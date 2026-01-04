في ابتكار مذهل، نجح بانكاغ تانوار الشاب الهندي من مدينة بنغالورو في تحويل خوذة دراجته النارية إلى أداة ذكية لرصد المخالفات المرورية، لتصبح بمثابة «شرطي مرور متنقل» يوثق التجاوزات ويبلغ السلطات تلقائيًا.

وبحسب تقرير Ndtv، جاء مشروع تانوار نتيجة غضبه اليومي من الفوضى على الطرق، فقام بدمج تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي داخل خوذته، لتتعرف على مخالفات مثل القيادة بدون خوذة أو غياب لوحة الترخيص، وتلتقط صورًا مع الموقع الجغرافي قبل إرسالها مباشرة إلى الشرطة.

وعلق تانوار على «إكس»: «سئمت من الاستهتار على الطرق، لذلك قررت أن أجعل خوذتي جهازًا لشرطة المرور». وأضاف: «يبدأ النظام عمله فور انطلاق الدراجة، حيث يحلل الذكاء الاصطناعي المشهد المروري لحظة بلحظة، ويلتقط الأدلة دون أي تدخل مني».

وأثار فيديو نشره تانوار على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تفاعلًا واسعًا، حيث تجاوزت مشاهداته 150 ألف مشاهدة في دقائق، وأظهر فيه النظام وهو يبلغ عن قائد دراجة نارية يقود دون ارتداء خوذة. ووصف مستخدمون هذا الابتكار بـ«لحظة بنغالورو بامتياز»، فيما دعا آخرون لتعميم الفكرة وربطها بالكاميرات والسيارات لتغيير مستوى الانضباط المروري.

وتفاعلا مع منشوره، اقترح بعض المتابعين ربط الكاميرات بمنصات سحابية رسمية ومنح مكافآت مالية لمن تساهم بلاغاتهم في ضبط المخالفات، معتبرين أن الفكرة قد تُحدث تحولًا حقيقيًا في مراقبة الطرق.

وتعليقًا على التفاعل الكبير، قال تانوار إنه يحب تصميم «مشاريع غريبة وممتعة»، مشيرًا إلى أن هذه الخوذة هي إحدى تجاربه العديدة. وبينما أثار الابتكار إعجاب الجمهور، فتح النقاش أيضًا حول الخصوصية وحدود دور الأفراد في إنفاذ القانون ومستقبل الذكاء الاصطناعي في تنظيم المرور.