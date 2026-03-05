أشعلت سارة خليفة مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مرة أخرى بعد اتهامها بإدخال هاتف محمول إلى داخل محبسها، مخالفة القوانين الصارمة للسجون، ما دفع محكمة جنح بدر لنظر القضية اليوم (الخميس)، وسط متابعة إعلامية واسعة.
أحالت النيابة العامة المتهمة للمحاكمة بعد ثبوت قيامها بمحاولة تهريب الهاتف، فيما طلب الدفاع مهلة للاطلاع على ملف القضية، فاستجابت المحكمة وقررت تأجيل الجلسة.
يأتي هذا في وقت لا تزال فيه سارة خليفة ملاحقة قضائيًا في قضية هتك عرض سائقها الخاص وتصويره عارياً، والتي كانت المحكمة قد حددت أولى جلساتها في بداية مارس، لتستمر سلسلة القضايا المثيرة للجدل حولها.
هذه الواقعة أضافت فصلاً جديدًا للجدل القائم حول سلوكيات المحتجزين داخل السجون ومدى قدرة القوانين على ضبط المخالفات، وسط تعليقات متباينة من رواد مواقع التواصل بين من يطالب بتطبيق أقصى العقوبات ومن يرى أن القضية جزء من سلسلة استهداف إعلامي للمتهمة.