وقراراتها الوطنية فيما يتعلق باستخدام أراضيها وقواعدها العسكرية.


وأشار إلى أن حكومة بلاده تدرس حاليا طلبات للحصول على أنظمة دفاعية مقدمة من دول في منطقة الخليج، في إطار تعزيز القدرات الدفاعية ومواكبة المستجدات الأمنية الإقليمية.


من جهته، أعلن رئيس الوزراء الأسترالي أنتوني ألبانيزي، اليوم نشر قدرات عسكرية في الشرق الأوسط كإجراء احترازي، موضحاً إن الحكومة أرسلت 6 فرق إلى المنطقة استجابة للوضع.


وقال ألبانيزي: «نشرنا بالفعل قدرات عسكرية في إطار خططنا الاحترازية في وقت سابق هذا الأسبوع، أشكر الأستراليين الذين يتوجّهون إلى وضع خطير لمساعدة مواطنيهم».


ولم يقدّم رئيس الوزراء الأسترالي تفاصيل إضافية عن طبيعة هذه القدرات، لكن شبكة «إس بي إس نيوز» المحلية ذكرت أنها طائرات، وتؤكد أستراليا أن لديها 115 ألف مواطن في المنطقة.