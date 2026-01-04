في ابتكار مذهل، نجح بانكاغ تانوار الشاب الهندي من مدينة بنغالورو في تحويل خوذة دراجته النارية إلى أداة ذكية لرصد المخالفات المرورية، لتصبح بمثابة «شرطي مرور متنقل» يوثق التجاوزات ويبلغ السلطات تلقائيًا.
وبحسب تقرير Ndtv، جاء مشروع تانوار نتيجة غضبه اليومي من الفوضى على الطرق، فقام بدمج تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي داخل خوذته، لتتعرف على مخالفات مثل القيادة بدون خوذة أو غياب لوحة الترخيص، وتلتقط صورًا مع الموقع الجغرافي قبل إرسالها مباشرة إلى الشرطة.
وعلق تانوار على «إكس»: «سئمت من الاستهتار على الطرق، لذلك قررت أن أجعل خوذتي جهازًا لشرطة المرور». وأضاف: «يبدأ النظام عمله فور انطلاق الدراجة، حيث يحلل الذكاء الاصطناعي المشهد المروري لحظة بلحظة، ويلتقط الأدلة دون أي تدخل مني».
وأثار فيديو نشره تانوار على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تفاعلًا واسعًا، حيث تجاوزت مشاهداته 150 ألف مشاهدة في دقائق، وأظهر فيه النظام وهو يبلغ عن قائد دراجة نارية يقود دون ارتداء خوذة. ووصف مستخدمون هذا الابتكار بـ«لحظة بنغالورو بامتياز»، فيما دعا آخرون لتعميم الفكرة وربطها بالكاميرات والسيارات لتغيير مستوى الانضباط المروري.
وتفاعلا مع منشوره، اقترح بعض المتابعين ربط الكاميرات بمنصات سحابية رسمية ومنح مكافآت مالية لمن تساهم بلاغاتهم في ضبط المخالفات، معتبرين أن الفكرة قد تُحدث تحولًا حقيقيًا في مراقبة الطرق.
وتعليقًا على التفاعل الكبير، قال تانوار إنه يحب تصميم «مشاريع غريبة وممتعة»، مشيرًا إلى أن هذه الخوذة هي إحدى تجاربه العديدة. وبينما أثار الابتكار إعجاب الجمهور، فتح النقاش أيضًا حول الخصوصية وحدود دور الأفراد في إنفاذ القانون ومستقبل الذكاء الاصطناعي في تنظيم المرور.
In an amazing innovation, young Indian Bankagh Tanwar from Bengaluru has succeeded in transforming his motorcycle helmet into a smart tool for monitoring traffic violations, effectively becoming a "mobile traffic cop" that documents infractions and automatically alerts the authorities.
According to an Ndtv report, Tanwar's project came as a result of his daily frustration with the chaos on the roads, so he integrated artificial intelligence technologies into his helmet to recognize violations such as riding without a helmet or the absence of a license plate, capturing images with geographic location before sending them directly to the police.
Tanwar commented on "X": "I got tired of the recklessness on the roads, so I decided to turn my helmet into a traffic police device." He added: "The system starts working as soon as the bike is in motion, where the AI analyzes the traffic scene moment by moment and captures evidence without any intervention from me."
A video posted by Tanwar on social media sparked widespread interaction, with views exceeding 150,000 in just minutes, showing the system reporting a motorcyclist riding without a helmet. Users described this innovation as a "Bengaluru moment par excellence," while others called for the idea to be generalized and linked to cameras and cars to change the level of traffic discipline.
In response to his post, some followers suggested connecting the cameras to official cloud platforms and offering financial rewards for those whose reports contribute to catching violations, considering that the idea could bring about a real transformation in road monitoring.
Commenting on the significant interaction, Tanwar said he loves designing "strange and fun projects," noting that this helmet is one of his many experiments. While the innovation impressed the public, it also opened discussions about privacy, the limits of individuals' roles in law enforcement, and the future of artificial intelligence in traffic regulation.