While a warning was issued to the residents of southern Lebanon, urging them to move immediately to the north of the Litani River, the Israeli army announced today (Thursday) the killing of a cell from Hezbollah that operated from within the command headquarters in southern Lebanon.



The army spokesperson, Avichai Adraee, stated: "The forces of the 91st Division repelled a number of Hezbollah members during the night hours as they were entering a Hezbollah facility in the area where our forces operate in southern Lebanon, and they targeted them immediately."



The Israeli army launched an airstrike on the area between the towns of Aaba and Jabshit in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon, and the town of Zawtar al-Gharbi (a village in the Nabatieh district) was also subjected to a similar strike.



The Israeli aircraft targeted a house in the village of Zawtar al-Sharqi (Nabatieh, southern Lebanon), resulting in the death of an entire family consisting of four people. Additionally, an Israeli drone targeted a car on the Zahle highway in the Bekaa region, eastern Lebanon.



The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the airstrike killed two people and injured two others. According to the Lebanese news agency, two airstrikes on the town of Kherbet Selm in the Dabsha area and the Al-Areed area resulted in several injuries.



The agency reported that an airstrike targeting the town of Zawtar al-Sharqi came just hours after at least four people were killed and six others injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential building in the city of Baalbek, eastern Lebanon.



The Israeli army issued orders yesterday to evacuate the entire area south of the Litani River, which it announced it had completely secured weeks ago.



The area extending from the riverbed towards the Blue Line is known as the southern Litani area and covers an area of 850 square kilometers, previously inhabited by more than 200,000 people, with major cities including Tyre, Bint Jbeil, and Marjayoun.



The Litani River divides southern Lebanon into two areas connected by secondary and main bridges, with the area located before the bridges towards the capital Beirut known as the northern Litani area.