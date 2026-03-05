فيما وجه تحذير إلى سكان جنوب لبنان، ودعاهم إلى الانتقال فوراً إلى شمال نهر الليطاني، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي اليوم (الخميس)، قتل خلية من حزب الله عملت من داخل مقر قيادة جنوب لبنان
وقالت متحدث الجيش أفخاي أدرعي: "صدت قوات الفرقة 91 خلال ساعات الليلة الماضية عدداً من عناصر حزب الله وهم يدخلون إلى مقر تابع لحزب الله في منطقة عمل قواتنا في جنوب لبنان، وقامة باستهدافهم فوراً".
وشنّ الجيش الإسرائيلي غارة على المنطقة الواقعة بين بلدتي عبا وجبشيت في قضاء النبطية جنوبي لبنان، كما تعرضت بلدة زوطر الغربية (قرية من قرى قضاء النبطية) لغارة مماثلة.
واستهدف الطيران الإسرائيلي، منزلاً في قرية زوطر الشرقية (النبطية جنوبي لبنان)، ما أودى بحياة عائلة بأكملها مكونة من 4 أشخاص، كما استهدفت مسيرة إسرائيلية سيارة على أوتوستراد زحلة، بالكرك في البقاع، شرقي لبنان.
وأعلنت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية أن الغارة قتلت شخصين وأصابت مواطنين اثنين بجروح، وبحسب وكالة الأنباء اللبنانية فإن غارتين على بلدة خربة سلم في منطقة الدبشة ومنطقة العريض تسببت في وقوع عدد من الإصابات.
وأفادت الوكالة بأن غارة جوية مستهدفا بلدة زوطر الشرقية، يأتي ذلك بعد ساعات من مقتل 4 أِشخاص على الأقل وإصابة 6 آخرين في غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت مبنى سكنياً في مدينة بعلبك شرق لبنان.
وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي أصدر أوامر أمس بإخلاء كل منطقة جنوب الليطاني وهي المنطقة التي أعلن أنه أنهى حصر السلاح فيها وباتت تحت سيطرته بالكامل قبل أسابيع.
وتسمى المنطقة الممتدة من مجرى النهر باتجاه الخط الأزرق منطقة جنوب الليطاني وتمتد على مساحة 850 كيلومتراً مربعاً وكان يقطنها أكثر من 200 ألف نسمة وأبرز مدنها صور بنت جبيل ومرجعيون.
ويقسم نهر الليطاني الجنوب اللبناني إلى منطقتين يتصلان بعضهما ببعض بجسور فرعية ورئيسية وتعرف المنطقة التي تقع قبل الجسور باتجاه العاصمة بيروت بمنطقة شمال الليطاني.
While a warning was issued to the residents of southern Lebanon, urging them to move immediately to the north of the Litani River, the Israeli army announced today (Thursday) the killing of a cell from Hezbollah that operated from within the command headquarters in southern Lebanon.
The army spokesperson, Avichai Adraee, stated: "The forces of the 91st Division repelled a number of Hezbollah members during the night hours as they were entering a Hezbollah facility in the area where our forces operate in southern Lebanon, and they targeted them immediately."
The Israeli army launched an airstrike on the area between the towns of Aaba and Jabshit in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon, and the town of Zawtar al-Gharbi (a village in the Nabatieh district) was also subjected to a similar strike.
The Israeli aircraft targeted a house in the village of Zawtar al-Sharqi (Nabatieh, southern Lebanon), resulting in the death of an entire family consisting of four people. Additionally, an Israeli drone targeted a car on the Zahle highway in the Bekaa region, eastern Lebanon.
The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the airstrike killed two people and injured two others. According to the Lebanese news agency, two airstrikes on the town of Kherbet Selm in the Dabsha area and the Al-Areed area resulted in several injuries.
The agency reported that an airstrike targeting the town of Zawtar al-Sharqi came just hours after at least four people were killed and six others injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential building in the city of Baalbek, eastern Lebanon.
The Israeli army issued orders yesterday to evacuate the entire area south of the Litani River, which it announced it had completely secured weeks ago.
The area extending from the riverbed towards the Blue Line is known as the southern Litani area and covers an area of 850 square kilometers, previously inhabited by more than 200,000 people, with major cities including Tyre, Bint Jbeil, and Marjayoun.
The Litani River divides southern Lebanon into two areas connected by secondary and main bridges, with the area located before the bridges towards the capital Beirut known as the northern Litani area.