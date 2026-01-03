The retired Egyptian artist Shams Al-Baroudi responded to a follower who sparked controversy regarding her comments about her late Egyptian husband Hassan Youssef and her late son Abdullah, expressing her deep pain over their loss.

One of the followers questioned in a post on "Facebook": "Why do you always refer to your husband as your love and life partner, while you only mention your son's name? Was his separation less painful for you than your husband's?"

The question upset many followers, who felt that comparing a mother's feelings for her husband to those for her son was unfair, and that sometimes silence is a way to express pain.

In response, Al-Baroudi broke her silence and replied with poignant words, expressing a pain that words cannot describe, saying: "I don’t know what to tell you, have you ever experienced the loss of a piece of your heart? My son is a piece of my heart, a pain known only to God."

Previously, the retired artist Shams Al-Baroudi had recently denied the controversy surrounding her intention to return to acting following the death of her husband, the late Egyptian artist Hassan Youssef, confirming in a lengthy message that these talks are baseless and that her stance on retirement has been firm for many years.