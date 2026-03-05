فيما وجه تحذير إلى سكان جنوب لبنان، ودعاهم إلى الانتقال فوراً إلى شمال نهر الليطاني، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي اليوم (الخميس)، قتل خلية من حزب الله عملت من داخل مقر قيادة جنوب لبنان


وقالت متحدث الجيش أفخاي أدرعي: "صدت قوات الفرقة 91 خلال ساعات الليلة الماضية عدداً من عناصر حزب الله وهم يدخلون إلى مقر تابع لحزب الله في منطقة عمل قواتنا في جنوب لبنان، وقامة باستهدافهم فوراً".


وشنّ الجيش الإسرائيلي غارة على المنطقة الواقعة بين بلدتي عبا وجبشيت في قضاء النبطية جنوبي لبنان، كما تعرضت بلدة زوطر الغربية (قرية من قرى قضاء النبطية) لغارة مماثلة.


واستهدف الطيران الإسرائيلي، منزلاً في قرية زوطر الشرقية (النبطية جنوبي لبنان)، ما أودى بحياة عائلة بأكملها مكونة من 4 أشخاص، كما استهدفت مسيرة إسرائيلية سيارة على أوتوستراد زحلة، بالكرك في البقاع، شرقي لبنان.


وأعلنت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية أن الغارة قتلت شخصين وأصابت مواطنين اثنين بجروح، وبحسب وكالة الأنباء اللبنانية فإن غارتين على بلدة خربة سلم في منطقة الدبشة ومنطقة العريض تسببت في وقوع عدد من الإصابات.


وأفادت الوكالة بأن غارة جوية مستهدفا بلدة زوطر الشرقية، يأتي ذلك بعد ساعات من مقتل 4 أِشخاص على الأقل وإصابة 6 آخرين في غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت مبنى سكنياً في مدينة بعلبك شرق لبنان.


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي أصدر أوامر أمس بإخلاء كل منطقة جنوب الليطاني وهي المنطقة التي أعلن أنه أنهى حصر السلاح فيها وباتت تحت سيطرته بالكامل قبل أسابيع.


وتسمى المنطقة الممتدة من مجرى النهر باتجاه الخط الأزرق منطقة جنوب الليطاني وتمتد على مساحة 850 كيلومتراً مربعاً وكان يقطنها أكثر من 200 ألف نسمة وأبرز مدنها صور بنت جبيل ومرجعيون.


ويقسم نهر الليطاني الجنوب اللبناني إلى منطقتين يتصلان بعضهما ببعض بجسور فرعية ورئيسية وتعرف المنطقة التي تقع قبل الجسور باتجاه العاصمة بيروت بمنطقة شمال الليطاني.