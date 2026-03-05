The Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed today (Thursday) that Rome intends to send air defense assistance to Gulf countries to counter Iranian airstrikes, explaining through one of the radio stations similar to those in Britain, France, and Germany, that Italy plans to provide assistance to Gulf countries, specifically in the field of defense, particularly air defense.



Meloni stated: “It’s not just about being friendly countries, but because tens of thousands of Italians live in the region, and about two thousand Italian soldiers are deployed there, they are people we want to protect, and we must protect them.”



For his part, Italian National Security Minister Alfredo Mantovano clarified during the annual intelligence report presentation that the Italian government is closely monitoring the developments of the crisis, indicating that Rome is keen on coordinating with its allies while maintaining its sovereignty and national decisions regarding the use of its territory and military bases.



He pointed out that his government is currently studying requests for defensive systems submitted by countries in the Gulf region, as part of enhancing defense capabilities and keeping up with regional security developments.



Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced today the deployment of military capabilities in the Middle East as a precautionary measure, explaining that the government has sent six teams to the region in response to the situation.



Albanese said: “We have already deployed military capabilities as part of our precautionary plans earlier this week, I thank the Australians who are heading to a dangerous situation to assist their fellow citizens.”



The Australian Prime Minister did not provide additional details about the nature of these capabilities, but the local network “SBS News” reported that they are aircraft, and Australia confirms that it has 115,000 citizens in the region.