ردّت الفنانة المصرية المعتزلة شمس البارودي على متابعة أثارت جدلاً بشأن حديثها عن زوجها المصري الراحل حسن يوسف وابنها الراحل عبد الله، معبرة عن ألمها العميق بفقدانهما.

وتساءلت إحدى المتابعات عبر منشور على «فيسبوك»: «لماذا دائمًا تشيرين إلى زوجك بحبك وشريك حياتك، بينما عن ابنك تقولين فقط اسمه؟ هل كان فراقه أقل ألمًا عن زوجك بالنسبة لك».

وأثار السؤال استياء المتابعين، الذين رأوا أن مقارنة مشاعر الأم لزوجها تجاه ابنها غير عادلة، وأن الصمت أحيانًا يكون طريقة للتعبير عن الألم.

في المقابل، خرجت البارودي عن صمتها وردّت بكلمات مؤثرة، معربة عن ألم لا يمكن للكلمات وصفه، قائلة: «مش عارفة أقولك إيه، جربتي فقد فلذة الكبد؟ ضنايا فلذة كبدي وجع لا يعلمه إلا الله».

وسبق للفنانة المعتزلة شمس البارودي أن نفت مؤخراً الجدل حول نيتها العودة إلى التمثيل عقب وفاة زوجها الفنان المصري الراحل حسن يوسف، مؤكدة في رسالة مطولة أن هذه الأحاديث لا أساس لها من الصحة، وأن موقفها من الاعتزال ثابت منذ سنوات طويلة.