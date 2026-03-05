Sara Khalifa has once again ignited social media after being accused of smuggling a mobile phone into her prison cell, violating strict prison laws, which prompted the Badr Misdemeanor Court to hear the case today (Thursday), amidst extensive media coverage.

The public prosecution referred the accused to trial after it was proven that she attempted to smuggle the phone, while the defense requested time to review the case file, to which the court responded by deciding to postpone the session.

This comes at a time when Sara Khalifa is still facing legal action in a case involving the assault of her private driver and filming him naked, which the court had scheduled its first session for at the beginning of March, continuing the series of controversial cases surrounding her.

This incident has added a new chapter to the ongoing debate about the behavior of detainees within prisons and the effectiveness of laws in controlling violations, amidst varied comments from social media users, with some calling for the harshest penalties and others viewing the case as part of a media targeting campaign against the accused.