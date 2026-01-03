ردّت الفنانة المصرية المعتزلة شمس البارودي على متابعة أثارت جدلاً بشأن حديثها عن زوجها المصري الراحل حسن يوسف وابنها الراحل عبد الله، معبرة عن ألمها العميق بفقدانهما.
وتساءلت إحدى المتابعات عبر منشور على «فيسبوك»: «لماذا دائمًا تشيرين إلى زوجك بحبك وشريك حياتك، بينما عن ابنك تقولين فقط اسمه؟ هل كان فراقه أقل ألمًا عن زوجك بالنسبة لك».
وأثار السؤال استياء المتابعين، الذين رأوا أن مقارنة مشاعر الأم لزوجها تجاه ابنها غير عادلة، وأن الصمت أحيانًا يكون طريقة للتعبير عن الألم.
في المقابل، خرجت البارودي عن صمتها وردّت بكلمات مؤثرة، معربة عن ألم لا يمكن للكلمات وصفه، قائلة: «مش عارفة أقولك إيه، جربتي فقد فلذة الكبد؟ ضنايا فلذة كبدي وجع لا يعلمه إلا الله».
وسبق للفنانة المعتزلة شمس البارودي أن نفت مؤخراً الجدل حول نيتها العودة إلى التمثيل عقب وفاة زوجها الفنان المصري الراحل حسن يوسف، مؤكدة في رسالة مطولة أن هذه الأحاديث لا أساس لها من الصحة، وأن موقفها من الاعتزال ثابت منذ سنوات طويلة.
The retired Egyptian artist Shams Al-Baroudi responded to a follower who sparked controversy regarding her comments about her late Egyptian husband Hassan Youssef and her late son Abdullah, expressing her deep pain over their loss.
One of the followers questioned in a post on "Facebook": "Why do you always refer to your husband as your love and life partner, while you only mention your son's name? Was his separation less painful for you than your husband's?"
The question upset many followers, who felt that comparing a mother's feelings for her husband to those for her son was unfair, and that sometimes silence is a way to express pain.
In response, Al-Baroudi broke her silence and replied with poignant words, expressing a pain that words cannot describe, saying: "I don’t know what to tell you, have you ever experienced the loss of a piece of your heart? My son is a piece of my heart, a pain known only to God."
Previously, the retired artist Shams Al-Baroudi had recently denied the controversy surrounding her intention to return to acting following the death of her husband, the late Egyptian artist Hassan Youssef, confirming in a lengthy message that these talks are baseless and that her stance on retirement has been firm for many years.